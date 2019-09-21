Thomas Connor has legendary status in Joplin’s hall of fame. His decision in 1906 to build the hotel that was later named for him tied his name to Joplin. Yet the hotel was the capstone to a lifetime of work in multiple businesses.
His origins were quite different from his later status as a millionaire philanthropist.
Connor was born to James and Katherine O’Connor in 1847 in County Kerry, Ireland. His family moved to the United States in 1851 during the potato famine of 1845-1852. They settled in Tiffin, Ohio. Thomas was the youngest of four children. His father, James, was a laborer.
In 1854, his father died, and at age 9, Thomas became a newsboy on trains between Sandusky and Dayton, Ohio, on the Mad River Railway. Thomas dropped the “O” from his name.
Newsboys occupied a precarious place as entrepreneurs. There was intense competition. A newsboy purchased a set number of papers depending on his route. In the 1850s, daily newspapers sold for a penny or two. The wholesale price for large dealers and newsboys was 72 cents for a hundred penny papers and $1.50 for a hundred two-cent papers, according to “Crying the News: A History of America’s Newsboys.” Sales could earn a boy an average of 35 to 50 cents a day. Besides earnings from paper sales, tips from regular customers could account for as much as half of a newsboy’s income.
Civil War newsboy
When the Civil War began in 1861, Thomas was a staunch Unionist. Though 14 years old, he accompanied the Eighth Ohio Infantry Regiment as a regimental newsboy. Such positions were informal, though loyalty went both ways. Often newsboys searched out other goods and services for the troops. The market for news was immense as the Union Army numbered more than 2 million soldiers. Regimental newsboys sold newspapers behind the lines as well as on the front lines. Thomas was with his regiment in some of the hottest battles of the war, such as Fredericksburg, Wilderness, Antietam, Winchester, Chancellorsville and Gettysburg. Because newsboys followed the troops, they often were the first source of news to occupied areas, selling papers to news-hungry Southerners. When Union troops took over a town, the town’s newspaper was confiscated and turned into a mouthpiece for news from a Union viewpoint. Newsboys hawked those papers too.
Newsboys who saved their money could have a tidy nest egg. Connor told the St. Louis Republic in an interview in 1902 that he sold the New York Herald for 10 cents a copy and “made a great deal of money selling them to soldiers.” He described reaching the front line during the second battle of Fredericksburg. Despite having newsboys with the latest newspapers, rumors were common. He told the paper a story about Cemetery Hill at Gettysburg, when Gen. George McClellan was rumored to be the new Union Army commander, which excited the soldiers. He said that only days later they learned Gen. George Meade was their new commander.
At 19, Connor took his savings, bought a team and wagon and went to Montana to prospect for gold. He was unsuccessful. However, with an eye for opportunity, he saw that cattle trading could grow into a thriving business. He left Montana for Texas and at age 23 traded for cattle. He worked with cattle for a year and drove his own herd as far north as Seneca, Missouri, in 1871. When he reached Seneca, he traded the cattle for a livery stable in town.
Move to Joplin
Lead mining in Jasper County had begun to boom, and Connor moved the stable to Joplin a few months later. In 1875, he and his partner, W. Kilgore, started two hack lines out of Joplin. The first went to Carthage and the second to Neosho. The fare was 25 cents one way, the same as later streetcar fares, recorded Joel Livingston’s “History of Jasper County.” He kept that business until 1878.
While in the livery business, Connor began buying land, first 160 acres south of Webb City. He eventually owned 600 acres in the Webb City, Carterville and Prosperity district. Of 15 40-acre properties, 13 of them produced marketable ore. One of his mines, the Victor, produced more than $1 million worth of ore. He became one of the richest men in Missouri with even more mines. He branched out to underwrite the first zinc smelter in Joplin in 1881, a decade after his arrival.
Connor was one of the organizers of Miners Bank and served as its president. He established the Joplin Water Works Co. and was its largest stockholder. Connor also owned a large share of the premier hotel in town, the Joplin Hotel on the northwest corner of Fourth and Main streets, which later became the site of his Connor Hotel. The saloon business was not ignored either. Connor owned the Senate Saloon in East Joplin as well as the saloon in the Joplin Hotel.
All the while, Connor was an active philanthropist. Public donations included St. Peter’s Catholic Church, $5,000 each to build three new, black churches damaged after a tornado in 1902, St. John’s Hospital, the Joplin Children’s Home and a church in his hometown of Tiffin, Ohio. In addition, he quietly gave donations to individuals, estimated by the Globe to number in the thousands by the time of his death in 1907 at age 60.
His last project was the creation of a first-class hotel on the site of the old Joplin Hotel at Fourth and Main in 1906. He did not live to see its completion, but his heirs decided it should carry his name. The Connor Hotel became his legacy and was synonymous with Joplin through the 20th century.
