Classic books often stir up images of far away places and different times, but a modern classic was born in the Ozarks just 60 years ago. Wilson Rawls’ “Where the Red Fern Grows” has become a favorite of young readers and the inspiration for two movies that combine nostalgia and coming of age in rural Oklahoma during the Great Depression. Rawls felt driven to write and lived his admonition — dreams can come true.
Woodrow Wilson Rawls was born Sept. 24, 1913, in Scraper, Oklahoma, to Minzy and Winnie Rawls. Scraper is in Cherokee County in the Cherokee Nation about 40 miles south of Jay, Oklahoma. It was named for Capt. Archibald Scraper, of the 2nd Regiment, Indian Home Guard. The community is now known as Sparrowhawk from Sparrow Hawk mountain and has a population of about 200. The couple had six children. Wilson, nicknamed Woody, was the fourth child with three older sisters. The oldest son had died in infancy. The family farmed on Winnie’s Cherokee allotment.
For several years there was no school in their area, but Winnie sought to educate her children through reading. Her parents ran a little general store nearby. Her mother would buy books for her grandchildren, which Winnie would read to them. As they learned to read, she would have the children read aloud a page or two. The first stories Woody remembered were the familiar tales of “Three Little Pigs” and “Little Red Riding Hood,” stories he considered “girl stories.” He was interested in the outdoors, hunting, fishing and animals. He recalled the “Three Little Pigs,” laughed and said, “I couldn’t get interested in anything like three little pigs. ... I hated pigs. I had to feed the ones we had on our old home place.”
His attention was grabbed by a new book that arrived in the mail. When Winnie sat down after supper and began reading “The Call of the Wild” by Jack London, Woody was transfixed. He cried when she finished reading that first night. Couldn’t she keep reading?
She gave him the book after they had finished it, and he kept it with him, reading and rereading until it fell apart. He would read aloud to his favorite dog, Rowdy. One day the thought hit him: He wanted to write a story about a dog just like London’s book. He asked his father if he could write a book. His father told him he knew nothing about writers, but a man could do whatever he decided to do as long as he never gave up. With that, he started trying to describe what he heard or saw by writing on smoothed sand bars in the river bottom. There was no money for pencils and paper.
When school did arrive in the area, he did attend but dropped out around age 16 to find work as a carpenter just as the Great Depression hit. His travels took him to Mexico working for an oil company, then into South America and back to the far north to work on the AlCan highway in Alaska. He worked on dam projects, in U.S. Navy shipyards and for lumber companies, all the while writing, writing, writing. He wrote stories of his childhood on scraps of paper, even paper bags.
By this time, his family had moved to New Mexico, and Woody would visit and put his writings in a trunk his parents kept for him. Eventually, he had written five novels, kept in that trunk. However, they were written without consideration of vocabulary, punctuation or grammar. His English writing skills were rudimentary. While he continued to be driven to write, he was embarrassed by his crude writing style and showed the manuscripts to no one.
Sophie and the Red Fern
Rawls had been working as a carpenter throughout the West for 25 years when he landed a job at a construction site for the Atomic Energy Commission in 1956 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The opportunities for hunting and fishing made it an ideal job. It was there he met Sophie Styczinski. She was the budget analyst for the facility. They went together for two years and were married in 1958. Her college education intimidated him. When they went to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to collect his belongings stored with his parents, he decided to destroy his manuscripts lest Sophie see them and to stop writing altogether. He burned the contents of the trunk without telling her.
It wasn’t long after their wedding that he found he couldn’t dismiss the urge to write that easily. He finally told Sophie about burning the manuscripts and his persistent dream to be a writer. Instead of ridicule, Sophie encouraged him to follow his dream. She told him to rewrite what he could from memory. In three weeks he had written 35,000 words of “The Secret of the Red Fern,” which Sophie edited for grammar and punctuation. She submitted the manuscript to the Curtis Publishing Co. Its Saturday Evening Post accepted it, running “The Hounds of Youth” as a serial in 1961. It generated the largest mail response of any story the magazine published that year. Doubleday published the first edition the same year, but marketed it as an adult book, “Where the Red Fern Grows.”
Despite good reviews, book sales languished for seven years. It was not until 1968 when his publisher’s agent booked Rawls to a Utah conference of teachers and librarians on children’s books that his fortunes changed. Rawls’ earnest, plain-spoken style struck a chord. The book about a boy and his two dogs began to be recommended to young readers, and sales took off. It also marked the start of his second career as a motivational speaker.
In 1972, he was approached by film producer Lyman Dayton for the film rights. He pledged to stay true to the story. When Rawls agreed, Dayton’s crew set up around Vian and Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Wilson and Sophie were invited to the set. For him it was a nostalgic visit that he completely enjoyed. “Where the Red Fern Grows” starring James Whitmore, Beverly Garland, Jack Ging and Lonny Chapman (from Joplin) was released in 1974. A new version was released in 2003.
He published a second book, “Summer of Monkeys,” in 1976. It, too, was made into a movie in 1998. Both of his books were set in eastern Oklahoma.
He and Sophie lived in Idaho Falls until she retired in 1975, when they moved to Cornell, Wisconsin. He kept up his speaking tours and worked on a third book (unfinished) until he was diagnosed with cancer in 1983. He died in 1984 at age 71.
Rawls had toured the country speaking at 2,000 schools and libraries on the importance of reading, creative writing and never giving up on one’s dreams. He always brought a copy of his manuscript to show the work involved as a writer. It was visits to schools that satisfied him that never giving up, despite taking 40 years to write his first book, were all worth it because his story touched the hearts of his young readers.
