The author Horatio Alger was famous for novels of plucky youngsters who went from rags to riches.
In spite of innumerable difficulties, his heroes used their wits and honesty to climb the ladder of success. While his heroes were fiction, some individuals had careers that paralleled his novels. One such was from Webb City. W. Alton Jones went from boy janitor at a country school to CEO of Cities Service Inc.
William Alton Jones was born in 1891 near Webb City in Jasper County. His father and mother raised seven children on their 40-acre farm. Alton was big for his age, and when he started school he offered to sweep the schoolhouse, fire the stoves and do odd jobs. It earned him $2 a week, which he gave his mother. This was besides the family farm work.
Jones often told how his mother’s advice influenced his career. She impressed upon him his reputation depended on telling the truth. “If I have established a reputation for anything at all it is for integrity. That is what mother taught me. I have always believed in laying it on the line. This won’t qualify me as a diplomat, but it enables me to have peace of mind and sleep soundly.”
He went to Webb City High School and worked multiple jobs. He delivered papers for the Webb City Register, worked in a grocery and a soda pop bottling plant 12 hours a day for 60 cents and all the soda he could drink. He saved enough that after graduation he left for Nashville, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt University to study chemical engineering. There he worked newspaper routes and in a laundry.
However, after a year, his mother’s health declined and he moved back to Webb City. He got a job at a bookstore owned by Byron Wanglin who became his mentor. When the store sold, Jones took a job with the Webb City and Carterville Gas Co. It involved janitorial work and meter reading. He decided he could be promoted if he learned bookkeeping by correspondence course. The company was consolidated with Empire District Gas and Electric, which was a subsidiary of the Doherty group.
Earning promotions
His course paid off when he was promoted to a position in Joplin as an auditor for $85 a month. At the same time he was courting Nettie Marvin, a Webb City girl, studying to be a teacher. She landed a position as Latin teacher at Webb City High School. His move to Joplin seemed too distant to her. She didn’t really want to give up the teaching job until he asked her which was best, a dead language or a live husband? That tipped the scale, and they married in June 1914 and moved to Joplin.
There Jones found bookkeeping practices imprecise. That disturbed him, and he tried to improve their system. World War I brought more complications with wartime regulations, and his methods encouraged financial savings and streamlining. He was named treasurer of Empire District Electric Co. His work caught the eyes of upper management, and he was called on to present information in support of the utility’s rate increases. His success took him to New York to explain his work in 1920.
His presentation to the board daunted him. He remembered facing the men in the boardroom with wobbly legs. Then Wanglin’s advice came to mind. If intimidated by the man in front of you, just think of him standing in his red flannel underwear, and your fear will be gone. He took a deep breath and resumed the presentation. It was well received and he went back to Joplin. No sooner than he arrived home than a telegram from Frank Frueaff, first vice president of Cities Service, called him back to New York.
Frueaff offered him a job as his assistant, which he took in late 1920. Tasked with coming up with new ideas, with characteristic honesty he told his boss he should resign from his post as chairman of the finance committee. What? Jones explained it would be better if the post was rotated among qualified members so everyone could get an opportunity. Shocked at first, Frueaff agreed and named Jones to the committee.
The move proved prescient as Frueaff died suddenly in 1922. Jones took on some of his duties. Within three years, another executive died and Jones was named chairman of the executive committee by Henry Doherty. In 1927, Doherty had a health crisis that kept him from daily work. He named Jones first vice president. At 34, he was responsible for a billion dollar corporation with 25,000 employees. Upon Doherty’s death in 1939, at age 48, he was named president of Cities Service.
Legislation forced the company to choose between its utilities, or its oil and natural gas business. Jones chose the oil and natural gas operations. It was not what Wall Street had anticipated, but as the utilities were sold one by one, the company’s debts were paid off leaving it in a stronger financial position.
Wartime ‘Big Inch’ pipeline
The war in Europe revealed the need for steady oil production. Interior Secretary Harold Ickes had told President Franklin Roosevelt in 1940 that while “a crude oil pipeline from Texas to the East might not be economically sound; but that in the event of an emergency it might be absolutely necessary.”
Submarine warfare in the Atlantic was devastating in 1942. Oil tankers were sunk all along the East Coast. Refineries in the East were not receiving the necessary crude oil. The oil industry presented a proposal called the Tulsa plan, which called for a pipeline to be built from East Texas to Norris City, Illinois. Another pipeline would take refined products east to New Jersey. The federal government authorized $35 million for construction.
War Emergency Pipelines Inc. was formed from 11 private oil companies and headed up by W. Alton Jones. The companies pooled their resources to build the 24-inch pipeline starting in Longview, Texas, for 530 miles to a terminal in Norris City, Illinois. The pipeline was known as “Big Inch” as it was larger than the largest existing pipeline. A parallel 20-inch pipeline called “Little Big Inch” carried refined oil products.
Work started on “Big Inch” in June 1942 and was completed in February 1943. Jones was there to open the valves for the first shipment. Eventually by August, “Big Inch” reached Pennsylvania where it was divided into two lines for Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Design capacity for “Big Inch” was 290,000 barrels a day. But by the war’s end the daily average was 308,099 barrels, while “Little Big Inch” pumped 199,085 barrels daily.
In 1946, the pipelines were sold and used to bring natural gas to the East Coast. The WEP dissolved, and Jones went back to his job as CEO of Cities Service.
Jones was active in Republican politics. He became close friend of President Dwight Eisenhower. He purchased two adjoining farms to Eisenhower’s Gettysburg farm and was a silent partner in the farm’s operations.
Meanwhile, Jones purchased a 2,300-acre property in Rhode Island in 1954. Eisenhower often visited the farm on fishing trips. Jones hosted the king of Nepal there after the king’s tour of the U.S. Jones was leaving for a planned fishing trip with Eisenhower when his American Airlines flight crashed upon takeoff at Idlewild Airport on March 1, 1962. He was 71.
Jones was memorialized as one who came up the hard way. His work ethic, honesty and initiative took him to corporate leadership though he was modest about his accomplishments. His organizational skills were based on this understanding, “the greater my responsibilities have become, the more I appreciate how impossible it is for one individual to do everything.” It was the foundation of his decades of leadership of Cities Service Inc.
