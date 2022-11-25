The Tri-State District had hundreds of mines of all sizes.
From the tiny, early bumblebee diggings scattered across the landscape to the last, giant corporate mines and mills in Northeast Oklahoma, they were landmarks. However, the name of one mine endured as representative of all the others — the Oronogo Circle. It typified the combination of profit and risk associated with lead and zinc mining in the district.
Lead was discovered in Jasper County along Turkey Creek, Joplin Creek and Center Creek from 1849 to 1851.
In 1853, William Harklerode built a Drummond smelter with its horse-powered bellows near Center Creek. The Civil War ended that first mining boom as miners dumped their lead ore into Center Creek to avoid approaching troops.
Minersville had been platted in 1856. But that name was already taken by a town in Christian County. At a town meeting in 1871, names were suggested, Leadville, Galena, Mineral Point. After inconclusive discussion, “a man at the back of the room, arose and said, ‘Boys, it’s Ore or no go.’” Oronogo it was.
In 1873, the largest single chunk of lead was discovered just 8 feet below the surface. It weighed 60,000 pounds and sold for $5,000 after being exhibited at the World’s Fair in Chicago in 1893. It was also in 1873 when district miners realized that zinc ore was of commercial value even as shallow lead deposits began to play out.
Oronogo Circle Mine
As a young mining engineer in the 1880s and 1890s, Guy Waring worked for the Granby Mining Co., which owned land in and around Oronogo. He often was tasked to inspect mines or make surveys for the company’s mine that later would become the Oronogo Circle. During one field trip he found lead and zinc deposits on land south of Oronogo, which he leased to start the Oronogo Mutual Mining Co.
The mines at this time were dug as shafts with shallow drifts going out from the main shaft. Small mines were common but the larger investments went to Granby, Webb City, Carterville and Joplin. The News Herald retold the mine field’s history in a 1915 article. It noted though productive in the years 1897 to 1904, producing ore valued at $2.5 million, mining methods were antiquated compared with other fields in the district.
Harry Gundling saw how to consolidate mines to make large investments in equipment feasible. In 1906, he started the Oronogo Circle Mining Co., which bought up the Red Top lease of 29.5 acres and the Aurora Circle lease of 30 acres. These two became the nucleus around which more leased mines were added such as the Ross, the Sacred Nugget, the Klondike, the Imperial, the La Tosea, the Dew Drop, the Bunker Hill and the Gaddis. In all, 126 acres of Granby Mining and Smelting Co. land came under the umbrella of the Oronogo Circle.
These were all individual mines with small mills to process ore before shipping to smelters. The ore was produced from four main shafts on three different levels on 7 acres. The levels were at 160 feet deep, 230 feet and 360 feet. The water table impinged on the deeper levels and Pomona pumps kept the mines dewatered by pumping 500 gallons of water a minute, with capacity of 3,000 gallons a minute in times of flood. Three times, extra heavy rains still overpowered the pumps, flooding the galleries for a time until they could be drained.
Paragon of productivity
The Oronogo Circle was lauded as a model of productivity with more than $6 million worth of ore produced between 1897 and 1914 and that on just seven developed acres, according to the News Herald in 1915. In 1910, miners had set a record of 945 cans weighing 1,000-pounds in an eight-hour shift from a depth of 275 fee.
Use of the new Freeman first-motion hoist powered their record. In just one year that record would be again broken at the Circle with 1,035 cans hoisted in an eight-hour shift. Stories told how hoister men proudly overpowered mill capacity.
Superlatives were the order of the day describing the reserves still untouched on all levels with hopes of even deeper reserves at the 500 foot level. It was the best of times. The Oronogo Circle was in its prime while Northeast Oklahoma mine fields were just beginning.
On May 16, 1914, it was announced the Oronogo Circle was sold by J.B. Moss and Henry Russell Platt to Turner & Co., No. 500 Fifth Ave., New York City. The purchase price was not made public but was estimated to have been $500,000 ($14.9 million in 2022). The new owners had holdings in steel and brass and wanted to continue to operate the Circle mine “on a large scale.” It had a new 1,000-ton concentrating plant that consolidated five old mills. For the preceding eight years the mine had produced annually more than 9,000 tons of high-grade zinc at more than $40 a ton ($360,000 in 1914 or $10.7 million in 2022).
Boom to bust
World War I created boom times for many lead and zinc producers — in Northeast Oklahoma. As the Ottawa County mine fields boomed, the Circle management tried turning the Circle into an open pit mine operating three shifts a day. In 1918, after having picked away at the columns upholding the top level’s galleries, they blasted it with 8 tons of dynamite, confident that the pillars of the lower level would hold. Twenty acres collapsed 250 feet in seconds. The ground shook so violently that a new mill on solid ground slipped into the pit and six men were killed. It cost the company $1 million.
In the meantime, miners and mills moved bodily to Oklahoma where the ore was richer. Then the war ended and the country faced a short but severe depression from 1920 to 1921. Zinc prices crashed.
Investors who had sunk $1 million into the largest concentrating plant in the district with a capacity of 2,000 tons in 10 hours were in debt without prospect of rising zinc prices. In 1923, the mine was shut down and the owners filed for bankruptcy. The property went back to the American Zinc-Lead Smelting Co. In 1925, the concentrating mill was destroyed by fire of unknown origin.
Small operators leased portions of the mine and a small mill was built on site to handle their ore. But as ore prices dropped, the Circle was left to fill with water.
Rising zinc prices in the middle 1930s persuaded various small companies to dewater old mines. Guy Waring’s Oronogo Mutual Mining Co. purchased the Circle in 1937. He used the newest model powered-shovel to work its way down the slope of the pit. He operated the mine and shipped the ore to the Eagle-Picher smelter in Picher, Oklahoma, until 1948. Congress did not renew the premium price plan for zinc in 1947. That made the Circle’s ore too costly to sell and Waring closed the mine. Without constant pumping the pit slowly filled with water.
In a district of a thousand mines, the Oronogo Circle was easily the most memorable. It put Oronogo on the map, made its owners millions and supplied needed lead and zinc for a growing country through the decades of its operation. But just like the small mines, its reserves could not last indefinitely and was just as quickly abandoned once they were exhausted to become a watery landmark to past glory.
