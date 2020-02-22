The telephone has come a long way from Alexander Graham Bell's first words to his assistant, Thomas Watson, in 1876: "Mr. Watson, come here. I want to see you." In just five years, Joplin residents would be amazed by their first telephones.
The credit for the first telephones in Joplin goes to Charles McDaniel. In 1881, he obtained license rights from the American Telephone Co., which was the forerunner of AT&T. He set up the first telephone office in the building on the southeast corner of Third and Main, facing Main Street, on the second floor above Mose Weiler's tailor shop.
Talking boxes
The curious "had occasion to marvel at the strange talking boxes and curiously pressed crude receivers to their ears as they thumped the big call buttons — large as silver dollars — which signaled the central office that a subscriber was waiting to talk." "Call boys" were the first operators to handle calls during the first few years. However, girls soon took over the job, as they were generally more courteous and were usually paid between a quarter to half of a man's salary.
At the time, there were only 44 telephones in the whole town of 7,038 residents. An 1882 directory listed seven residential numbers. Oliver Moffet, J.M. Arnold, C.H. Montgomery and John Sergeant, all founding fathers of Joplin, along with three physicians were the seven. Both newspapers, the Daily Herald and the Daily News, were subscribers as well.
It wasn't long before the advantages of emergency physician calls and business calls became clear. McDaniel originally named his company the Joplin Telephone Co. The name was changed to the Missouri and Kansas Telephone Co. He set up exchanges in Joplin, Webb City, Carterville, Carthage and Galena, Kansas. His license allowed him to operate in 27 counties in Southwest Missouri.
The Missouri and Kansas Telephone Co. faced competition in 1894 when Z.A. Lawdermilk organized the Mutual Exchange. It was merged with the Carthage Telephone Co., led by John Layne, and changed names to Mineral Belt Telephone Co. It was renamed yet again as the Home Telephone Co. It began operation in 1895. Its offices were on the second floor of a building on the southwest corner of Fifth and Main streets. Its first operator was Mrs. Lizzie Forman.
Life as an operator
Both companies hired a number of women as operators through the 1910s.
Social standing was the surprising cause of a strike by operators in 1902. The Mineral Belt operators took offense at the hiring of Miss Winnie Arnold, "a blonde young lady from South Joplin." On her first night shift, her 16 coworkers decided "her society was not acceptable to us, although she does work at night. We are endeavoring to keep within our ranks a class of workers who are patient to all the whims of the patrons of the telephone." For 25 minutes, no calls were handled. The supervisors responded by deciding "she could work no longer." Maintaining an office with an upright moral reputation let a young, middle-class woman work without endangering her reputation and social standing.
In 1910, the News Herald reported how the Home Telephone Co.'s actions caring for its operators mimicked its name. Instead of being a "heartless corporation, the treatment accorded the girls at the telephone office sounds more like a page from a fairy story than 20th-century commercialism." For four years, the company's kitchen served a free lunch or dinner to the operators and special dinners on holidays. "If a kitchen seems out of place in a telephone plant, what do you think about a bathroom? Baths, individual lockers and a restroom or sitting room are part of the equipment. In charge of these rooms is a regularly employed matron."
In bad weather, the company hired carriages to bring the girls to work. The "oodles of humanity in the treatment accorded the girls is plenty of good business psychology involved. The telephone people realize that healthy, happy and well-cared-for girls are more likely to be cheerful and pleasant to their patrons and more prompt in service than girls who are overworked and neglected."
In 1908, the Missouri and Kansas Telephone Co. invested in a new building at 313-316 S. Joplin Ave. specifically designed as a telephone exchange. It included the laying of underground cables. The company invested an incredible $250,000 ($7 million today) to make it "complete and modern in every detail."
In that day, rival systems did not connect. It meant clients required two separate telephones, directories and subscriptions, and companies maintained completely separate lines, operators and equipment. That was the situation for 18 years until 1913. Consolidation of services was the driving force.
In 1913, the city brought a case before the Public Service Commission for the ability for both exchanges to be interconnected and have reduced rates, while the exchanges had applied for rate increases. The commission ruled in October 1913 that Joplin needed universal service, and to achieve that, the companies should be merged. It let the companies work out the merger between themselves (Home Telephone bought out Missouri and Kansas) but set a time limit of January 1915 for its completion. Uniform rates were set in the interim, with the commission to set rates after 1915.
Joplin's telephone services had gone from talking boxes in 1881 to a regulated public utility offering universal service in 1913. Telephones were no longer a curiosity but a vital component in the city's growth as a regional wholesale and retail center.
