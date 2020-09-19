Bill Caldwell: The district's best known landmark — Reding's mill

Streams in Southwest Missouri offered many sites for water-powered grist mills to settlers in the first half of the 19th century, including Jolly Mill along Capps Creek, which still stands. Shoal Creek had a number of mills along its course from Pioneer to Ritchey to Shoalsburg. Shoalsburg? Now it's better known as Redings Mill.
One of the first grist mills in Newton County had been built in 1832 on the site of the later mill. A wooden dam was constructed across the natural ledge to create a mill pond. The little building had a set of two small stone burrs and operated for 22 years.
John S. Reding and his family moved to Southwest Missouri in the 1840s from Arkansas. He was a miller and settled along Shoal Creek upstream from Grand Falls. He founded a business with A.P. Clark in 1844. Reding and Clark operated the mill and eventually branched out to become wholesale dealers in flour, meal, feed, seeds, stoneware, and bee and poultry supplies. Eventually they had a store located at 1327-1329 Main St. in Joplin.
Reding obtained the mill, tore it down and constructed a larger mill in 1854 on the same site. It operated for 14 years through the Civil War. Mills were prize targets through the war. Skirmishes were fought for their control, and at times, they were destroyed to deny the enemy a resource.
At the time, Reding's mill and another mill at Grand Falls were operated by millers of opposite sympathies. Reding was a Southern sympathizer, while Grand Falls was in the hands of Unionists. The story told to local historian Dolph Shaner was that Union troops sent to destroy Reding's mill set fire to the Grand Falls mill by mistake. Because the remaining mill was the only one in the area to grind grain, it was spared and survived the raiders.
New mill
After the war, Reding wanted to expand his business. In 1868, he took down the second mill and replaced it with a 4 1/2-story mill with a basement a story and a half deep. Its foundation was secured into the stone by iron pins 3 inches in diameter embedded in Portland cement, the holes for which had been drilled and blasted with black powder. (This was before dynamite.)
The building was 36 feet by 40 feet with a frame of burr oak and white oak timbers. The timbers were secured, dovetailed and fastened with wooden pins. No nails were used. The mill was solid. It withstood the record 1875 flood, which rose up to and through the second-story windows. Window sashes were the only items lost.
He called his business the Shoalsburg Mills. The community that grew up around the mill he named Shoalsburg (the name has various spellings). According to Joel Livingston's "History of Jasper County," the new mill had a capacity of 100 barrels of flour a day. "Purity flour" was its brand. By the turn of the century, the company employed a traveling salesman and 12 employees at the mill.
A post office was established in 1867 for Shoalsburg, which operated until 1883, when a rural route was set up for the area. However, the community Reding hoped for did not take off. Reding died in 1892. His son, Matthew, and Clark's son, Albert, continued the business for the next 20 years.
Matthew Reding ceased operation of the mill in 1915 and moved into Joplin. Albert Clark sold the store in 1919. The mill stood silent for seven years. In 1925, Shaner wrote an article in the Globe on the mill's history, ending with the idea that the mill, dam and surrounding property held excellent potential for park and residential development.
Redings Mill Resort
In January 1926, a syndicate of Joplin businessmen purchased 413 acres from the Clark estate for $50,000. The Globe reported plans called for an exclusive resort of permanent and summer residences: "It is probable the mill will be used as the entrance to a dancing pavilion to be built over the water and the (Clark) home will be converted into a wayside inn."
After surveys, the dancing pavilion plan was moved onshore, and the mill was used for storage for landscape supplies for the golf course established on the north side of the creek. A swimming pool fed by springs was constructed. The dance pavilion was named the Casino. The Clark home became the Broadlawn Inn, later the Redings Mill Inn, advertising chicken and steak dinners. For the next four years, ads in the Globe touted the investment opportunities for those who bought lots early.
The Depression hit the resort hard, though dances continued. In 1930, a new bridge crossed Shoal Creek, replacing the dangerous one-lane bridge. Still, business did not improve.
Two years later, on Nov. 9, Roy Hill, a carrier for the Globe and News Herald, was chatting with nearby filling station operator B.J. Fowler when he saw smoke rising from the top of the mill at about 3:30 in the afternoon. He rushed to the inn to telephone the Joplin Fire Department. By the time help arrived, the mill was "a mass of flames ... damaged a nearby brick structure ... and ignited several trees across the river from the mill." Mill machinery, which had been in good working condition, was damaged beyond repair. The heavy timber framework was the last to collapse.
Plans had called for the mill to become the clubhouse for the golf course. But after the fire, there were no plans to rebuild on the site. For 64 years, the mill withstood the waters of Shoal Creek but within hours was reduced to ashes and rubble. Photos and postcards are all that remain of "the district's oldest and best known landmark — the old Reding's mill."
