Jazz has been called America’s classical music. Springing from a blend of African American, French, ragtime and brass-band traditions in New Orleans at the start of the last century, jazz spread across the country through nightclubs and the new record industry, growing and changing as it did. It offered young musicians a new way to express themselves.
Jazz captured the imagination of Buck Clayton, a young trumpeter from Parsons, Kansas. His 60-year jazz career took him around the world.
Wilbur Dorsey “Buck” Clayton was born Nov. 12, 1911, to Simeon and Aritha Clayton in Parsons, Kansas. His father was a minister and former newspaper editor of the Parsons Weekly Blade, an African-American paper. He also sang and played sousaphone in a local band. Aritha Clayton was a schoolteacher and church pianist.
Buck Clayton was surrounded by music. His mother taught him piano while his father taught him the trumpet. He played in church and school bands. At first, his desire was to be a boxer. However, when he was 17, the George E. Lee Band performed in Parsons. He subbed as a horn player for the ensemble. That set the hook — he decided jazz was the life for him.
After graduation, he and a classmate, Jack Medlock, hopped a freight to California. It was a tough six-day journey he didn’t want to repeat, especially after accidentally getting locked in an empty refrigeration car.
Life as a musician
In Los Angeles, Clayton took any jobs he could to make ends meet. Despite his youth, he once worked as a pool hall bouncer with a hatchet to break up fights. He rented a place in Boyle Heights, known as the Jazz Quarter. There, he was able to meet jazz musicians. At the Cotton Club, he met Louis Armstrong, who taught him how to make a glissando.
Clayton started his own six-piece band. They played at the Red Mill, a dime-a-dance ballroom, for over a year. It catered to Filipino clients who, Clayton noted, had “some of the neatest clothes that I ever saw.” He admired their taste and later was known for his own smart style.
The band broke up, and he joined the 14-piece Charlie Echols Band. It played similar venues and for Paramount Studios. Clayton also worked as a movie extra. The Parsons Sun noted he had parts in “Broadway Bad” and “State Fair” in 1933.
He met Gladys “Derby” Henderson, a dancer at the Cotton Club. Coincidentally, in 1934, Duke Ellington was working on “Murder at the Vanities.” Clayton was able to play with the band and was befriended by Ellington.
The couple were “surprised” by Ellington with a studio wedding ceremony with music supplied by his band and Hollywood stars as guests; the studio cafeteria catered the reception. The ceremony was filmed by the studio and appeared in a “Hollywood on Parade” short.
Slow boat to China
Two weeks later, reality hit the storybook tale. Clayton’s band leader, Echols, was an inveterate gambler. He absconded with the band’s money, leaving them high and dry.
Meanwhile, jazz pianist Teddy Weatherford, who had been playing in clubs in Shanghai, China, came to Los Angeles looking for a replacement band. Clayton, 22, took the band’s reins, called them the Harlem Gentlemen and accepted Weatherford’s offer. The 12-piece band and Derby took a slow boat to China — a 44-day journey.
Weatherford was already a hit in Shanghai and he introduced the band with fanfare. Their venue was the Canidrome Ballroom. It was an entertainment complex of nightclubs, casinos and a dog track. It was located in the French Quarter and protected by the Green Gang, which ran the gambling and underworld activities.
Band members were treated like stars. Their music was the hottest gig in Shanghai. Though Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek wanted to end the gambling, the French Quarter was off limits. His wife, Soong Mei-ling, and her sister, Soong Ai-ling, were fascinated by the band’s music and were regulars. Ai-ling even took weekly tap dance lessons from the trombonist. All the fashionable international crowd were there to hear the music led by Clayton’s smooth trumpet and to watch dances by Derby Clayton and Duke Upshaw.
For six months, the band could do no wrong. But all it took was an incident with a retired American Marine-turned-gangster to have their contract broken. The gangster sought a pretext to pick a fight with Clayton, which the gangster lost, but brought about his desired effect: A white band replaced them.
The band was out and had to find another venue. The Casanova Club signed them up in January 1935. They stayed a few months and went back to the United States.
Joins Count Basie’s Orchestra
For the next year and a half, Clayton toured the West Coast with a new Harlem Gentlemen band. In 1936, he visited relatives in Parsons while on his way to New York. Then he stopped in Kansas City to see Count Basie’s Orchestra. He’d heard Basie was losing his star trumpeter, Hot Lips Page. He spoke with Basie, who offered him the job. Clayton’s solos, arranging and composing skills were top notch.
Billie Holiday sang for the band for two years, and Clayton recorded some 30 titles with her. They became an item even as he grew estranged from Derby, whom he divorced in 1946.
Though disappointed at the starting $14-a-week salary, he stayed with the Basie until he was drafted in 1943. His arrangements were credited as helping the band achieve national prominence.
After the war, he relocated to New York City, where he had a resident ensemble at the Café Society. He married his second wife, Patricia DeVigne, in 1946. She accompanied him on the Jazz at the Philharmonic cross-country tour. He was invited to France in 1948. In preparation, he learned the language. He loved the experience of living in Paris and touring the countryside and was respected as “Monsieur la Trompette.”
All through the 1950s, he recorded and jammed with many bands and individual musicians. He appeared in “The Benny Goodman Story” in 1955 while working with Goodman. He contributed to Columbia Jam Session albums throughout the decade. In between, he gave concerts with his own ensembles. In 1957, he appeared in Joplin for the community concert series “Rocking the Paramount Theater” to “thunderous applause from a capacity crowd,” according to the News Herald.
He toured Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Switzerland all through the 1960s and recorded albums with jazz notables such as Eddie Condon and Humphrey Lyttelton. In 1969, he had lip surgery, which led him to give up playing in 1972. That lasted five years. He gave a State Department tour of Africa in 1977 but finally had to stop playing in 1979.
He taught at Hunter College-CUNY from 1975 to 1980 and continued to work as an arranger.
While not the biggest name in jazz, Buck Clayton established himself as a perennial presence who could be counted upon to contribute a classy, smooth style in any collaboration. He bridged early and midcentury styles to create mainstream jazz. Said one reviewer, “Today, this evergreen stylist is recognized as a gifted soloist, band leader and arranger in his own right.”
