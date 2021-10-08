For many, the mention of higher mathematics means managing our bank balance and credit cards. However, the topics of higher mathematics held no trepidation for one Joplin High School graduate. Wallie A. Hurwitz made mathematical research his life’s work.
Wallie Abraham Hurwitz was born in 1886 in Fulton to Harry and Emma (Mayfield) Hurwitz. His father had emigrated to the U.S. from Germany in 1864. From New York City, he moved to St. Louis, where he operated a business. He married Emma Mayfield in 1879, and the couple moved to Kansas City before coming to Joplin in 1892. He operated the Hurwitz Coal Co. and, later, a men’s clothing and shoe store, and he was treasurer of the United Hebrew Congregation in Joplin in 1912.
The couple had two children, the first of whom died early. Wallie was described as “sickly” and his parents “worried and fussed over him.” Though he may have lacked physical strength, Wallie took school by storm. Academic achievements across the board appeared to be just a matter of course for him.
The Globe reported: “Although he did not start to school until after reaching the age of 6, still he was promoted from one grade to the other at such a rapid rate that he was graduated from high school in 1902 at the age of 16, lacking just one-tenth of a point of being at the head of his class. ... During the four years which he spent in the high school, he won practically every honor and prize offered to the scholars.”
To Mizzou, Harvard and Göttingen
Hurwitz attended the University of Missouri at Columbia in 1902. It was much the same story as high school. Though mathematics became his focus, he was successful in all his classes. He participated in campus activities such as the Athenaean Society, a philosophy and literature club, as one of its presidents. Music was another interest, and he learned to play the viola.
Over the four years at Mizzou, Hurwitz earned bachelor of arts, bachelor of science and master of arts degrees. During his junior year, he won the Rollins Scholarship. His last year, he worked as a mathematics assistant and was president of his class. His presence impressed noted mathematician Gilbert Bliss, who called him “an extraordinarily able and precocious student.” His dissertation for his master’s degree was titled “Definition of improper groups by means of axioms.”
He went on to Harvard and won a Shattuck Scholarship for two years. There he studied from 1906 to 1909, earning a second master’s degree.
When his son graduated from Harvard, Harry Hurwitz praised him, though the two men had different views of success. “Wallie was never a very strong-looking boy, and we have never pushed him in his work. When he finishes Harvard he will be a teacher, although he could command a much larger salary with some large business house. Oh, yes, we are proud of him, for he has always been a good boy.”
Hurwitz won a Sheldon Traveling Fellowship that allowed him to study in Germany at the prestigious University of Göttingen. Sheldon fellows were the cream of the crop of Harvard students.
At Göttingen he studied with one of the premier mathematicians of the 20th century, David Hilbert. Hilbert excelled in both teaching and research. His list of 23 unsolved problems presented in 1900 stirred research through the century. Hilbert was inspired by Albert Einstein’s general relativity work and published his own set of field equations of gravitation just after Einstein’s own work in 1915.
It was in this heady atmosphere that Hurwitz spent a year studying with Hilbert. He finished his doctoral degree in one year, graduating in 1910. The dissertation was “on linear partial differential equations of the first order.” His research led him to Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, first as an instructor, and then as an assistant professor in 1914 and professor in 1924. He spent his career at Cornell until his death in 1958.
University life
Cornell was just the right environment for Hurwitz. The mathematics department was strong in research and he fit in well. Much like Hilbert, he was a skilled teacher noted for his meticulous preparation and rigorous proofs. He published his own work and collaborations with several colleagues over the next years on the topics of mathematical analysis, theory of groups and mathematical logic. Due to the rarified nature of his research and its limited audience, Hurwitz could have easily disappeared into the ivory towers of academic life.
However, it was quite the opposite. His colleague, Marc Kac, a Polish mathematician who joined Cornell in 1939, found Hurwitz had grown into a campus institution. By 1939, Hurwitz was one of two “old-timers” in the math department. He taught advanced classes, served in multiple professional and civic philanthropic societies, had represented his alma mater at international seminars, presented public talks on mathematics and edited the American Mathematical Monthly and the Bulletin of the A.M.S.
Kac remembered his colleague was “well-to-do but looked woefully impoverished and neglected.” Despite that appearance, Hurwitz was fascinated by the stock market. He invested in the 1920s but decided the market was too high in 1929, so he sold his holdings prior to the crash. He took those earnings and invested when the market was at rock bottom. It earned him a comfortable return that he divided between Mizzou, Harvard and Cornell at his death.
Besides mathematics, his passions were music and books. As an amateur violist, he was a regular member of a university string quartet. Gilbert and Sullivan operettas were his favorites, scores of which he collected. His personal library was around 3,000 volumes. Another interest was cryptography. Early in World War II, the U.S. Navy borrowed several rare volumes of his when copies could not be found in the Library of Congress. He had served on the War Preparedness Board on cryptanalysis prior to the war.
When he was named professor emeritus in 1954, he was celebrated for his teaching and publications, which were influential in the U.S. and abroad, as well as for his participation in civic life. Hurwitz may have seemed eccentric to some, but he made a difference with his research and in the lives of his students and his community by a life lived well.
