Some buildings, such as the Connor and Keystone hotels, easily become landmarks due to size, style or purpose. Later, the Newman, Frisco and Ramsay buildings gained that status. A much smaller building serving a different purpose survived for nine decades in the shadow of the Connor and Keystone in the 300 block of Main Street. The Lyric Theatre went through six incarnations as the first and longest operating theater downtown.
In the 19th century, vaudeville was the nation's venue for entertainment, which grew into a flourishing industry after the Civil War. It was made possible by the rapid growth of railways crisscrossing the countryside. Though troops of itinerant actors and musicians had performed in larger cities prior to the Civil War, most often they appeared in variety saloons with a largely male audience. Those acts were rivaled by prize fights that were long, bloody and frequently lethal to the contestants.
With the rapid expansion of rail lines, new opportunities became available for actors and musicians to supply “culture” to new towns aspiring to attract settlers. There were also reformation movements, which wanted to clean up saloons and restrict unruly elements. Such variety saloon operators read the room and began to separate their saloon business from their entertainment offerings. Even the name was changed from 'variety' to vaudeville, a French word, which must mean classy. “Polite vaudeville” became a new term to attract a wider, general audience, “fit for the whole family.”
By the 1880s, vaudeville circuits had developed, employing thousands of performers. At its peak, the circuits reached as “many as 5,000 theaters and employed as many as 50,000 people full- or part-time as entertainers and a nearly equal number in related business and crafts.” It was big business.
Joplin arrived on the scene just as vaudeville had reached its prime. The city had money from the lead and zinc mines. Many newly rich were willing to patronize theaters to bring culture to a city no longer content to be a mining camp, but wanting recognition as a full-fledged city.
Lyric Theatre
The business hub of Joplin was Fourth and Main with its Connor and Keystone hotels and the House of Lords restaurant and bar. The first theater building was the Lyric, constructed in 1885 and opened for theatrical and vaudeville productions in 1886. It was located at 308 Main St.
It was a narrow but deep building with a large stage. The building appeared on the Sanborn fire insurance map of Joplin in 1906. The theater trade journal, The Billboard, carried schedules of multitudes of performers along with short reviews from the performers about their venues. In 1907, the Lyric was considered “good business” with “excellent houses.” Ticket prices were 5 cents.
The Lyric management changed around 1913 when it was renamed the Princess Show Theater. And then was renamed once more as the Gem Theatre. It still presented vaudeville acts, but had added silent films by that time. For example, the Gem presented “Custer's Last Fight,” a three-reel silent film, released in 1912. A house pianist would accompany the film. Vaudeville acts often relied on the house band or “orchestra” (if it had violins).
The Globe, News Herald and Morning Tribune in the 1910s frequently ran ads seeking musicians. Sometimes for the house musicians and other times for new acts. Frank Sylvester, a Joplin promoter, often sought out singers for quartets (barbershop songs were popular in the 1910s), soloists and brass band instrumentalists. He offered free coaching as a way to break into vaudeville. He was based in the Gem Theatre.
World War I hurt vaudeville as it drained away able-bodied performers. Then the flu epidemic forced the closing of theaters in 1918. The Gem survived the disruption but changed hands in 1920. Following the tide of patriotic fervor, the new owners renamed it for General John Pershing, leader of the American Expeditionary Force in France. It was often called the Liberty Theater. For seven years, the Pershing soldiered on, however, without much maintenance.
De Ray Theatre
In March 1929, W.D. And R.F. Fite, brothers from Southeast Kansas, bought the Pershing. They owned a small regional chain of theaters in Kansas. They invested $10,000 in remodeling the exhausted building. They added a new balcony supported by steel beams to hold 200 people. The floor seated 615. A new stage, lobby, redesigned building front, newly decorated interior and furnishings and projection equipment were added. After two months of rehabilitation, they were ready to open on June 3 with “Steamboat Bill Jr.” starring Buster Keaton.
The Globe's entertainment page highlighted the changes to the old Gem building. By this time the building was the oldest surviving theater in Joplin. The real estate agents handling the sale said it showed the first motion picture in town. The Fites had engaged Joplin architect Trueman E. Martinie to oversee the remodeling. A large perpendicular neon sign spelling out “De Ray” graced the front of the building.
The theater would show only the first class silent movies. Ticket prices were a universal 10 cents. Another practice the Fites introduced during those days of segregation was offering Black residents admission, though they were restricted to the balcony. It was the only theater in Joplin to do so.
Eventually projection equipment with sound was added though ticket prices continued to be 10 cents until World War II. During the war, ticket prices were 10 cents for children and 15 cents for adults. R.F. Fite, a WWI veteran, made it his policy to admit all men in uniform free during World War II.
Lux Theatre
The theater changed hands once more in March 1952 when it was sold to the Dickinson Operating Co., of Kansas City. Another remodel was planned “with the idea of making this the finest theater in Joplin,” said Glenn Dickinson. As such it would join the Fox and Paramount theaters as first-run movie-houses. His chain operated 50 theaters throughout the Midwest, including ones in Anderson, Noel and Granby.
Ticket prices increased to 39 cents for a matinee and 50 cents after 6 p.m. Murder mysteries and Westerns were commonly presented. At this time drive-ins had begun to chip away at the downtown theaters as did the new television stations. Ticket prices continued to rise through the next decade to 75 cents in the middle 1960s. The lack of on-street parking was yet another drawback for the theater built when streetcars brought clients into downtown.
Dickinson joined the move to the Northpark Mall with the opening of Cinema I and II on Aug. 2, 1972. For several months the company tried keeping the Lux open too. However, according to the manager, obtaining “top-rate” movies for all three theaters was not feasible. The Lux was closed in December 1972. Later, it was removed to make way for the, then, new Joplin Public Library, which occupied the 300 block of Main Street.
For 86 years the Lyric Theatre and its successors offered entertainment from stage plays to vaudeville acts to silent and talking films. It survived for decades due to its location at the heart of downtown Joplin. When shopping and entertainment venues moved east to Range Line Road, it lost that advantage and was soon relegated to old postcards and photographs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.