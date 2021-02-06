When talking with an acquaintance not from the area and mentioning Joplin, it's not unusual to have them reply, "Isn't your town named for Scott Joplin?"
The ragtime composer has long been associated with the city of Joplin because of his surname. Just what is the connection, or is there one?
Scott Joplin was born in Texarkana, Texas, in 1869 into a family of railroad laborers. Musical talent ran in his family. A German professor gave him free piano lessons when his family provided a piano for him to practice. The formal lessons gave him classical training as a foundation for his future work.
As a teenager, he sang in his own quartet. The family left Texarkana for St. Louis in 1885. For a Black musician, venues were limited to churches, saloons and brothels. Joplin played piano for saloon patrons. He is said to have traveled through southern Missouri in the 1880s and may have played in Joplin as the mining boom was just getting underway. However, his travels were not documented other than a trip to the Chicago World's Fair of 1893. Still, he picked up musical styles that he used in his later compositions as the opera "Treemonisha."
Moves to Sedalia
His work led him to Sedalia in 1894. As one biographer recorded, Sedalia was important for two reasons. The terminus for three railroads brought large numbers of railroad workers into town, which created a red-light district that offered plenty of work for saloon musicians. The Black Maple Leaf Club was one such venue. The second was the presence of George R. Smith College, a Black Methodist college named for the Unionist who founded Sedalia. Joplin could attend classes in musical composition and earn his living playing piano in saloons.
Joplin continued to work as a traveling musician composing songs and marches, some of which he published. In 1897, his tune "Original Rags" was published by a Kansas City firm with limited success. But it caught the ear of music publisher John Stark. Even though Stark was white and Joplin Black, the men formed a partnership of sorts. Stark agreed to publish Joplin's music. Sales of sheet music were the measure of any composer's success. Joplin was paid a 1% royalty on all sales.
'Maple Leaf Rag'
In 1899, Stark published Joplin's "Maple Leaf Rag" with the dedication "To the Maple Leaf Club" on the top of some editions. The rag caught the public's imagination. Sheet music sales have been estimated at between a half million to a million copies over the next 10 years. It was the first tune to become so widely popular. Sheet music sales became a source of a small but steady income for Joplin over the next two decades.
Ragtime music has many roots. Joplin did not invent it, but he polished it with classical elements. He did not like the term ragtime, one time calling it "scurrilous." But that didn't stop him from composing ragtime tunes.
Joplin had his eyes on more challenging compositions. In 1901, the meeting of Tuskegee Institute President Booker T. Washington and President Theodore Roosevelt at a White House dinner inspired him to compose a ragtime opera he named "Guest of Honor."
He and his wife, Belle, had moved to St. Louis by this time. Their first child died a few months after birth. Theirs was a difficult marriage. She had no interest in his music, and they divorced.
Musically, he was gaining success with "The Entertainer" and "The Ragtime Dance" in 1903. He put together a company of singers to take "Guest of Honor" on a national tour. In 1904 they traveled to towns in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. The show was not well-attended. The troupe suffered a major loss when, in either Springfield, Illinois, or Pittsburg, Kansas, (accounts vary), the box office receipts were stolen and the company disbanded. No scores of "Guest of Honor" remain, and its plot is unknown.
Joplin married the young Freddie Alexander in Arkansas in 1904. On the way to Sedalia, she contracted pneumonia and died just 10 weeks after their marriage. She was said to be the source of inspiration for "The Chrysanthemum," "Bethunia" and the character Treemonisha in his second opera.
'Treemonisha'
He left St. Louis in 1907 for New York City, which he saw as the best place to find recognition for his next project, an opera he would title "Treemonisha." While there, he met and married Lottie Stokes, his third wife, in 1909.
For four years, he struggled to polish the work, which contained a variety of musical styles, not just ragtime. He used up his savings searching for a publisher when the work was completed in 1911. Finding no takers, he tried to self-publish the work. In 1915, with no other financial backing, he put on a performance with Black singers in street clothes and himself as accompanist. The audience and potential backers walked out, and critics took him to task.
The failure was the final straw. His mental condition deteriorated as he suffered from the effects of debilitating tertiary neurosyphilis. He was admitted to Manhattan State Hospital, a mental institution, in January 1917. He died three months later.
The popularity of ragtime and Joplin began to fade after 1919 as jazz took its place, though his music was preserved in print and on piano rolls. Musical revivals took place in the 1940s and then again with the addition of "The Entertainer" to the 1973 movie "The Sting." It led to a full production of "Treemonisha" by the Houston Grand Opera in 1975. "Scott Joplin," a biographical movie starring Billy Dee Williams, came out in 1977.
One critic of his time wrote, "Ragtime, the folk music of the city, was the product of an era of urban development, racial and cultural mingling and free individual expression." That could be a summary of Joplin's life. Today, his music stands on its own two feet and has achieved the respectability that had been his goal in life.
