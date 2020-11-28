Bill Caldwell: Volunteers made YWCA possible

One sign a city had arrived at the beginning of the 20th century was the establishment of both a Young Men's Christian Association and a Young Women's Christian Association. Urban life attracted young men and women without family ties to cities. The YMCA and YWCA provided safe places to cater to their needs.
The YMCA was first established in 1891 in Joplin. It looked for permanent quarters for six years until it settled upon the Haven Opera House at 117 E. Fourth St. The building was purchased in 1897, but a new building designed by Joplin builders Garstang & Rea was in the works. It opened in March 1901. It provided sleeping rooms for railroad men, showers and lockers, dining room and kitchen, reading and game rooms, and a gymnasium.
Women of Joplin took notice. While women working in stores had become more common, the work world still revolved around men. "Hello girls" who worked for the telephone exchanges received special care with meals, a sitting room, restroom, baths and lockers. But that was a notable exception, for even public restrooms were uncommon. Providing public restrooms for women in the new Newman's store was a major calling card for shoppers.
In 1905, a group of women led by Flora Brice discussed the need for a YWCA in Joplin. While businessmen independently organized a YMCA, the women worked through local church pastors to ask for representatives from each church to examine the issue. Their first meeting took place in March 1905 with a representative from St. Louis to explain the basic YWCA program. Incorporation came swiftly, with a charter being received on April 23, 1905.
Joplin's own YWCA
The first headquarters was located in an empty storeroom on 527 Joplin Ave. The organization had no funds, so five women promised to pay the rent for the first year. The storeroom was divided into a reading room, a cafe, an office and restroom. The cafe offered a hot lunch for women because most women had to take sack lunches to work. A Sunday gospel meeting was offered.
When the first membership drive took place, volunteers canvassed local stores. Annual dues were $1, which entitled members to a warm lunch and coffee and use of the reading room. Volunteers staffed the room.
It wasn't long before that became too small for the 150 members. In 1906, the organization found the old John Taylor home at Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue available. The three-story house was rented for $25 a month. With more space, a boarding house was set up, which fulfilled one of the purposes of the YWCA. Maintaining an upright moral reputation for middle-class working women was important. Local churches donated furnishings.
The third floor had never been finished. The decision to provide extra sleeping rooms required more money. Former President Mrs. J.R. Bell recalled the need: "Mr. Gilbert Barbee, who owned The Joplin Globe at that time, had been a very good friend to our organization, and when again approached for help and after we explained our call, he asked what would be the cost of fixing the room. He was told $25, and at once he took that amount from his pocket and threw it in my lap."
By 1907, membership had grown to 616 members. Now it was able to expand the services offered to members. Social clubs, Bible classes and a physical education department were prepared. A room at the public library was adopted as its gym, but that soon moved to a church basement.
Continued growth
The next year, a full-time director was hired. A new service, a cafeteria, was opened at 410 1/2 Main St. This was the first cafeteria in Joplin and the only one for many years. The YWCA operated in multiple locations. The boarding house was discontinued in 1912, but the desire for a residential home continued. It opened a camp at Lakeside Park in 1912 with a permanent camp in 1916, along with a hostess and physical education director for summer activities.
Headquarters moved once more in 1917 to 514 1/2 Joplin Ave. The new building offered space for classes on foreign languages, bookkeeping, sewing and more clubs. The cafeteria continued to be popular with members and outside social clubs. The Victory Girls, who raised money for the war effort, were organized by the general secretary during World War I. Joplin's working women were estimated to number 1,500 in 1916.
Even with the move, the need for larger facilities was evident. In 1916, Newman's ran a column on the YWCA's needs enclosed within its regular half-page ads. The Gounod Club, a choral group, gave performances to raise money for a building fund starting in 1917. The war limited expansion, but the increased rail travel stretched the YWCA's travelers aid program. In 1920, secretaries who met trains at the Frisco and Missouri Pacific stations and Union Depot assisted approximately 30,000 people, "including children traveling alone, sick and blind persons, (and) mothers with small children."
One of the many early patrons was Alice Clark Wise, wife of banker John F. Wise. Their large home at 504 Byers Ave. had been designed by the Michaelis brothers. Wise was president of Miners Bank. Alice Wise had often told him of her desire that the house be made available to the YWCA whenever they moved from their home. When a talk among Rotarians about improving Joplin mentioned the YWCA's need for housing, Wise listened, and a week later, he offered the home to the YWCA. His asking price of $15,000 was far below market value, and businessmen quickly donated half of the price in a few days.
The house was remodeled over the next year and opened on Sept. 4, 1921. The two-and-a-half story building provided living quarters for 40 women. Later, the cafeteria downtown was discontinued and moved to the residence.
The Wise home was headquarters for the YWCA for almost 54 years until the new facility opened on Murphy Boulevard on Feb. 2, 1975. One member's comments at its 1921 dedication came true when she hoped it would bring "true returns on investment of either service or money" for the women of Joplin.
