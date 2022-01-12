When war was declared the day after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, a theme commonly expressed was that the nation was completely unprepared for the conflict. However, the two years prior to the U.S. entry into the war saw changes already underway preparing the country for a possible war. A month after the declaration of war, the changes in the Tri-State District were highlighted in the Globe’s annual Industrial Edition on Sunday, Jan. 25, 1942.
The Great Depression hit the district hard. Mines had closed or only operated part time. Many persons moved out of the area looking for work. The area that prided itself on being able to pull itself up by its own bootstraps struggled meet the changed circumstances — the Globe and News Herald not the least.
During more prosperous times, both papers put out annual mining and industrial editions showcasing new buildings, mining production figures from all the mine fields, concrete road construction and overall business prosperity. The depression put an end to that. Not until the gradual recovery started in 1936 did the Globe publish an industrial annual in 1937. The annuals for 1940 and 1941, each larger than its predecessor, had the war in Europe hovering in the background as business slowly recovered.
A month into war
With the nation put on a war footing as of Dec. 8, 1941, an initial burst of patriotism and effort stirred district residents. The Globe’s industrial annual was already scheduled for publication in January. The annual described the district in light of the larger national drama. At 120 pages, it was the largest edition to date. The annual’s cover was simply a giant V for the hoped-for victory.
A month into the war, the frantic rush to fire up the economy was just beginning. The annual carried a full-page article on the construction of a new shell-loading plant in Parsons, Kansas. The $27 million plant manufacturing aerial bombs and shells worked in coordination with plants in Military, Kansas, (Jayhawk plant), and in Pryor, Oklahoma.
The Parsons ammunition plant was constructed on a 17,200-acre tract southeast of the city. Building was taking place at breakneck speed as 7,000 workers used “mass production methods” to set up buildings. In the six months after June 1941, when land condemnations began, the landscape underwent a radical change with new buildings, roads and utilities springing up.
In January 1942, just 529 employees were in training for arms production. Eventually another 6,500 workers were slated to join them on production lines. Of those workers, an estimated 2,500 were to be highly skilled women, tasked with detailed, precision jobs. All through the annual, articles mentioned the increasing number of women working industrial jobs.
In conjunction with the Parsons plant, the federal government built an ammonium nitrate plant at Military, Kansas, an unincorporated location between Riverton and Pittsburg on the west side of Spring River. While wartime secrecy had just begun, which limited news about the plant, the cost was estimated at $21 million. The Globe noted the Jayhawk ordinance works was surrounded by fencing with floodlights and guards patrolling the perimeter. The change from farm and woodland frequented by hunters to an anthill of industrial activity was eye-opening to the Globe writer.
The Military Chemical Works Inc., headed by Kenneth Spencer, was responsible for operations. (Later, Spencer bought the plant when the government demobilized it, becoming Spencer Chemical Co.) Looking beyond the war effort, ammonium nitrate production could easily transition into fertilizer manufacture.
Camp Crowder had largely completed as the war started. In six months the camp, which covered 43,000 acres in Newton and McDonald counties, had employed 1,324 laborers, carpenters, electricians, cement finishers, clerical staff and others. Neosho experienced its first traffic jam as workers and farmers competed for road space on the weekly sales day. The camp was in its finishing stages even as the trainees were arriving for classes.
Growth widespread
Area banks benefited from the payrolls of the swelling workforce. The headline for the banking article touted 1941 as the best year since the boom year of 1929. Bank transactions were twice those of 1933, the worst year of the Depression, and a third more than those of 1940. December 1941 showed a 130% gain over May’s transactions. The banks were in sound condition.
Mining was not left out of the picture, though it had lost its former prominence in the overall economy. Mines had increased their use of mechanized equipment underground to speed up production. Portable compressor units became regular features of Granby mines. Electric powered vehicles were adopted to control ventilation and dust underground by Eagle-Picher in its Oklahoma mine field. Its Central Mill at Miami and its Galena smelter had been upgraded to handle increased tonnages. Conveyors and storage hoppers to load rail cars eliminated hand shovelers.
The fact that mining operations could not be started or expanded overnight continued to be a bottleneck. Prices for zinc had slowly increased, but oversupply held prices down. Brass used for munitions created the largest increase of zinc usage. Eagle-Picher, the largest shipper of zinc and lead, produced almost seven times and five times, respectively, the amount of ore of the second largest shipper. Its mines in Northeast Oklahoma far surpassed any surviving mines in Waco, Oronogo or Granby. Mining was limited by federally controlled low ore prices, heavy investment costs and a decreasing labor pool. Just how much more productive district mines could be with those constraints was an open question.
On the other hand, a different sector was sprouting up, which foretold a new industrial paradigm. In 1940, Congress authorized states to establish defense training classes. The Joplin Board of Education sponsored the free classes for youths and adults in metal work, mechanics, wood work, code work and general education. An estimate of 70 students a week was thought above average. However, the first week saw 97 students and by December 1941 had increased to 500 a week. Classes were held on a 24-hour-a- day basis, six days a week in the Lafayette school annex. Courses ran six, eight and 12 weeks long.
Upon completion of classes, students could find work as sheet metal workers, aircraft welders, general welders, draftsmen, mechanics and machine shop workers. Coordinator R.W. Baker said that before long the school would be training women to take the place of men in the factory. He predicted the school would be training three women for every man it had in class before the end of 1942.
The Globe’s view of the dramatic changes focused on President Franklin Roosevelt’s executive order of Sept. 16, 1941, naming the Joplin-Neosho area a “defense area.” It paved the way for the district to qualify for multiple federal programs. With Camp Crowder, the Jayhawk and Parsons plants’ money pouring in for their construction and $1 million in district highway improvements, the next addition was the $300,000 appropriation to upgrade the Joplin municipal airport for military use.
Housing for workers at all these projects was in short supply. The Federal Housing Administration applied its backing of home loans to the Tri-State District. Officials estimated 700 to 1,000 new housing units were necessary for the increased population. In Joplin alone 185 new homes were built in 1941. The ancillary support systems of water, sewer, roads and utilities following in the wake of the defense spending would provide a permanent foundation for post-war growth.
From being a region in the doldrums, with a mining industry in decline and without an immediate replacement, the Globe concluded that “the creation of a defense area in the district has materially changed the outlook and plans of the entire region.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.