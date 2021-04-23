There were many measures of municipal success for up-and-coming cities after the Civil War. Having city utilities such as water and gas, and later electricity, as well as railroads, streetcars and a bustling downtown were all good indicators. But paved streets were a sure sign a city was there to stay. The question was: streets paved with what?
It might seem a curious question, as roads today are generally concrete or asphalt. Beginning in the 1840s, Samuel Nicholson experimented with, and later in 1854 patented, a wood block as a paver. His company won a patent infringement case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1878, which in turn promoted use of the blocks.
Initially the blocks were set in patented patterns but untreated, which left them susceptible to decay from water or to heave with moisture and heat. To solve this problem, blocks were treated with creosote to make them water-resistant.
Streets with wood pavers were laid in New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis and many more cities through the latter half of the 19th century. For Joplin, with city fathers determined to be up to date, the right kind of pavement was an important decision.
City engineer’s innovation
City engineer J.B. Hodgdon was one of those who believed in being up to date. He served as city engineer and street commissioner for more than 10 years.
He supervised the construction of the Third Street viaduct over the Kansas City Bottoms in 1909. He paved it with wood pavers treated with creosote. National brand pavers “are of long leaf-yellow pine, and 16 pounds of creosote are used to the cubic foot,” the News Herald reported. “The blocks are three and a half inches deep.
“City Engineer Hodgdon states that the blocks will be laid like paving bricks and the space between the blocks filled with pitch. Then the blocks will be filled with sand and pitch.
“The creosote keeps out all water from the blocks and therefore prevents their bulging, which has been a great difficulty with much of the wood paving over the country. It also renders the paving more sanitary, as nothing can seep into the creosoted wood.”
For the next seven years, City Council debates regularly dealt with petitions from property owners on Main and adjacent streets asking for wood pavers — and just as often met determined opposition.
In 1910, Mayor Guy Humes had recommended the pavers for Main Street because “after a thorough investigation (his) committee has found that this form of paving is the most popular in up-to-date cities. The committee believes that it has many advantages over the brick paving and will be more permanent.” Supporters quoted St. Louis street commissioner James C. Travilla that “the life of a wood block-paved street is from 15 to 25 years on streets where traffic is heaviest.” In comparison, brick paving was said to last eight to nine years.
Debate could be contentious. In a News Herald feature called “If you owned Joplin, what would you do?” a common response from leading bankers was to pave Main Street with wood blocks. Adamantly opposed was Commercial Club Chairman S.H. Claycomb, who declared them to be a “complete failure.” J.J. Heim, of the Joplin-Pittsburg Electric Railway, was just as enthusiastically in favor, citing their use on London’s Piccadilly and Charing Cross.
The News Herald noted, “It is expected that another tangle will occur in the City Council tomorrow night when for the ‘steenth time (sic) the friends of wood blocks clash with those favoring bricks. In every previous set-to, the wood block exponents have come off victorious.” The Globe editorialized the only way a brick street would last would be “to fence up the street where it is laid and sprinkle the barriers freely with signs warning everybody to ‘Keep Off the Brick.’”
The council unanimously voted for pavers from Third to 10th streets on Main on July 18, 1911. The council completed Main from First to Third with wood pavers three years later.
Innovation to headache
But by 1916, opinions shifted. Hodgdon went over to the opposition side when South Joplin merchants clamored for wood pavers on Main Street from 10th to 20th. Paver proponents contended A.H. Rogers had swayed his stance because Rogers didn’t want to pay for pavers between the double tracks down Main. Hodgdon held his ground and the city purchased bricks.
Wood pavers were part of the past. And that was that. Or so it seemed.
Eight years later, street commissioner O.P. Mahoney responded to a Joplin Board of Realty request to resurface Main Street. Mahoney said it was not a good idea. He warned, “All the wooden blocks on Main Street are ‘dry,’ explaining that all the creosote mixture in the wood has been destroyed. As soon as the spring rains strike the blocks, he said, they will absorb the water and swell. As soon as the blocks become dislodged a heavy rain, which is usual in this district during the rainy season, would wash away whole sections overnight. ... (He counseled) to remove the blocks from their bed and place a new surface on it.”
The summer of 1926 was especially hot and dry. After three weeks of scorching heat, on Aug. 17 a hard rain hit Joplin. Mahoney’s warning came true.
“Wood blocks, used as paving material in the heart of the business district, swelled into huge waves yesterday and broke in scores of places,” the Globe reported.
The Third Street viaduct deck was swollen, broken for long stretches and pushed 2 and 3 feet high in places. Workers labored through the night to replace the blocks with brick. Mahoney called a Pittsburg brick factory for a rush load of paving brick, as the department’s stock was gone.
At Fifth and Main the “blocks had pushed slowly upward until they burst, and splinters and broken parts laying about the fracture. Nearby, a rising mound, two or three feet high, foretold another rupture.”
Said Mahoney, “We’re having a world of trouble with the blocks ... probably 50 calls yesterday for repair jobs.”
The council decided to immediately replace the blocks on the Third Street and Broadway viaducts and replace the blocks on Main Street as the street department could get to it. Side streets paved “with the restless material” included Joplin Avenue from Fourth to Sixth, Sixth Street from Main to Joplin and Fifth Street from Main to Joplin.
Over the next decades, most cities gradually replaced their wood pavers, though there are still a few streets preserved with particular care as relics of the past. In Joplin, it took the combination of years of rain and hot summer sun to demolish one decade’s innovation, turning it into the next decade’s headache.
