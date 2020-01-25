Crime families have received special attention from news media throughout the years. The Barker gang is a notorious local gang family said to have been led by Ma Barker. Twenty-five years before the Barkers burst on the scene, the Staffleback family, led by mother Nancy, became infamous for a series of murders committed in Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri.
The mine fields of Jasper and Cherokee counties were rough, dangerous places. The mines could snuff out a man's life in an instant with a rock fall, dynamite misfire or cave-in. Above ground could be just as hazardous. Miners earned good money, for the day, and were paid on Saturday. A shoveler could earn up to $25 a week in the 1890s. With businesses concentrated in downtown Galena and Joplin, miners made a beeline to the saloons for whatever entertainment they offered. Brawls were commonplace, and miners were often separated from their earnings by hook or crook.
Nancy Chase had married Michael Staffleback in Dubuque, Iowa. The couple moved to Lawrence County to farm. It wasn't long before contention broke out between the two, each charging the other with "revolting" crimes. Their divorce led Michael to abandon the family.
Move to Joplin
In the early 1890s, Nancy took their six children to Joplin for a new start. They settled in Swindle Hill, which is in the vicinity of what is now East Seventh Street and Murphy Boulevard. Swindle Hill was in the midst of Joplin Creek's diggings. Their shack was a regular stop for policemen — who did not visit it alone. Her sons served time in the penitentiary for thievery, and the girls were prostitutes.
In 1894, the family moved across the state line to Picker's Point near Galena, a disreputable assembly of shacks and abandoned mine shafts. They made their four-room, frame-and-log house a brothel. Their assembly consisted of Nancy with sons Ed, George and Mike; daughters Emma and Louisa; and George's wife, Cora. Eventually, Charles Wilson joined Nancy, and two women, Rose Bayne and Anna McComb, became part of the group. As in Joplin, the house was regularly raided for various offenses.
That was the situation for about three years. In the summer of 1897, Frank Galbraith, a miner, had arranged to see Emma Staffleback at their shack. When he arrived at about 10 p.m., very inebriated, Nancy refused to let him enter and ran him off. He returned at 2 a.m., again insistent on seeing Emma. Nancy refused and chased him out the door with a corn knife.
By this time, Wilson and Ed had strapped on their guns and began shooting at the fleeing miner. Wilson's shots missed, but a bullet from Ed struck Galbraith's hip, knocking him to the ground. He got to his feet and started to run again. Ed caught up with him and killed the miner with a shot to the head. He further brutalized the body by cutting the dead man's throat with the corn knife.
McComb and Cora Staffleback witnessed the crime, though they kept quiet, reportedly out of fear. Ed and George stripped the body and cast it into a nearby mine shaft. According to the women, Ed — known as the "tamale" or "chilli man," as he kept a wagon at Third and Main in Joplin — went back into the house and made tamales, and everyone sat down to a meal.
A passerby discovered Galbraith's body as he happened to look into the shaft near Picker's Point. He reported it to the police. The Daily Globe reported on Thursday, July 29, that Deputy Charley Rains, Constable Lafe Roe and Deputy Radley investigated the finding. Officers discovered the man's identity by tax receipts found with the body. They pursued their investigation in secret for 10 days.
Raid on Staffleback home
On Wednesday, July 28, the officers conducted a late-night raid on the Staffleback house at Picker's Point and on another house in Joplin. The Joplin raid turned up witnesses to the crime, while the Galena raid netted Ed, Nancy and another unidentified woman at the residence. Charles Wilson had already fled the area, as lawmen were searching for him on a previous fraud warrant.
The Daily Globe minced no words in describing the family in the days following their arrest: "The Staffleback outfit are a tough element, and almost the entire family are noted for crime." Larceny, burglary and embezzlement had been the men's crimes, while "the mother of the Staffleback boys has been keeping boarders of about the lowest stripe ever allowed to breathe outside of the bars."
On Saturday, July 31, the Daily Globe noted all the gang were illiterate. It concluded the brief with these words: "The one fact that a family of sons, together with their wives and their sisters, were practically partners with their gray-headed mother in a bawdy house of the very lowest type should condemn every one of them to the rope, were it not for the fact criminals are not hung in Kansas."
During her trial, Nancy claimed to be a pious woman who didn't know why her sons went wrong. She was convicted and received a 25-year sentence and, at 65, was the oldest person sentenced to the penitentiary in Kansas. She died in prison in 1909 at age 81. Ed and George received first- and second-degree murder convictions, respectively, with life sentences. Brother Mike served multiple sentences for various crimes as well as other murders he committed.
Once the brothers were arrested, Cora Staffleback and Rose Bayne turned state's evidence, telling of multiple past murders the family committed. They told of Galbraith, an Italian peddler, a traveler, a elderly paramour of Nancy's and two young women who lived with the family who were all victims of the Stafflebacks. The exact number of their victims is unknown. It was said all their crimes netted them less than $100.
The Daily Globe's headline summed it up: "The Staffleback Gang — formerly lived in Joplin — (was) a tough crowd indeed."
