When doing research on Jasper County there are sources you can count on as being thorough and accurate. Joel Livingston’s “History of Jasper County” is one from the turn of the last century. More recently, Carthage’s Marvin Van Gilder wrote on numerous county topics for the Carthage Press.
But between Livingston and Van Gilder stood Ward Schrantz. During the first half of the 20th Century, he was acknowledged as the local authority on Jasper County history.
Schrantz was born in November 1890 in Ohio. His parents moved to Carthage when Ward was a year old. He was one of six children. Two years later, his father died. Despite the hard times, his mother kept the family together.
As a boy, Ward listened to stories of Civil War and Spanish-American War veterans. It stirred an interest in history and the military. He recalled, “Veterans of the great Civil War were all about in my home town at the time and many of them willing enough to tell their experiences to an interested small boy.” He remembered watching Company A, 2nd Missouri Infantry, Carthage’s “Light Guard,” leaving the train station for duty in the Spanish-American War in 1898.
Ward took a job as a newspaper carrier for the Carthage Democrat. It wasn’t long before he moved over to the Carthage Evening Press as a carrier. He began working his way up from carrier to printer’s devil to reporter and eventually by 1912 to circulation manager. He developed an eye for detail and a clear writing style. He also had an ability to listen to his subjects and incorporate their comments into quotes.
National Guard
His passion for the military led him to enlist in Company A, 2nd Missouri National Guard, in 1909. He discovered the company was in the doldrums, drills were voluntary and poorly attended, there was no pay, substitutes appeared for ex-members when federal inspections were held. All that did not deter him.
At his first training camp at Camp Clark in Nevada, his zeal while on sentry duty almost resulted in him bayoneting a rowdy who was trying to sneak back into camp late at night. He realized there was “no one in the army more dangerous than a scared recruit.”
He earned the rank of corporal in 1910, then sergeant in 1911, all the while working for the Carthage Evening Press. He kept scrapbooks and memoirs of his time in the Guard and later the Army. In 1911 he began interviewing “old soldiers” and researching Union and Confederate records for a series of articles on Civil War engagements and skirmishes in Jasper County. Those became the foundation for his book, “Jasper County, Missouri, in the Civil War,” published in 1923.
By 1912, he decided to make the Army his career in hope of seeing action in the Philippines. He visited the Mexican border while waiting for his discharge papers, which foreshadowed his future assignment.
Upon enlistment Schrantz was stationed at Fort Bliss in Texas. Schrantz was garrisoned in Galveston and Texas City for two years, nowhere close to the border. It proved disappointing to the young soldier. At the time, one could leave the service if he purchased his discharge. He did so in 1914, returned to Carthage and the Evening Press, and reenlisted in the National Guard. Unrest on the Mexican border due to revolutions and then raids by Pancho Villa led President Woodrow Wilson to send troops to the border in 1916. Missouri’s National Guard was federalized and Schrantz once more left for Texas for six months.
World War I
The declaration of war on the Germany by Congress on April 6, 1917, led to the guard being federalized that month. Schrantz had been elected captain a few months prior to this.
After training at Fort Doniphan in Oklahoma, Schrantz left with an advance party to France in April 1918. His unit joined him in May. They were sent to the Vosges mountains in Alsace and saw action in the Argonne Forest suffering several casualties and two deaths. He was personally cited for gallantry. The front was quiet in their sector until the armistice was declared on Nov. 11, 1918. He was discharged in 1919.
He resumed his post at the Carthage Evening Press and in October 1919, he applied for and was granted a position as major in the Reserve Officer Corps. All through the 1920s and 1930s he kept up with training camps, took classes offered to reserve officers and rose to the rank of colonel. He was a frequent speaker at American Legion meetings, high school ROTC events and local clubs. He often expounded on the concept of the “citizen soldier” to students. He was elected to a term on the Carthage City Council.
When war was declared on Dec. 8, 1941, Schrantz’s desire to resume service was stymied by his age and reserve regulations.
However, in August 1942 he was recalled to active service, this time as a troopship commander to oversee the troops in transit. He was in charge of everything aboard the ship other than actual operation of the ship.
His first assignments were for ships going to Cuba and Panama carrying 2,777 passengers.
Then between 1943 and 1945, he took the John Ericsson, with berth space for 5,501 passengers, on 25 round-trip passages from New York to Oran, Casablanca, Cape Town, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Naples, Cherbourg, Marseilles and more. His charges included U.S., Australian, British and Puerto Rican troops, army nurses and Red Cross personnel, shipwreck survivors, and German and Italian prisoners-of-war.
In all, on his watch, having transported more than 135,000 passengers, just two deaths occurred and those due to shipboard accidents.
He retired at age 60 from active service in 1950. Once more he returned to the Press, this time as feature and editorial writer.
Historical Society
He regularly wrote articles on local history. He was a founding member of the Jasper County Historical Society in 1949. He had been historian for the Edwin W. Wiggins post American Legion, served on the Carthage Memorial Hall board and developed its war museum. He had kept detailed records of his military service though not with the thought of publication. He was a much sought after speaker on local history.
Schrantz died suddenly while walking at the corner of Fourth and Lyon in Carthage on July 3, 1958. His life of service exemplified his exhortations to ROTC students on what it meant to be a citizen soldier: “Cooperation, discipline and loyalty are essential to progress; if you hold honor above profit and country above self — then you may look forward clear-eyed and unafraid.”
