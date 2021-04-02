Tri-State District mines were dangerous places. Accidents of all kinds were common from the earliest days. Rockfalls, cave-ins, equipment failures and dynamite mishaps caused many deaths. However, there was a silent danger, ever present and downplayed, even ignored, for decades: dust.
Dust plagued district mines. The invention of the pneumatic hammer drill in 1897 increased production and dust. The longer miners worked underground, the more likely they were to contract miners’ consumption. In the first two decades of the 20th century, the term covered both silicosis and tuberculosis. Silicosis is inflammation and scarring of the lungs from inhalation of crystalline silica dust. It led to tuberculosis.
Dr. Anthony Lanza, of the U.S. Public Health Service, and Dr. Alice Hamilton, an expert in industrial toxicology, published a study in 1914 of area mine fields. They estimated between 50% and 60% of miners had some kind of lung problem. The silica dust here was particularly dangerous for its flint content, which made it finer and sharper.
Mine operators led by Frank Wallower instituted new ventilation methods. Lanza recommended a new water drill that sprinkled the rock face as it drilled.
Those innovations improved conditions, but practices changed little after 1920.
Unions and health
The district had been very resistant to union organizers. The Great Depression slowed mine operations and laid off many miners. In 1935, the International Union of Mine, Mill and Smelter Workers conducted an unsuccessful strike in Ottawa County, Oklahoma.
In 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt appointed Frances Perkins as the secretary of labor.
She made her reputation championing working women and children and investigating safety and health issues, one of which was silicosis.
A well-publicized West Virginia outbreak where 760 of 1,200 men died after working only two months underground led to the Department of Labor producing “Stop Silicosis” in 1938. The film described how to protect workers from dust.
In 1938, photographer Sheldon Dick worked with the Farm Security Administration. He was assigned a visit to the Tri-State District.
When he wanted to make a film about mine conditions, his supervisor rejected the idea. Dick and his wife, Lee, decided to produce it themselves. They worked with the Tri-State Survey Committee, which was trying to revitalize the union movement by publicizing the district’s poor health and living standards.
Their “Men and Dust,” a 13-minute documentary, with narration by Will Geer, was shown in several major cities in 1940. Eleanor Roosevelt saw the film and alerted Perkins to it.
Perkins visits the district
Perkins announced a fact-finding tour to the district on mine practices and living conditions in April 1940. The announcement was very politely received by mine operators. “Men and Dust” had been seen and rejected by the Tri-State Zinc and Lead Ore Producers Association as a “smear.”
On Tuesday morning, April 23, she and her party arrived in Joplin, and she was whisked to the Connor Hotel, where she met with her escorts for a tour of the Ballard mine at Baxter Springs and the Picher mine field. While the tour was arranged by the International Union, producers played along treating her with kid gloves, viewing her as leading a hostile scouting party.
She donned a hard hat, miner’s slicker and overshoes to go down in a mine safety can to the 315-foot level of the Ballard mine. For 45 minutes, she met miners and watched drills at work. Then her bus stopped in Treece, Kansas, where she met a group of miners with silicosis and six widows who described their lives. Next, the bus drove through Picher for a quick look at housing but didn’t stop, as her conference was scheduled to begin at the Connor at 1 p.m.{span class=”print_trim”}
About 300 people attended the conference. She began by telling her experiences in New York. Her purpose was to find a uniform federal approach to the problems, with the district being a “national laboratory.”
The Rev. Cliff Titus, of Joplin, spoke next as a concerned member of the public.
He asserted, “All the laborers are Americans, not foreigners, that they are independent and prefer to choose their own methods of living. That many people who can afford better homes prefer to live in small unpainted two- or three-room shacks and spend their surplus funds on automobiles and radios cannot be charged against the mining industry.”
Next, Evan Just, producers association secretary, in a prepared statement gave a lengthy history of mining practices, noting adoption of wet drills and the numbers of TB cases that had decreased to 22% of miners in a 1929 study. It took miners 12 years to develop silicosis. He went on to say that tailing piles were not a source of dust, as the chat was too coarse to be picked up by the wind.
Concerning housing conditions, it was true Picher had poor housing, but he said it was not typical. The industry couldn’t be held responsible for how people lived, as that was a social problem, although he noted a public nurse for workers and families had been provided since 1915.
Public health officials from the three states spoke about their own work. However, it was Hamilton who delivered a closing, trenchant comment. Yes, there were now some prosperous towns she had not seen in 1914. But overall the landscape was little different, save the tailing piles were much bigger. She said, “I should have supposed that wet drilling would solve this silicosis problem and having all your muck heaps wet would solve your dust problem. But if you have been doing that for 20 years and the cases of silicosis and tuberculosis haven’t been prevented, even if they take 12 years to develop — why, it is obvious that wet drilling isn’t enough. So that there you have a problem that is still to be solved.”
With that, the conference ended. Perkins promised to appoint a committee to find a possible “state compact” for a uniform approach to the problems.
Afterward, “Men and Dust” was shown to a group of about 100 people in the Connor’s Empire Room.
Just assailed the film as “a vicious distortion of the truth” and “a clever misuse of facts and is pure poison.”
In an editorial, the Globe sided with mine operators on the film and its union origins.
It did not think the union representatives were “real working people.”
Attempting to smooth any ruffled federal feathers, it concluded by lauding Perkins as able, intelligent and “actuated by the very highest humanitarian motives.”
Unfortunately, she never named a committee. Campaigning for Roosevelt’s unprecedented third term and preparations for a war looming on the horizon pushed silicosis aside. Mining briefly recovered during World War II but just as quickly halted once peace was declared, solving the silicosis problem.
