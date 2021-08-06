With the rapid urban and industrial growth after the Civil War, supplying food became big business. Starting with Chicago in 1865, major cities built stockyards to supply livestock to local, regional and national markets. By the 1880s, Missouri had three large stockyards in St. Louis, Kansas City and St. Joseph. Springfield had a stockyard, but its surrounding counties did not have a significant livestock population. Southwest Missouri and the Four-State Area was a largely untapped market.
By the turn of the last century, marketing livestock was an individual affair. Packer representatives canvassed rural routes to buy livestock. Area railroads had some facilities for loading livestock at their freight stations, but nothing in terms of transporting large numbers of livestock.
Joplin prior to World War I was set on lead and zinc mining. With good rail connections, some wholesale businesses made Joplin their headquarters as did industries such as milling, wagons, cigars, breweries and candy. City leaders tended to ignore agriculture. Not until the city set up its market building just prior to World War I to reach out to truck gardeners, egg producers and dairymen were farmers given much attention. But livestock was not in the picture through the 1920s.
King of the Miners
Lucius Buchanan’s family moved to Webb City from Fayetteville, Arkansas, soon after he was born in 1878. He went to elementary school in Webb City. He began working in the mine fields as a shoveler and day laborer in the mines. He was on the crew sinking the second shaft making the second strike in Duenweg.
In 1908, he started mine promotion. He promoted the Tillhoe mine in Tanyard Hollow, which led to the operation and sale of other mines in Joplin and Spring City. He moved to Northeast Oklahoma in 1915 to take part in the new fields but went broke, losing the fortune he made. Yet he kept at it, and his lease of the Blue Mound was a rich strike that brought him another fortune.
From Oklahoma he turned to the Waco field in Kansas, across from Waco, Missouri. After initial disappointments, he told his driller to drill one last time anywhere he wanted. The strike was the richest one in that field. It made Buchanan a multimillionaire. He employed up to 350 men working 11 shafts supplying two 500-ton mills. He sold his interest, then two years later bought it back to operate it for two more years, then resold his holdings. He earned the nickname, King of the Miners.
He retired from mine operations to his farm just east of the city, now the campus of Missouri Southern State University. After two round-the-world tours, he decided he wanted to go back into mining. However, this was around 1929 and the mining industry was in decline. Instead, he came up with the idea for a new venture, “a stockyards market where farmers could convert their cattle, hogs and sheep into ready cash at fair prices and reasonable costs.”
President of Stockyards
As the Depression was growing ever deeper, the idea of a stockyards to support local farmers and bring business to Joplin was slow to catch on. But Buchanan was persuasive. He interested 51 of his close business friends in investing $100,000 in the Joplin Stockyards Co. He was president of the company and chief promoter.
While this group of investors was convinced of his vision, the larger community was very skeptical. That was clear when the search for a site became controversial. Locations on East Seventh Street, in Blendville on West 20th Street and on North Main Street all were rejected due to local opposition. Threats of lawsuits and even death threats on Buchanan were made. Sites near Smelter Hill and on East Fifth Street had no opposition but had engineering problems beyond the company’s budget.
After a false start in Blendville, in early 1931, Buchanan found an 80-acre tract on Range Line Road at Turkey Creek. It was ironic that his farm was one of the only neighbors to the site. The purchase price was $10,000. The location near the crossroads of paved U.S. Highways 66 and 71 promised easy access for farmers.
By May 1, construction of buildings and pens could begin in earnest. Construction supplied employment for 75 to 100 unemployed men through the summer. As Buchanan monitored construction, the public began to see his vision take shape as crews changed the pasture into a complex of 14 buildings. A custom feed mill, hay barn, electrically equipped blacksmith shop, horse and mule hospital, a horse and mule barn, sheds for cattle, hogs and sheep, a filling station, a hotel and cafe, and the Exchange building housing offices of commission companies occupied the 80 acres. An estimated 800,000 board feet of lumber were used with 25 tons of nails and metal. Chat from local mines was used on the grounds.
The Missouri Pacific Railroad built a spur from its mainline to Joplin, which crossed Range Line Road, into the stockyards with branches to the feed mill, the loading chutes and a boxcar storage line. Water lines were extended to the yards with three fire hydrants. Two bridges over Turkey creek were constructed to provide easy access.
Open for business
By August it was ready for business. On Aug. 27, an open house for the public attracted an enormous crowd. The News Herald reported an estimated 30,000 visitors toured the stockyards. Special bus and trolley rates put the open house in the reach of hard-pressed farmers. Local towns sent delegations to show their support such as Webb City’s 75-car convoy that paraded to the celebration.
When it opened for business on Monday, Aug. 31, area farmers took Buchanan at his word that the market would be fair and convenient. Despite being the depths of the Depression, sales were steady and grew and grew. Within the first two months, farmers had been paid $379,343 for all livestock sold. The first year saw more than $1 million in sales. Buchanan established a weekly Friday auction sale. In contrast to other stockyards that saw sales fade by the end of the week, Joplin’s receipts increased with the Friday sale. The first month saw 161 carloads of stock shipped, it increased to 203 in October. It was touted as the country’s largest truck-in yard.
With prices comparable to other markets, area farmers began to choose Joplin as their preferred point of sale. Packing houses as Armour and Heil kept agents in Joplin as did local packing houses in Joplin; Miami, Oklahoma; Pittsburg, Frontenac and Mulberry, Kansas. The markets were monitored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for fair operations.
But Buchanan was not finished. He envisioned ways to make the yards an agriculture education center by having county extension agents give regular, free presentations on farm topics. Then he sponsored the Joplin Interstate Baby Beef show for area 4-H Club members in cooperation with county agents and with a $2,500 donation for a permanent fund in 1933. The next year he directed preparations for the show from his sick bed as he recovered from a heart attack.
All through the 1930s, the stockyards prospered, becoming the third largest stockyard in the state after Kansas City and St. Joseph. Cash sales increased to millions of dollars each year despite the Depression. All this time he worked without a salary. In February 1939, he and his wife, Ethyl, had returned from a trip to California. While in his office on the morning of Feb. 26, he died of a heart attack at age 61. His funeral was attended by all the staff of the stockyards, business and social friends as well as miners from years past.
From his vantage, Buchanan could see mining was waning. So, the King of the Miners used his time and wealth to build up his local community through the stockyards directing its operations until the day he died. His vision of a stockyard that brought prosperity to area farmers continues now 90 years later at a new location with updated facilities as the second largest cattle market in the U.S. The Joplin Regional Stockyards is his legacy to the Four States.
