The Connor and Keystone hotels get much attention as Joplin’s premier hotels of 100 years ago. But Webb City’s Newland Hotel played just as prominent a role in the district’s business history.
Webb City was incorporated as a town in 1876, just three years after Joplin. With lead and zinc mines in the fields around it, Carterville and Prosperity drew miners and businessmen from across the country seeking their fortunes in the new district.
The town’s main street at the time was named Allen Street, later changed to Main Street. It was lined with businesses. The city was not without hotels. The Hotel Maine and Arlington Hotel boasted 30 rooms each, while smaller hotels, such as the Buffalo House, the Commercial and the Savoy, had fewer rooms and lower rates.
Entrepreneur James O’NeIll
Among the men seeking business opportunity in the area was James O’Neill. He was the son of Irish immigrants, Peter and Hannah O’Neill, who lived in upstate New York. He started work as a mule driver pulling a canal boat on the Erie Canal and eventually worked a freight route from Buffalo to Oswego, New York. He left the canal in 1865 and took part in the oil boom in Pennsylvania. O’Neill had made his fortune operating and investing in oil wells in the 1870s.
He moved to the Tri-State District in 1879, at age 43, looking for more investment opportunities. He bought extensive property in Southeast Kansas for its coal and successfully invested in mining property southwest of Carthage, in Carterville and Webb City. He bought what were thought to be worked-out shallow diggings at Sucker Flats south of Webb City. He installed pumps to drain the diggings, which led to deeper sheet ground with richer ore.
In the 1880s, Webb City had a bucket brigade fire department and no municipal waterworks. Fires, while not uncommon, were devastating. Several hotel fires took place during the decade. In 1890, against the advice of associates, O’Neill decided to build a municipal water system. The investment was significant, but he foresaw the 24 miles of water mains would serve the city and the mines, the foundation of the city’s prosperity.
When the city council balked at purchasing a fire wagon in 1899, O’Neill told Mayor Spracklin he would buy it for the city.
He also had the first ice house in town. His connections to the petroleum industry in Kansas later let him bring natural gas service to Webb City in 1905. Residents gave him the courtesy title of colonel for his public service.
O’Neill looked in a different direction for his next investment. The city’s hotels were small.
Webb City was growing rapidly, and he decided it needed a hotel worthy of its success. However, the downtown along Allen Street was fully occupied with no one willing to sell.
Not one to be diverted from his purpose, O’Neill looked outside the box — specifically, to the top of the box. If property owners would not sell him access to the street level, could he lease rights to the upper floors? In 1890, he obtained long-term leases from all the owners along the west side of Allen Street from Church Street on the north to the alley in the middle of the block. He employed contractor G.I Rankin to build a hotel above the business houses.
Newland Hotel
O’Neill named it the Newland in honor of the new lands being developed. The hotel had two main floors with two towers rising an additional story on each corner. Its mansard roof gave additional space for the upper floor. According to the Webb City Gazette, it was “strictly a first-class hotel, with a total of 100 rooms ... (and had) the latest improved bathrooms, hot and cold water and all the conveniences of a first-class house.” It was entirely steam heated and boasted electric lights.
The entrance on Allen Street opened to the lobby and a grand staircase, which led to the combination dining room and ballroom, guest rooms, kitchen and service rooms.
The opening on Feb. 5, 1891, was a major event. The Webb City Commercial Club invited guests from neighboring states. Invitations made the news in papers in St. Louis and throughout Kansas. The Oswego Courant noted that “Ike Schneider went over to Webb City ... to thump the ivories in the orchestra for the opening of the Newland Hotel.” Provision was made for a special rail coach to bring guests from St. Louis for the “grand banquet and ball.” It was a smashing success.
Everything looked bright for the newest feather in Webb City’s cap. Then the Panic of 1893 hit. Lead and zinc ore prices plunged, mines closed and business travel slowed to a crawl. For more than a year, the hotel struggled with few guests until O’Neill decided to call it quits. He closed the hotel on May 1, 1895, and the furniture was sold at auction. News accounts lamented the closure of Webb City’s crown jewel.
For a year the hotel was quiet. The Commercial Club searched for ways to reopen it, finally raising $3,800 to incorporate the hotel under new ownership. It offered $1,000 in stock as an incentive to attract an experienced hotel manager, which it did.
The economy slowly returned to life, as did the hotel business.
The Newland became the scene for clubs, weddings, receptions, dances, school and public events. The grand staircase was made for grand entrances. It became the way to preview who was approaching the receiving line in receptions. “A haughty dowager, thus ‘bird-eyeing’ the approach of someone she did not care to receive, might disappear from the receiving line.” Its canopy over the sidewalk was the best place for guests to watch parades going down Allen Street.
For the first two decades of the 20th century, the Newland was the center for important events. When the region’s telephone exchanges conferred on allowing toll-free calls between them, they met in the Newland. The dining room offered meals for $1.25 that included caviar, oysters, clam chowder, prime beef and wild grape wine. Rooms went for the high rates of $2 to $2.50 a day.
The opening of the Picher, Oklahoma, mine field and the end of World War I proved to be the one-two punch that knocked the wind out of Webb City-Carterville mines and the Newland. Business plummeted; the hotel slowly declined. A fire around 1925 damaged the building so that the third story was removed. Sometime after 1930 it was converted into a rooming house.
Over time, the upper floors were removed until the 40 feet surrounding the lobby remained. In 1956, real estate agent Cecil Veatch and architect Eugene Hughes took the remaining property and remodeled it into neighboring offices.
By midcentury, much like the mines that brought the Newland prosperity, what was once Webb City’s pride and joy had disappeared so completely, it could only be found in faded postcards and newspaper accounts of recollections of “old timers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.