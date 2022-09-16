Entertainment in the 19th century and early part of the 20th century in rural areas often revolved around medicine or tent shows.
The sign an area had outgrown such ephemeral attractions was possession of a substantial theater. For Webb City, the symbol of its growing maturity was the Blake Theatre.
Webb City was incorporated in 1876 with a population of 2,000. The original six-block plat centered on Allen (Main) and Broadway streets. Downtown consisted of commercial frame buildings.
The town suffered a disastrous fire in February 1883 that destroyed seven buildings on Allen Street. Amid the calls for rebuilding was the desire for an opera house. The first theater was constructed by I.N. Lester and Joseph Aylor.
Their Opera House (Middle West Hotel), located at 1 S. Main St., was completed in 1883. It was one of the first brick buildings in the new downtown. The first floor was occupied by the Opera House Saloon and Billiard Hall and the Opera House Grocer. The second floor had a stage with some scenery. The Opera House seated 600. It served as the town’s public gathering place. One newspaper account crowed “now the cultural life as well as the religious life of the citizens was being cared for.”
The hall was served by traveling theater companies. However, the city was quickly outgrowing the Opera House.
The Blake Theatre
By the 1890s, Webb City was ready and able to support a larger theater. The man who saw the opportunity was Roe E. Blake. Blake was originally from Burlington, Vermont. His father, C.O. Blake, was a railroad agent. While Roe was still in school he was fascinated by the theater. When he learned of an interesting show in a neighboring town “after school he would hop a train and follow the show’s run.”
In 1888, at age 21, he worked as a bookkeeper with the New York Central Railroad in New York City. Its famous general manager was “Diamond Jim” Brady. Blake became well acquainted with Brady as his duties led him through Brady’s office daily. Brady even introduced the young man to his longtime companion, the glamorous actress Lillian Russell. Blake worked nights as an usher in theaters that ran the best shows.
His father had moved to Carthage in 1887 and purchased the Carthage Bottling Works. Roe moved to Carthage sometime in the 1890s joining his father’s business. It was at that time they saw the opportunity for a theater to supersede the limited Opera House. He and his father decided the best location was two blocks west of Main Street on Daugherty Street where the streetcar line headed west to Madison Avenue.
Construction of the Blake Theatre began in 1899. The two-story, red-brick building cost $46,000 ($1,641,000 in 2022). It was considered the first among equals in theaters for both size and luxury. Seats were the “very finest upholstered opera chairs.” The “entire house (was) carpeted with velvet Brussels carpets.”
The stage, on the first floor, was 60 feet long by 40 feet wide. The stage opening was 36 feet wide by 24 feet high, though the height to the rigging was 60 feet. The stage was surmounted by a massive proscenium arch. Four storerooms, two on each side of the front entrance, were on the first floor facing Daugherty Street. The second floor was a large ballroom.
The house seated 1,200 with 10 private boxes along the walls. It was heated by steam and lighted by electric and gas. The 10 large dressing rooms had hot and cold running water.
In The New York Dramatic Mirror, a trade journal, opera house builder Frank McClure advertised for opening attractions in August 1900. He noted Webb City and surrounding suburbs had a population of 75,000. With streetcar lines and four railroads, the theater could draw on a large clientele. He estimated the area’s weekly payroll was $65,000 ($2,291,799 in 2022). He called it “The Best One Night Stand West of St. Louis.”
First among equals
Construction was complete in October 1900. Opening night was a glamorous affair. Tickets for that first night sold out at $10 each, “but cheerfully paid by civic-minded citizens, since receipts were used to help complete the structure’s interior and also pay the cost of the seats.”
Frank L. Forlow, a prominent Webb City attorney, formally welcomed the new enterprise.
The popular Broadway melodrama “Midnight in Chinatown” was presented. It revolved around a murder at the Bonanza mine. It was reported as “just the kind of melodrama to keep an audience keyed up to the highest pitch of excitement for several acts.”
After that grand opening, Blake kept the schedule full, offering operas, comedies, historical dramas, Shakespearean productions, as well as musical and legitimate shows on tour from Broadway. Stock companies with a varied repertory would stay for a week, while road companies presenting a single play could profitably make a one-night stand. Webb City was a “good show town.” Ticket prices were “ten, twent’ and thirt’” with 10 cents for the gallery, 20 cents for rear seats on the main floor and 30 cents for orchestra seats. Boxes were seasonally rented.
Special events were hosted as well. For example, when bantam weight champion boxer “Terrible Terry” McGovern toured the area, “Midnight in Chinatown” was rewritten as “Midnight on the Bowery” so he could star and give a demonstration of his boxing prowess. Actresses Lily Langtree and Lillian Russell and actors John Drew and Richard Mansfield appeared on the Blake stage.
Blake managed the theater until January 1913. He leased it to W.H. Labb, who had managed the Empress theater in Joplin. Labb converted the playhouse into a vaudeville theater. When the building was overhauled, the first vaudeville acts in Webb City played on Jan. 30, 1913. The News Herald called his bills “classy vaudeville.” Blake managed theaters in other states and helped his father with their bottling business in Carthage.
All through the years the theater hosted many public events like high school plays, concerts by school musicians, political conventions, and social and fraternal functions. Once, after it had been converted to show motion pictures, the theater promoted a film called “Down on the Farm.” As a publicity stunt, children could get in free if they brought an animal. So children created a bestiary of three cows, a bear, a horse, a raccoon and numerous other creatures great and small.
Blake sold the theater in the mid-1910s. Vaudeville acts ceased in 1920. The theater changed hands three times until bought by W.F. Hammonds and son Fletcher in 1921. In 1926, the Hammonds made improvements to the silent movie house by removing the boxes, redecorating the facade and moving the box office to the street. Four years later they converted it to sound at a cost of several thousand dollars.
Unfortunately, the changes didn’t last long. On March 18, 1932, a fire of unknown origin destroyed the building with just parts of walls left standing. The theater was just 31 years old. Five firefighters were commended by the City Council for their efforts and were awarded $2 each. The city later rallied to rebuild its beloved theater, but that’s a story for another time.
The Blake began and ended in spectacle. The paper’s report: “So, the old Blake, which had such a glorious beginning, rose like the legendary phoenix from the ashes, only with a different name and on a smaller building. But this compensates for its tragic end, but even that came with a great last stand, making an awesome spectacle as the roaring flames and billowing clouds of smoke reached high into the early morning skies.”
