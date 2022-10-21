Often Monday morning chitchat in summer revolves around what one did on the weekend.
“What did you do Saturday?”
“Went to Table Rock” is a common reply. No more need be said.
Table Rock Lake is a familiar part of the local landscape with its own lore and history that stretches back more than a hundred years.
Long before there were any lakes in the Ozarks, the White River cut a path beginning in the Boston Mountains into the edge of Missouri then southeast through the Ozark Plateau, then into the Mississippi flood plain to connect to the Arkansas River and at last into the Mississippi. The lands, the ancestral home of the Osage Tribe, were ceded to the U.S. in the Treaty of 1808.
Settlers used the rivers as their highways into the Ozark Plateau. The White River took newcomers in their flatboats deep into the interior, where they settled in the valleys. Twists and turns, rapids and low water levels in the summer restricted navigation.
As early as 1831, steamboats, much smaller than those on the Mississippi, were hauling people and freight into the upper reaches of the White River in Missouri. Some towns in Missouri and northern Arkansas even dredged the river’s channel to accommodate steamboats.
Dams and floods
In 1910, Congress passed authorization for a hydroelectric dam to be built by the Ozark Power and Water Co. on the White River near Forsyth, Missouri. The company had to move the dam site to a more stable location, which increased costs and led the original investors to back out. Henry Doherty, the New York banker who led the holding company owning Empire District Electric Co., took over finances for the operation and completed it in 1913. It was strictly for power generation, not flood control, and did not greatly change the flow of the river.
In the early 1920s, Empire talked about constructing a second, larger dam at the Table Rock Bluff upriver from the Powersite Dam. The Powersite Dam was incorporated into Empire District in 1927 and continues to be privately owned. In 1929, Empire decided not to construct a second hydroelectric facility on the property it owned. The Corps of Engineers reviewed the site saying it was suitable but not necessary at the time.
As towns in the river’s flood plain grew, they became susceptible to seasonal flooding. In the 50 years after 1900, the White River saw significant floods in 20 of those years. Only five were before 1920.
The Great Flood of 1927 hit all the White River basin, though the lower portion suffered most. Heavy rains in Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri pushed floodwaters of the river east, while snow melt from Canada and heavy rains in the Upper Midwest filled the Mississippi. The combined northern floodwaters caused the Mississippi to run into the White River pushing it backward for a time. The eastern part of Arkansas received the most attention due to the horrendous damage. At times, the Mississippi was 60 to 80 miles wide in the delta. But bridges and roads needed to be repaired or replaced throughout the river basin.
Dewey Short the advocate
The damage done in 1927 and again by floods in 1935 was such that it changed the perspective of many in government. One of those was Missouri’s 7th District U.S. Rep. Dewey Short. Short was from Stone County and knew the devastation caused by sudden floods from cloudbursts in the Ozarks. Though a conservative Republican, he joined the National Rivers and Harbors Congress, which had been revived after having grown moribund in the 1920s. The organization, composed of federal, state and municipal officials, saw the New Deal as a way to create work-relief projects that aided distressed areas.
Debating the Flood Control Act of 1936, Short rebutted opponents, saying “that perhaps only those representatives who had actually seen turbulent rivers sweep away human beings, houses, livestock, and soil could ‘realize the importance and necessity of this legislation. It is not a local matter, but is national in its scope.’” It began a concerted, five-year effort to have the Table Rock project placed on the list of dams to be constructed by the Corps of Engineers in the name of flood control. Short failed in his first attempt to have two White River projects included in the 1936 bill. As one writer noted, it failed mainly because it did not have enough senators to form a significant block as opposed to more populous northeastern states.
That didn’t stop Short. He continued to push for the project to be included in the yearly appropriations acts. At last his efforts paid off. The Table Rock project was part of the Flood Control Act of 1941. However, this time the Corps of Engineers’ recommendation added the phrase, “flood control and hydroelectric power, and other beneficial water uses.”
Success delayed
On the verge of legislative victory, World War II intervened. All the authorized projects without a specific defense purpose were put on hold. Short continued in Congress as a member of the powerful Armed Services Committee.
Upon the war’s end, the flood gates holding back deferred projects began to crack open. But Table Rock wasn’t one to make it through due to the Korean War and construction of the neighboring Bull Shoals Dam. Eleven years after authorization, groundbreaking ceremonies for Table Rock were held on Oct. 11, 1952, with construction starting in 1954 and the first bucket of concrete poured on May 24, 1955.
In the midst of construction, the weather reminded everyone of the need for flood control. A set of unusually heavy rains in March 1957 flooded the reservoir and overflowed the incomplete dam, which even in its incomplete condition spared towns to the east. The flood delayed construction, but in August 1958 the dam was completed at a cost of approximately $65.4 million. The first two generators were finished in June 1959. The last two were added in 1961.
In the meantime, Short had been defeated in the 1956 election. In recognition of his advocacy, he participated in dedication ceremonies on June 14, 1959.
Table Rock Dam has more than fulfilled the Corps of Engineers authorized “flood control and hydroelectric power and other beneficial water uses.” An estimated 5.5 million tourists annually visit the Branson area, 13 commercial marinas dot the shoreline, campgrounds and parks serve Missouri and Arkansas, the powerhouse will remotely control power plants at the Bull Shoals, Norfolk and Greers Ferry dams and the dam protects cities along the river from flood waters as recently as from flooding from October 2010 to June 2011.
Said a Springfield News-Leader columnist, half a century of dreaming had become a reality. The Globe called the dedication the completion of “a new chapter in the 20th century opening and development of mid-America’s Ozarks. ... Spectacular new growth could come. ... Completion of a modern highway system for access well may be the next step. Dedication of Table Rock is a historical milestone for all the Ozarks.”
