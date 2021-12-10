While researching a question about a possible time capsule buried in the 1980s, I ran across a number of articles on local time capsules. The concept of preserving a part of the past for a future generation got its start in the 18th century and took off in the 20th century.
The term "time capsule" didn't come into existence until 1938 with the creation of an exhibit created by the Westinghouse Electric Corp. for the 1939 World's Fair. A collection of items from the world of the 1930s was buried in Flushing Meadow Park in New York City.
But the practice of interring items in the cornerstones of buildings was common long before. Masonic societies were often enlisted to lay cornerstones in elaborate ceremonies, which often included the addition of a sealed box containing documents, Bibles, coins, engravings and photos. Lead boxes were commonly used.
Probably the most famous and earliest U.S. cornerstone box to be recovered is the Massachusetts State House box. The brass box was placed in the cornerstone of the Massachusetts State House during its construction in 1795 by Samuel Adams and Paul Revere. It had been opened once in 1855 during building repairs for cleaning and the addition of new artifacts, then resealed. In 2015, workers repairing a water leak found the box and alerted officials. Its contents were examined by conservators at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts. Inside were newspapers, coins (one from 1652), a medal showing George Washington and a silver panel engraved by Revere with his and Adams' names. It was reburied and the cornerstone put back into place.
The U.S. centennial in 1876 was marked by a famous time capsule donated by Anna Diehm. The Civil War veteran's widow and publisher collected items from the Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia. She assembled the items in her "century safe," which she donated to the U.S. Congress, asking that it be opened by the chief magistrate of the U.S. on July 4, 1976. The House of Representatives accepted the gift, but the Senate did not.
The safe languished in storage for 80 years and was moved to a different storage building in 1958. When the Bicentennial Commission was planning the celebration, the safe was brought out of storage, but the keys were long lost. A locksmith was required to open it. Items such as a Tiffany silver inkwell, a collection of signed photos and other documents were well preserved and brought out in a ceremony on July 1, 1976.
Bicentennial capsules
The U.S. bicentennial stirred up a renewed interest in American history across the county. Several Southwest Missouri towns chose to create time capsules to mark the occasion.
Dade County's Bicentennial Committee started planning in January 1976 to combine Greenfield's Buffalo Days with bicentennial ceremonies. Its planned time capsule was a burial vault donated by a funeral home. As such, it would be one of the largest capsules able to contain a wide variety of items. The vault was set in the courthouse lawn and marked by a donated granite monument. The committee selected 15 first grade students from the five grade schools as trustees to supervise opening of the vault in 50 years. It was buried on May 29, 1976.
The Neosho School District prepared its time capsule, which was placed in a metal box made by the high school shop, then sealed in plastic and entombed in concrete at the south end of Bob Anderson Stadium. It contained memorabilia of 1976 such as a department store catalog, roster of state officials, a tape recorded description of Neosho as it had been and was in 1976, and items related to the school system. The capsule was to be opened in 50 years.
Baxter Springs (Kansas) High School seniors created a time capsule as a graduation project in 1976. Within two stainless steel containers were a copy of the 1976 school annual, tape recordings of Chicago and The Eagles, and articles written by students on current issues. The containers were battery boxes designed for space travel manufactured by Eagle-Picher Co. The containers were interred prior to graduation ceremonies on May 17, 1976, and marked by a bronze plaque that directed they be opened in 2026.
Granby had been designated a bicentennial community. It celebrated the bicentennial over the July 4 weekend with the Granby Saddle Club Rodeo. The city had a time capsule vault donated by two funeral homes. Residents could donate items for the capsule for a fee of $1.50, which went toward paying for bicentennial activities. The capsule was buried in the Main Street City Park and covered by a granite marker on which is engraved, “Granby Bicentennial, 1976-2026."
More time capsules
While official observances of the U.S. bicentennial ended with the beginning of 1977, Lamar's Community Betterment organization was working with the Barton County Historical Society to select items for a time capsule for burial in the southwest corner of the courthouse square. It sought photos of the square, courthouse, churches and other buildings in the city. Items were interred on July 2, 1977, during the Lamar Arts and Crafts Days.
Galena, Kansas, was another town that included burying a time capsule as part of its annual Galena Days celebration in June 1977. This time capsule was to be placed at the construction site of the new municipal building on the old market square. Special envelopes were on sale to be used to enclose all items placed in the capsule.
In 1981, a time capsule was opened at the Joplin YMCA prior to a fundraising drive for a new building. It had been laid in the cornerstone of the YMCA at Fifth Street and Wall Avenue on Oct. 12, 1919. When the small zinc box was opened by executive director Kermit Lewis, Ruth Winn, a daughter of one of the founding YMCA leaders, lifted out fragile, yellowed copies of documents including a copy of the Joplin News Herald from Oct. 12, 1919, a list of ministers active in the YMCA, a Bible and other documents. It revealed how fragile items became over decades.
Noel celebrated its centennial in 1987. One of its projects was the creation of a 50-year time capsule. As a fundraiser, special envelopes were sold at $5 each for personal letters to be included in the capsule. An estimated 950 personal letters were buried. Many were addressed to grandchildren, “descendants” or “residents of Noel, 2037.” Centennial souvenirs, a suitcase full of old kitchen tools, hand tools and canning jars joined children's toys, baseball cards, books, photos, baseball or softball shirts and even a piggy bank full of pennies inside the capsule, which was buried beneath the flag pole at City Hall on Sunday, June 21, 1987.
But this time capsule contained humor too. Noel Centennial Committee member Sue Barrett left a journal of the year's activities. “On the last page of my journal,” she said, "I put the parking ticket I got on Main Street last week. I put it in and asked the next committee person to take care of it.”
