For 40 years, Mozarka, Lucky Lady and Dunwoody’s Best were brand names everyone in the area knew. What were they, and what became of them?
Joplin was home to a number of manufacturing firms prior to the Great Depression. Joplin’s excellent rail connections made the city attractive to regional manufacturers. One of those was the Brand-Dunwoody Milling Co.
The company did not originate in Joplin. It was created by the partnership of the three Brand brothers — Henry, Amos and August — and Jacob F. Dunwoody in 1894. The Brand brothers had settled in Lamar in the 1880s. They were prosperous farmers and had interests in the Gulf Flour Mill in Lamar. August Brand worked as an administrator and became president of the Brand-Dunwoody Co. in 1895.
Dunwoody was born in Pennsylvania and eventually moved to Kansas. He spent 16 years in Kansas working as a millwright and later served in the Kansas Legislature. He moved to Lamar in 1884 and became one of the owners of the Gulf Flour Mill.
The partners operated their company for a year in Lamar. Their Indian label flour was locally milled and marketed in Southwest Missouri for the next two decades. Dunwoody became company president after August Brand’s death in 1896.
Move to Joplin
In an effort to make Joplin a manufacturing center, some businessmen set up local factories. In 1882, John Sergeant established the Joplin Flouring Mill at 11th and Wall, milling grain for area farmers. The three-story brick building could produce 100 barrels of flour a day with elevator storage capacity of 40,000 bushels. The mill was destroyed by fire in 1892 and rebuilt by Sergeant’s son, William. Missouri Pacific and Frisco spurs on either side of the building provided access to national markets.
In 1895, August Brand and Jacob Dunwoody decided to make a move into the Joplin market. They purchased the Joplin Flouring Mill from William Sergeant. They expanded the mill to increase production to 300 barrels of flour a day.
In the next decade, the company increased milling capacity to 600 barrels a day with a workforce of 25 men. The mill was increased in size to five stories and elevator capacity grew accordingly. Dunwoody pursued an interest in local politics. He was elected to the Joplin City Council in 1904 and in 1910 was elected to the Missouri Senate. While he was engaged in politics, his son, William, became manager and salesman for the mill.
William Dunwoody traveled extensively in the U.S. as well as internationally, even visiting China. He was president of the Southwest Missouri Millers Club. As president, he advocated for competitive rail rates for Plains States millers when the Interstate Commerce Commission gave an unfavorable ruling on milling grains in transit. He said his company alone could handle 800,000 bushels of wheat a year. The company maintained 18 buying stations in neighboring states. He became the area expert on grain production and milling practices.
Through the decade, Brand-Dunwoody focused on sales in Southern states such as Texas and Louisiana. An ad in the News Herald in 1911 announced the company’s business operations handled $100,000 a month (about $2.7 million in 2021 dollars). World War I provided restrictions and opportunities for the company. Wartime production called for increased flour production, while grain stored in its bins could be sold outright. In May 1917, it sold 50,000 bushels of wheat to Allied agents for a record price, which cleaned out its inventory. The mill closed until the harvest brought in a new crop.
In 1917, William Dunwoody became president upon his father’s retirement. He undertook renewed company expansion. It sold flour under three brand names: Mozarka, Dunwoody’s Best and Lucky Lady. It advertised in the newspapers, participated in local business shows and provided flour for the Globe’s cooking schools. It retired the former Indian label. It also sold feed grains.
The rail connections opened yet more markets for the company. It began selling flour to Caribbean isles and northern South America. In 1928, it had purchased 1.25 million bushels of wheat to mill. The company’s clients were located in Cuba, Puerto Rico, Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala, Ecuador, Venezuela, Dutch Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Trinidad and the Canary Islands.
By 1927, Dunwoody had more than 36 years of experience in the business. That year, he was presented with an opportunity he couldn’t refuse. Lloyd Cowgill, of the Cowgill & Hill Milling Co., of Carthage, offered to buy Brand-Dunwoody. Cowgill had sold his interests in the Carthage firm to his brother and made the Joplin mill his own.
The next two years saw increased advertising in the newspapers. The mill’s capacity was up to 800 barrels a day. The year 1928 had been a record year. Then, in October 1929, the stock market crash began the Great Depression. Business contracted, and everything slowed to a crawl.
Disaster strikes
For Brand-Dunwoody, the worst happened on Jan. 19, 1930. Lloyd Cowgill died in a car crash. While details are scarce, the mill was closed. Ownership reverted to the National City Bank of New York.
For four years, the mill stood idle until July 1933, when the bank sold it to the new Crescent Brewing Co. for $375,000. With much fanfare, owners said they would hire 200 men and projected the plant would brew 150,000 barrels of beer a year. However, brewing operations were set up in Marionville. In August 1935, its manager was charged by the IRS with attempting to reuse beer keg tax stamps. His mismanagement put the company into bankruptcy. He was convicted of tax fraud. A different group of Joplin businessmen led by George Spiva bought the company and renamed it Pride of Missouri Brewing Co. in 1936, though brewing operations stayed in Marionville.
While its elevator was used for grain storage, the mill stayed idle until 1945, when it was sold to the Marco Mill Co. as a feed mill. The company operated in a 12-state area until the property sold to Missouri-Rogers Corp. in 1964, and the buildings were razed in 1965.
For 73 years, the giant mill stood as an iconic city landmark, a testament to the hopes of city founders to make Joplin a manufacturing city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.