Bill Caldwell: Self-taught August Michaelis became Joplin's premier architect

Claiming to be a self-made man can be the boast of many successful men. However, that could be the description of Joplin's most prominent early architect. A.C. Michaelis knew success and tragedy over his many years in the Tri-State District.
August C. Michaelis was born in 1863 in Palmyra, Missouri, to August C. and Joanna Michaelis. His father, originally from Alsace, a province in eastern France on the German and Swiss border, was minor nobility with the title of baron dimerot. His passion for architecture led him to travel across Europe for a time, settling in Paris, where he built pianos and furniture.
The elder Michaelis immigrated to the U.S., living first in St. Louis, then Muscatine, Iowa, where he married Joanna Reimack. They settled in Palmyra. Their son, August, had apprenticed in a cabinet shop and then worked as a carpenter at age 20 in 1883. During the next 10 years, the son perfected his trade. He shared his father's passion for architecture, which led him to a self-study of the profession.
In 1890, the younger Michaelis moved to Joplin. In 1893, the Joplin Weekly Herald announced his first project for the Weymann brothers, Henry and Gus, brokers of mining lands. Their office, to be located on Seventh Street between Kentucky and Pennsylvania avenues, cost $12,000.
A new career
Michaelis did not have formal training. It led to several controversies over the next decade. When he offered designs for buildings, he drew sneers and scoffing from doubters who thought nothing good could come out of Joplin. Three years after the Weymann contract, the Joplin School Board called for designs for a high school to be constructed at Fourth and Byers. This was a major project. The call resulted in submissions from architects throughout Missouri and Illinois. Michaelis was among those. The board decided Michaelis' design fit its needs, and the school was constructed at a cost of $35,000. It helped establish his reputation as an architect.
Michaelis did not focus on commercial buildings only. He designed homes for many of the newly wealthy Joplin residents. On the heels of his successful school contract, he planned a home for one of the wealthiest men in town, Patrick Murphy. The stately Romanesque residence on the northwest corner of Fourth and Wall cost $25,000 in 1898. Made of Carthage stone, it was the fitting home for Joplin's most prominent banker.
That year was a busy one for the architect. Besides the Murphy home, he was also working on the new St. John's Hospital at 22nd and Connor and the First Presbyterian Church at Sixth and Pearl. Work did not let up, and he was chosen to design the Clarketon Hotel at 718-722 Main as well as the Rains Brothers Building at 906-908 Main.
After working for some of Joplin's most prominent residents and on such conspicuous projects, one wonders how his abilities could be doubted. Yet when Joplin received word it had been approved for a Carnegie Library in 1901, the choice of an architect became contentious. A committee responsible for the choice set search for a design and architect. The question of whether to rely on local talent or choose an outside firm came up. Michaelis' name was brought up in discussion. Member William Carter took umbrage and was quoted saying, "He learned his business in Joplin." Others wanted a building similar to ones in Sedalia or Cheyenne, Wyoming.
In what may have been a concession to Carter, the committee called for a structure similar to the Cheyenne library. Three Joplin firms submitted plans: Michaelis, Garstang & Rea and I.A. Hunter. Michaelis was chosen.
Michaelis service
Besides his work as an architect, Michaelis was also the construction superintendent for his projects. His attention to detail became proverbial. It was the hallmark of Michaelis' work. His wife was unique in that time as she worked as a cafeteria supervisor for the Christman's store. She, too, was noted in ads for that "Michaelis" service.
In 1903, August's younger brother Alfred joined the firm. Alfred was 17 years younger than August and fresh from school. Together the Michaelis brothers worked on buildings such as the Joplin Furniture Co. building at Seventh and Main. That project, begun in 1899, was done in four stages until its completion in 1923.
Churches, schools, commercial buildings and residences kept them busy. Their motto in News Herald ads was, "Homes of architectural distinction and practical convenience." His office was in the Miners Bank building at Fourth and Joplin, which August designed in 1905.
What was the brothers' crowning achievement unfortunately ended in tragedy. In 1924, the American Legion had proposed a memorial hall as a suitable monument to the veterans of World War I. Once more, a call for plans was made. The Michaelis brothers submitted and won the competition for the design. Alfred was the lead architect for this project, and he was meticulous, supervising all the details of construction. The brothers earned more than $1,800 for their work.
On July 6, 1925, their mother died, aged 86, just as Memorial Hall was almost finished. On July 29, Alfred was inspecting the flyloft above the stage after all the workers had left. A misstep on a narrow steel beam caused him to fall 50 feet to his death. The nightwatchman found his body on the stage, having heard the fall.
The two deaths hit August very hard. He closed his office a couple of months later and left Joplin for 12 years. He and his wife, Viola, returned in 1937 to open the Michaelis Cafe under her management. However, he died from a heart attack five weeks after the business opened in May 1937.
Fueled by a passion for architecture and studious discipline, August Michaelis with his brother, Alfred, created landmark buildings that set in stone Joplin's place as the Tri-State District's metropolis.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
