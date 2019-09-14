Product branding is a well-known advertising technique. Slogans, images, distinctive typography or an iconic spokesperson can typify a business, school or city. Some brands result from brainstorming. Others have grown out of tradition, attain a life of their own and can be impervious to change.
Joplin’s mining industry became the foundation of the city’s identity in the 1870s. Stories of prospectors striking it rich in unlikely ways were part of the district’s lore. By the 1890s, such stories vied with gold mining tales from Canada’s Klondike. By 1897, they earned Joplin the nickname of “Klondike of the Ozarks.” However, being named after a region in Canada diverted attention away from the lead and zinc mining that made the city famous.
As lead mining boomed in the early 1870s, miners had to put up with sphalerite, a mineral found with lead deposits. It was known as black jack or simply jack. It is the most common form of zinc ore. Miners discarded jack in large dumps as useless. Not until a mineralogist working for Henry Blow in St. Louis began buying up the jack and shipping it to Blow’s smelter did the value of jack become known to area miners. Quickly, zinc rivaled and then outstripped lead as the most desirable mineral. Newspaper reports often referred to the properties as having good prospects for finding jack.
‘The Town That Jack Built’
No one claimed to be the author of “The Town That Jack Built.” But by the late 1890s, it had supplanted “Klondike of the Ozarks” as Joplin’s unofficial slogan. In 1902, a photo book promoting the city was published and called, “Joplin, Missouri: The City That Jack Built.” It contained a short history of mining and 125 photographs of the city, businesses, mines and residences.
City slogans were common in the day. Travelers registering in hotels would write their address and add their city’s slogan to the register.
In 1912, Commercial Club member J.P. Mead proposed a contest for a new slogan. Joplin travelers were often met with quizzical looks when they wrote the slogan in hotel registries. “Who is Jack?” they would be asked. It was time for a new slogan, one that kept Joplin up with the times and didn’t require explanations about mining mineralogy. The club agreed and announced a contest. The winner would receive a $10 gold piece. Entries were submitted the whole month of April.
The Morning Tribune’s first report suggested youngsters would go for early submissions such as “Join the Jam in Joplin” or “Joplin’s on Top, Come Up.” Through April, the News Herald, Globe and Morning Tribune listed suggested slogans. Some of the first contenders were: “Joplin, the Home of Opportunities,” “Joplin, the Metropolis Jack is Still Building On,” “Jasper County’s Gotham,” “The Metallic City,” “Joplin, Capital of the State of Prosperity,” “Let Joplin Be Your Home,” “Joplin, the Great Procrastination City,” “Joplin’s Houn’ Won’t Be Kicked Around,” “A Good City for the Setting Hen to Get Fat In,” “Joplin the Growing Wonder” and “Joplin, the City of Jack and Joy.”
In a few days, hundreds of slogans arrived: “Joplin — a City of Mettle,” “Joplin — Full of Lead but Far From Dead,” “All Aboard for Joplin,” “Joplin’s Ship of State Can Never Zinc,” “Joplin — Nothing Better,” “The Miner Boy City,” “Joplin’s Mines Made Her Famous” and “You Can Zinc Your Money in Joplin.”
Slogans and more slogans
Another batch from area towns as far away as Springfield swamped the club: “Joplin is the place everybody likes, where everybody works and nobody strikes,” “Fortune’s Playground,” “Jump with Jack in Joplin,” “Joplin Assays 99 Per Cent,” “Joplin and Jack for Me and Mine,” “Now is the time, Joplin is the place and it is up to you,” “Jumping Jimminy; How Jack Makes Joplin Jump,” “Peace, Progress and Prosperity,” “All Good Roads Lead to Joplin,” “Genteel Joplin, Jasper’s Pride,” “Let Joplin Lead You” and “Joplin Is a Winner, Ore and Ore.”
Whole paragraphs lauding everything about the city were submitted. No hotel register could contain such entries: “If Not Joplin, Why Not?”, “The City of a Million Lights,” “Joplin Shines,” “The Farmer’s Home, the Miner’s Paradise” and “Joplin, She Is Large for Her Age, Strong for Her Size.”
By April 30, nearly 600 slogans were entered. The judges spent three hours pouring over the list, narrowed it down to five choices and promised to announce the winner at noon the next day. On May 1, the Morning Tribune announced, “Tarry a moment, anxious reader, who is expectantly awaiting the returns of the slogan contest.” The judges, it seemed, were caught between the old slogan and two of the new entries. Said the News Herald, “Slogans may come and slogans may go, but Joplin goes on forever ... Of all the slogans of every type and description, not one, according to reports, struck the committee as being the slogan needed.”
The judges reported, “Many of the slogans offered were decidedly clever but too lengthy for use as a slogan; some were facetious, some positively inane, while others strove for alliteration at the sacrifice of sense, and still more sought euphony at the expense of comprehensiveness.”
So ended the great slogan contest, and Joplin remained “The Town that Jack Built.”
