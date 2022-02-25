The history of mining in Southwest Missouri is often seen as starting with the discovery of lead by E.R. Moffet and John Sergeant in 1870. However, lead had been discovered more than 30 years prior and had initiated an early mining rush that was halted by the Civil War.
Historians note that the Osage had worked shallow surface diggings of lead ore long before white settlers arrived in the Ozarks. The mineral galena could be found along river valleys. Because lead melts at a relatively low temperature, the simple process was to dig a hole, mix the galena with wood and when the fire died down, the lead could be retrieved and worked into bullets.
By the time white settlers began moving into Southwest Missouri in the 1840s, the Osage had already been moved into Indian Territory. The diggings could be seen but did not at first attract much attention as settlers focused on their farms.
Settlers find lead
The first lead mine was operated by Thomas Shepherd and Simpson Oldham in the Shoal Creek valley in Newton County in 1847. The next year, Amos Spurgeon discovered galena on his farm three miles west of the Shepherd-Oldham mine. In 1849, lead was discovered by Andrew McKee on William Tingle’s land in the Turkey Creek valley 16 miles northwest in Jasper County. Tingle’s neighbor was John C. Cox. Cox had an enslaved person who had found the mineral on his property along Joplin Creek. Another strike was made north of Tingle’s land in 1850 and again in 1851 even further north along Center Creek.
The discoveries initially proved to be useful for individuals in Jasper County for making ammunition. Tingle and McKee made their own wood-fueled smelter and by 1850 had produced 25 tons of lead sold locally. Their location was known as Leadville.
In Newton County, Shepherd and Oldham worked their mine, while Spurgeon and his brother, John, made their own rudimentary smelter much like the Osage, though on a larger scale. The Spurgeons were said to have mined 113 tons of galena and processed it into 40 tons of lead in 1851, worth more than $4,000.
Transportation was a huge bottleneck. St. Louis, the largest market, was 300 miles away and out of reach due to the rough terrain. If lead was marketed, it was taken to the southwest by flatboat down the Spring River to Fort Smith, then via the Arkansas and Mississippi to New Orleans.
Although the area gained notice of investors and speculators in St. Louis, it was out of reach. Yet the decade of the 1850s saw a national increase in the demand for lead that the mines in eastern Missouri and the upper Mississippi area could not meet. The price for lead began to rise as a result of the increased demand, creating an incentive for local miners to increase their output.
Shepherd and Oldham teamed up with George and William Mosley, new immigrants from Kentucky. They built a Drummond smelter. Its horse-powered bellows fanned the wood fire and used less fuel. William Mosley was the promoter who wrote glowing accounts of their work for the Western Journal, a regional paper out of St. Louis. The Mosleys’ success led Tingle to build a Drummond, and in 1853, William Harklerode built one near Center Creek. However, the smelting capacity had outstripped the mining ability of the locals. None was an experienced miner.
Despite the lull, Ferdinand Kennett and John Casey saw opportunity. In 1853, they bought land along Center Creek in Jasper County. Kennett was already a successful businessman who owned and operated the St. Louis Shot Tower Co., using eastern Missouri lead to make ammunition for the federal arsenal at Jefferson Barracks. While they did not begin mining, Kennett held the land, knowing the Southwest Branch of the Pacific Railroad was to go from Springfield through the area to Indian Territory. Once it did, lead could flow to St. Louis.
Granby founded
Between 1853 and 1855, strikes in Newton County by William Foster and Robert Brock lured prospectors and miners south from Jasper County seeking their fortune. News of the Brock strike attracted hundreds of miners with families as well as merchants and saloon keepers. The area around Brock’s mine grew up into a little town known as Granby.
Brock was aware his strike was probably on land granted to the railroad. The railroad had land grants in Newton County but it was 200 miles away, so it was ignored. When news of Granby’s success reached St. Louis, the railroad tried to exert control over its land grant property. Miners simply refused to pay any rent. Distance made the controversy moot. Then the Panic of 1857 hit. Small smelters went bankrupt, and miners had no one to buy their ore.
This was what Kennett had waited for. In a sweetheart deal, he leased 640 acres of Southwest Branch land in Granby and gained the right to control mineral rights for 10 years. With Peter and Henry Blow, wealthy St. Louis businessmen, he built a smelter in Granby in 1857. Kennett was more concerned with smelting and selling lead than mining it. As the railroad’s agent for mining, he could allow squatters to continue mining as long as they sold their ore to his smelter at his price.
It riled many miners, but most acquiesced. In 1858, the railroad sued two miners who refused to sell their ore or stop mining. The miners won in the Newton County court, to the glee of locals. But when Blow and Kennett appealed, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled for the railroad. With that issue settled, everyone went back to work.
The town continued to attract more miners and their families. When state geologist G.C. Swallow visited the area in the spring of 1859, he marveled at the changed landscape.
“In the fall of 1854 there was not a cabin on the site where Granby now stands with several thousand inhabitants; and only one shaft had been sunk beneath the soil into the rich mineral veins, which are now penetrated by thousands.” He said everyone “agreed that the Granby mines are the best they have ever seen.”
Swallow’s 1859 visit led him to Minersville in Jasper County, where he found a similar situation developing. Though there were just 30 miners, the town was growing, and mines just 15 feet in depth had proved profitable. They were far behind Granby in tonnage, but their future looked bright.
civil war
Little did they realize it would all change in a year with the election of Abraham Lincoln and the secession of Southern states. The subsequent war required resources, and the lead in Granby was a prize both Union and Confederate armies sought. Confederate forces captured 32,000 pounds of lead and over 100,000 pounds of ore at Granby in 1861. Southwest Missouri quickly became a no-man’s land overrun by guerrilla bands. Commercial mining halted.
That first lead rush died on the vine like a garden hit by a late spring freeze. It was not until after the war in 1865 when Henry and Peter Blow reorganized their company to rebuild the Granby smelter that commercial life would begin to return to Granby and mining could resume in earnest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.