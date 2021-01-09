Oilman Frank F. Phillips made his mark in the oil industry with his Phillips Petroleum Co., which he co-founded in 1917. But Phillips left another legacy beyond his commercial ventures. His ranch and summer home southwest of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, the company's headquarters, became a museum and wildlife preserve named Woolaroc.
Phillips was born in 1873, the oldest of 10 children, to Lewis and Lucinda Phillips. The family had lived in Nebraska but moved to Iowa following a grasshopper infestation in 1874. He apprenticed to a barber at age 14, traveled in Colorado and Utah and returned to Creston, Iowa, where he purchased two barbershops. One of his customers was banker John Gibson. He later married Gibson's daughter Jane in 1897.
Gibson took Phillips into his banking business and had him selling securities for the Chicago Coliseum Co. through the Midwest and New England. Phillips was highly successful, so much so that he gained a $75,000 commission. It became the basis for his future investments in banking and oil.
News of oil strikes in Oklahoma, then Indian territory, attracted Phillips to set up banking in Bartlesville in 1905, even as he and his brother, L.E., bought up oil leases in the area. They were unsuccessful with two dry wells. Their last attempt on borrowed money proved a gusher in 1905, the first of 81 successful wells. Oil wildcatting was an uncertain business compared with banking. He was on the verge of giving up the oil business when productive wells were struck, and World War I provided a steady market for oil. In 1917, he and his brother merged their companies into Phillips Petroleum Co.
Woolaroc
Phillips' travels to the East Coast for business exposed him to the hospitality of business executives. It led to a desire to reciprocate and create a distinctive destination near his Bartlesville headquarters. In 1922, he began purchasing land in the Osage Hills southwest of Bartlesville for oil exploration and a ranch. At its peak, the ranch was 14,000 acres, eventually reduced to 3,700 acres. He called the ranch Woolaroc, a combination of the words "woods," "lakes" and "rocks."
In 1925, the ranch's plan was mapped out and the goals achieved over five years by company engineers. Use of native stone for bridges, stone walls and building veneers were in keeping with Phillips' desire for a rustic appearance.
In addition to the landscaping, Phillips bought 500 animals to begin a wildlife preserve. Zebra, bison, antelope, elk, zebu, water buffalo, camels, five species of deer, Texas longhorns and Scottish Highland cattle stocked the ranch.
The main building was the eight-bedroom lodge, which was completed in 1926. Logs from Southwest Missouri and Arkansas were used in construction. Its main wall was decorated with mounted heads of game animals Phillips had hunted.
It became the perfect place where Phillips could host dignitaries and businessmen in an environment of his own creation. One of his sayings was, "If I can get a man to Woolaroc, I can close any deal."
Dole Air Race
Always a master promoter, he saw an opportunity to promote the company's new lightweight aviation fuel in 1927 when aviator Art Goebel approached him about sponsoring his plane in the Dole Air Race. James Dole, of the Dole Pineapple Co., sponsored an air race from Oakland, California, to Honolulu, Hawaii. The country was caught up with the enthusiasm of Lindbergh's Spirit of St. Louis flight to Paris. With a first-place prize of $25,000 (about $374,000 in 2021), Dole hoped to capitalize on Lindbergh's fame, but Lindbergh declined to participate.
Phillips sponsored two planes: Goebel's, which was named Woolaroc, and The Oklahoma. Both were custom-built Travel Air 5000s for a pilot and navigator. The Oklahoma, flown by pilot Bennett Griffin and navigator Al Henley, and Woolaroc, with pilot Goebel and navigator Bill Davis, were to promote Phillips' Nu-Aviation fuel.
Fifteen entrants applied, but only eight qualified for the race after examinations given by race officials. Two plane crashes by contestants resulting in three deaths happened on the way to Oakland, which foreshadowed the ill-fated race. On Aug. 16, planes were set to take off one after another. The Oklahoma was first, the second crashed on takeoff, the third failed to take off and the rest all took flight. Woolaroc was No. 7. However, The Oklahoma soon returned to the field with an overheated engine, scratched from the race.
Woolaroc was the only plane with a two-way radio. It radioed Honolulu on Aug. 17 to say it was two hours away. More than 25,000 people met the plane on the airfield after a 26-hour, 17-minute flight. Two hours later, The Aloha landed with just 4 gallons of fuel left. None of the other planes arrived. Of the entrants, four planes were lost at sea and The Oklahoma was scratched, resulting in a collective seven deaths.
Goebel took Woolaroc on tour for the next year. Then Phillips bought the plane to display at Woolaroc, his estate. He had a hangar built for it in 1929, which became the nucleus for his ever-growing collection of paintings, bronzes, Native American art, artifacts and taxidermy.
Frank and Jane Phillips were said to have hosted more than 200,000 people at the ranch from 1926 to 1948. Presidents Harry Truman and Herbert Hoover, John D. Rockefeller, aviator Wiley Post, Will Rogers and many more of the rich and famous in addition to Phillips' employees were guests at Woolaroc. The couple in 1937 turned their ranch over to The Frank Phillips Foundation, which manages the property as a museum and wildlife preserve. Woolaroc showcases the zest for life that characterized Frank Phillips even as it serves to preserve the history of the West.
