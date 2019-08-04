Bill Caldwell: Tri-State District miners were resistant to unions

The Tri-State District was famous or infamous, depending on the source, as the home of fiercely independent miners. District miners had the reputation of being resourceful, hard workers. Another point of pride for miners and operators was the lack of labor troubles compared with other mine fields in the country.
In the district's early years, miners were often leaseholders or owners who worked shallow diggings. Equipment requirements were minimal. Shovels, buckets, picks and hoists were easily obtained and constructed. Once a deposit was worked, the site was abandoned and the miners moved on. The chance of striking it rich always lurked in the background of miners' imaginations, urging them on.
Going from laborer to mine operator was a common occurrence in those years, sometimes going back and forth several times as deposits played out. That perceived opportunity was a disincentive to joining a union. By the 1890s, the Tri-State District became a source for mining companies in other regions hiring strikebreakers.
Early union attempts
Drives to establish union locals took place in the early years of the 1900s in Missouri and Kansas towns. However, locals usually lasted a couple of years before folding. Carterville's Local 221 of the Western Federation of Miners lasted a record four years from 1912 to 1916 — this despite the strong support in those first two decades from The Joplin Globe and Joplin Tribune editor Gilbert Barbee, a Democratic party boss and strong union booster. A later unionization attempt by the International Union of Mine, Mill and Smelter Workers in 1925 met a similar defeat.
However, as large-scale mining shifted to Cherokee and Ottawa counties in the late 1910s, miners followed. The need for more equipment and mechanization for the deep veins of ore led to consolidation of mines and mills. Fewer chances were available to strike it rich on one's own. Through the succeeding decades, the consequences of mining practices were borne out with increased numbers of cases of silicosis and tuberculosis.
In 1927, a clinic in Picher set up by mine operators to monitor miners' health became a cause of contention. Shovelers who had the most dust-laden job often suffered broken health due to silicosis. Being labeled unemployable due to illness created hardship and bitterness. Wages followed ore prices as they declined in the late 1920s into the Great Depression. Mines and mills operated on a part-time basis, which allowed selective hiring. Some ground bosses quietly pressured workers for kickbacks in order to keep their jobs. Wages, health, safety and living conditions gradually fostered resentments that overcame traditional reluctance to unionize by the early 1930s.
New union calls a strike
Once more, the International Union sent organizers into the district in 1933. It took two years before the union had gained enough support that it decided time was ripe for a general strike. The Tri-State Zinc and Lead Ore Producers Association had ignored the union's calls to negotiate. The association said any negotiations had to be conducted with individual companies, not the group.
The union called for a general strike on May 8, 1935. J.A. Long, president of the union, said 3,300 workers would strike. The Globe reported the next day an estimated 4,200 workers were employed in the district's 54 mills and mines. Eagle Picher's mill in Cardin, the largest in the district, closed, as did its Smelter Hill plant in Joplin. George Potter, of Eagle Picher, said mine operators "did not know just what the strike was about." Other mine operators said they'd close their mines in the interim due to low ore prices. Forty-nine mills were closed by the strike.
Pickets appeared at the larger mines and mills. Picketers were warned against damaging property or proselytizing workers who crossed picket lines. After nine days, a meeting in Picher of union and nonunion workers showed cracks in workers' unity. Calls for a return to work were made by both sides. On May 21, the International Union held peaceful parades in Cardin, Picher, Commerce and Miami. The Globe counted parade marchers in Miami with 215 cars and 1,086 men and 85 women marching, while Picher had 900 men and 65 women marchers, with 356 men and 147 women riding in cars, totaling 1,368 participants.
Despite that show of force, by May 30, the Tri-State Metal Mine and Smelter Workers Union was formed "by miners who desire to return to work," the Globe reported. It claimed 2,900 men enrolled and expected to have 3,500 — or 85% of the workforce — before the end of the week.
A disturbance in Miami on May 28 of that week resulted in the arrest of two International Union officers, though no charges were filed. Skirmishes among miners led to Oklahoma and Kansas National Guardsmen being sent to maintain law and order in the mine field. A federal councilor met with operators and union leaders in mid-June with no agreements.
Mine operators had begun opening mines and signing agreements with the Tri-State Union. Known as the Blue Card Union, its leadership worked with mine operators, even obtaining a loan for startup money from a local banker. Workers in desperate need for work began to filter back. The Blue Card Union solidified its position through the summer, gaining members and pushing the International Union to the margins.
The strike never officially ended. International Union members continued to hold demonstrations through 1936. Summer's end marked the conclusion of the first chapter of attempts to establish an independent union in the district. More violent confrontations were yet to come in 1937.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.