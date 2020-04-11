Proponents of civil aviation in Southwest Missouri saw airplanes and airports as a new means of tying the district into the mainstream of commercial transportation.
Joplin was already served by five railroads in the 1920s. Air travel was seen as the next step forward. Exhibitions of powered flight from the 1910s and 1920s were centered on fairgrounds and amusement parks. However, aviation technology quickly became commercial and outgrew the exhibition circuit. Schifferdecker Park had been the staging area for aviators' exhibitions, so it was nearby that developers looked to establish an airfield.
In 1927, the Joplin Chamber of Commerce had taken the lead on finding property for a municipal airport. In early October, the chamber obtained a lease on 160 acres directly west of the Empire District Electric Co. substation and south of West Seventh Street. It had enough space for two diagonal half-mile runways and room for hangars. Another asset was the property’s location adjacent to the Schifferdecker and Oak Hill golf courses, which provided emergency landing fields. The directors of the chamber ratified a year’s lease for $6,000 on Oct. 31, 1927.
The next year, complications foreshadowed the end of that airport. The rapidly increasing size of new aircraft necessitated runway extensions. The presence of the Empire high-tension lines on a corner of the field was considered a safety hazard. Concerns about limits to future expansion and meeting government specifications fueled the search for a new site. A group was formed to promote the purchase of a site north of the city. After a visit by a U.S. Department of Commerce official in November 1929, the chamber and city agreed to look for an alternate site for a new municipal airport.
New site chosen
After an extensive search of nine sites, the chamber chose 400 acres north of Joplin and west of Webb City, which is the location of the current Joplin Regional Airport. On Nov. 1, 1932, the chamber signed a five-year lease with Will C. Burch, a Webb City banker and one of the site's several property owners. The lease price was $75 a month for five years, with the option to purchase at the price of $37,500.
The property was the "unqualified first choice" of a representative of the commerce department who surveyed all properties under consideration. The land was free of high-tension lines, located on a concrete highway, had excellent drainage, was generally level and was outside of both Joplin and Webb City. Don Marvin, chairman of the chamber's aviation committee, pointed out that adding runway lights could ensure Joplin's place on a transcontinental airmail route from St. Louis to Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was then under consideration for approval by the commerce department.
Joplin Airways Inc. had rented the West Seventh Street airport from the chamber and operated the field. It was reorganized to move to the new site upon construction of hangars and runways. Its $900 operation fee was to be extended to the new airport. The chamber agreed to pay $560 of the amount, while Junge Baking Co. contracted to pay the remaining $340 "for the privilege of having the field officially designated 'Junge Municipal Airport.'"
Work clearing some of the timber on the site, which was given to the Health and Welfare Association, and removal of two steel hangars and the office building from the old site to the new airfield began immediately. Laying out of a temporary landing field on the southwest corner of the property was the next project. Empire and AT&T agreed to bury electric and telephone lines alongside the property in due course. The old airport was maintained until the new airfield north of the city was prepared, the Globe reported in November 1932.
Effects of depression, war
Despite the flurry of activity, the Great Depression slowed development of the new site. It was brought home when a United Airlines transport plane conveying Cities Service executives refused to land after circling the field three times in October 1933. Runway conditions were the pilot's concern.
A Civil Works Administration supervisor inspected the airport in order to receive airport improvement money in December 1933. In January, a rush approval of $61,000 for preliminary work was made. One condition for approval was transfer of the property to the city from the chamber of commerce. When that took place, the name was changed to the Joplin Municipal Airport.
Workers cleared more timber and laid drainage tiles. A second CWA grant of $39,000 was made to keep the force of 267 men constantly at work on the airport constructing a 4,300-foot north-south runway. Work was halted when the national CWA program was discontinued on March 31, 1934.
In addition to runway construction, hangar space, flood lights, radio and electrical systems, and a passenger waiting room were added over the next four years with city funds and Works Progress Administration grants. Airmail service was inaugurated on Oct. 26, 1936, by two American Airlines DC-2s, the first on its way to Fort Worth, Texas, from St. Louis, and the second later that afternoon headed to St. Louis from Fort Worth.
In March 1938, the city and American Airlines signed an agreement for a five-year lease for field rights, office and hangar space. While promotional flights by American Airlines had taken place for two years, regular airmail and passenger service was never instituted. The last WPA project completed was flood lighting in August 1938.
Mid-Continent Airlines maintained a government airmail contract stop in Joplin but with no passenger service. For two years, three airlines — Mid-Continent, United Air Lines and TWA — expressed interest in making Joplin a stop in their systems, even as late as Nov. 26, 1941. But 12 days later, the attack on Pearl Harbor put a stop to the prospect of commercial air travel in Joplin.
The airport, completed in 1938, would have to wait until the war's end before commercial air travel would again become a possibility for area residents.
