The holiday season often leads people to think of ways to help those less fortunate. Such was the case in October 1913, when Mrs. Fred Bryant and Alice Beneke visited the Jasper County almshouse. Their observations led to a five-month, countywide campaign to establish a new county almshouse.
Jasper County had established a poor farm in 1875. It was located south of Carthage near what is now the Carthage Family Y. Residents generally were elderly, mentally infirm, blind or deaf, indigent travelers, and/or sick with a chronic illness such as tuberculosis. Occasionally, women with small children would take refuge at the farm in an attempt to keep their families together. According to records of admissions and dismissals from 1875 to 1910 collated by genealogist Colleen Belk, the farm housed 1,213 people.
For the first eight years, just 11 women were admitted, and the first baby was born there in 1876. Some people stayed a month or two; others lived on-site for years until their deaths and were buried in unmarked graves in the farm's cemetery. Numerous abandoned children were adopted, though some lived on the farm for years before adoption. Consumption and rheumatism were the most common illnesses and causes of death.
The farm had a frame house with several small cottages. Residents helped with the garden if able, though the able-bodied were few. A superintendent and matron were the sole staff. The county physician treated the sick. County doctors often transferred patients to the farm when no other care was available.
Dire shape
By 1910, buildings were in dire shape. The county court, citing budget constraints, had already reduced payments for pauper care. As part of their inspection duties, grand juries regularly condemned the farm buildings to the deaf ears of county judges. A previous tax levy for a new county jail, county farm and infirmary, and Joplin courthouse had failed. That was the situation when Bryant and Beneke visited the farm in 1913.
Later that month, Bryant spoke to the Seventh District Federation of Women's Clubs in Aurora about conditions at the almshouse. Beneke issued a detailed report to the county court, and by Nov. 6, the judges set up a subcommittee to consider plans for new buildings on the farm.
The News Herald closely monitored the women's campaign. Beneke's report ran on the front page on Nov. 6, describing the conditions for the 58 clients: 34 men, 18 women and 6 children.
Twenty-one patients were helpless, unable to care for themselves, and five of them had infectious diseases, including tuberculosis. One tubercular man lived in a tent in the yard, while the others sick with TB shared a room with a person with paralysis.
One bathtub in the kitchen served all residents. Drinking water was kept in buckets in bedrooms. Toilets were outhouses. Screens had been removed from the windows. Flies and vermin were everywhere. If a death occurred, no room was available to keep the body until burial except a hallway near the dining room. More details scandalized readers.
Campaign begins
Women's clubs rallied to the cause, calling for the county judges to act. November saw Jasper County teachers endorse the movement. Society pages in the News Herald listed club after club with the county farm on their programs.
By December, the county court could not ignore the outcry. On Dec. 9, G.F. Newburger, Newman store partner, announced he would donate architect's plans for a new building. On Dec. 11, the court called for an election for a two-year tax levy to raise money for a new building.
If November was hectic, then December, January and February were electric. Organizers redoubled their efforts. Photos of the farm were made into stereopticon slides. They were shown in all the Joplin theaters through the month of January. The court called for a special election for Feb. 17 to raise $75,000 for a new building.
On Jan. 9, the News Herald reported the women's progress and mentioned as an aside that "men will assist." Six days later, Webb City and Carterville women met at the Central Methodist Church — 500 strong — to plan canvassing events. The slides were shown before county business clubs and at "mass meetings" in all the towns in the county. They enlisted support of the Women's Christian Temperance Union chapters.
Suffragette Emily Newell Blair, of Carthage, was among the advocates to seek support of men's clubs. Her first public speech given to Joplin's Noonday Luncheon club in February stirred that club to active support, the News Herald reported.
The paper took an advocacy role with front-page stories as the election neared. It reported on individuals admitted to the farm such as a Mrs. Smith, whose poverty and poor health sent her to the almshouse, and a roommate with tuberculosis. She left temporarily, only to return, having contracted the disease, which led to her death.
On Election Day, turnout was light, but the vote was more than 5-to-1 in favor of the tax. Joplin and Carthage voted 15-1 and 13-1, respectively, and Webb City and Carterville were 10-1 in support. Despite the fact that women could not vote, their voices were heard. It took two years for construction to be complete, and Fair Acres opened to residents on Jan. 25, 1916.
Fair Acres served the county for 70 years until it was closed and residents moved to area nursing homes.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
