For 30 years, radio and television audiences could count on a familiar personality presenting local news and weather. Particularly the weather. Broadcaster Lee George could be depended upon to give his own read on the weather, having lived in the area since 1906.
But becoming a television personality was a career that slowly took form through the years as his own personality molded temperatures, cold fronts and storm warnings into a nightly routine for thousands of area residents.
Lee George was born in 1906 in Springfield. As a child, he dreamed of becoming a pilot and a radio announcer. He went to Springfield’s Greenwood High School.
He was always interested in sports, especially basketball, swimming and track. He found he could earn money while still a sophomore and junior in high school. He refereed basketball games for rural high schools in the Springfield area. It brought him $2.50 a game.
When he was senior in high school, he was able to make Greenwood’s first basketball team in the 1923-24 school year. Their coach was Herbert “Speedy” Collins, a Southwest Missouri State Teachers’ College (now Missouri State University) student. Despite both coach and team being novices, they won the Greene County Athletic Association championship. He also played guard for the semi-pro Springfield Bairdcats.
Radio announcer
After graduation from high school, George attended the teachers’ college, majoring in physical education. He wanted to become a coach, but never completed his degree. He cited low salaries in a 1980 Globe interview. “You could dig ditches and make more money than coaches did in those days.” He continued working as a referee. George was an all-around athlete. He was a perennial swimming and diving champion. He took part in marathons and broke the city record for the 50-yard dash in 1930.
In 1933, a radio station moved from St. Joseph to Springfield. He decided they needed a sports announcer and walked into the station cold, having never been inside a station before and no training as an announcer. He talked the station manager into giving him a chance and worked that first week for free. By the end of the week he had a sponsor — a Springfield electric company.
The companion stations, KGBX and KWTO, sponsored all kinds of activities that George managed, reported on or participated in through the 1930s. Their annual Children’s Picnic Day attracted thousands of children and their families to Doling Park. George was in charge of children’s games for morning and afternoon sessions. When they concluded, he conducted an expert swimmers’ exhibition in the park lagoon.
Besides his broadcast work, he wrote a column on weekly high school basketball for the station syndicated in area papers. He kept up his refereeing and his work was well received. He was selected to work the state tournament at Columbia, one of his proudest moments. Working as a solo referee or doing multiple games an evening was common. In 1936, he worked 321 games including 11 tournaments. He worked 6,000 games in his 40-year career.
He left Springfield in 1939 to work for two years for stations in East St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois, but returned to home to work as a public address announcer for auto races in 1941.
During World War II, the U.S. Army sent him to weather school at Grand Rapids, Michigan. Then he spent 19 months as a weather observer in North Africa and Italy. When he mustered out, he promptly put weather information aside.
But in 1950 a visit to Joplin led him to stay for the rest of his life. His Joplin friend was campaigning for political office and George was asked to fill in for him at WMBH. The friend won his election, and George stayed at the station. His job was news reading and an early morning show. Even then his maverick style was on display because he wouldn’t give commercials he didn’t believe in. He “would ‘ad lib’ when he didn’t like the way the script read.”
His radio program brought him many friends. They considered him someone with whom they could interact — with letters or by talking back to the radio. Said one correspondent, “I was giving you fits the other morning.” Others felt like they could pour him a cup of coffee as they listened. George considered “you get closer to people on radio than on television.” He thought television was “little bit like kid play and toys, almost like you are play acting . . . it is so impersonal.”
‘Lee George flurries’
He changed stations in 1957 to KODE radio for an early morning program. In addition to his quips, he gave off-the-cuff weather predictions after taking a look at the sky.
“People got a kick out of it,” he recalled.
Station managers wanted him to give the TV weather at 6 and 10 p.m. while still doing his morning radio show. He refused at first, but eventually gave in.
It began as a 15- minute report that he tailored to his own style. “I seldom watch any other forecaster,” he said. “I know I don’t do it like they do it, and I don’t care.
“I don’t like regimentation in any way, shape or form. They send you a forecast. That’s what you’re supposed to use. I got called on the carpet because I wasn’t using the official forecast” years ago, he remembered.
It was that independent reputation combined with a poor weather service forecast that earned him a place in local weather lore.
On the same calendar date, March 11, 1968, and 1970, the Joplin area received over 7 inches of snow, which the Globe noted was unique.
Four days later, on Sunday, March 15, George gave his regular forecast at 10 p.m. He reported he was uncomfortable with the national forecast he had received. He thought it incorrect, but decided to go with it. It called for snow flurries that night and the next day.
At 3 a.m. the snow began to fall. and fall it did. By noon Monday a heavy, wet snow measured 10 inches in downtown Joplin with the snow still falling. It finally stopped on Tuesday morning. It was a record snowfall, breaking the 1958 record of 15.3 inches. Joplin’s municipal airport measured 22 inches while neighboring towns recorded 25 to 32 inches. The area was paralyzed as tree branches fell, carports collapsed, telephone circuits jammed and schools closed.
It didn’t take long before the record snow was nicknamed “Lee George flurries.” George took the ribbing philosophically, though he never again used the term “flurries” in a forecast.
The weather reports grew shorter, reduced to 10, then 5, then 31/2-minute segments. The station continued to allow him to give his personal predictions as a promotional technique. In 1980, George was 74. The station decided it was time for a change and a younger weatherman.
George’s retirement generated an outpouring of comments to the Globe. A very few thought his presentations dated while the vast majority expressed appreciation for his work. No matter if it was a comment about “Lee George flurries,” remembering his warnings for the 1976 Neosho tornado or his long-running radio program, George had earned a place in the homes and hearts of many in the area.
George died in 1989 at age 83. As one viewer said, “The weather will never be the same without Lee George.”
