Bill Caldwell: Ye Olden Tyme Candies were Joplin's own

The mining industry established Joplin as a regional metropolis, but the city was also home to a number of manufacturing companies not associated with mines and mining. One of these was the Independent Candy and Manufacturing Co.
Ed Potts ran a confectionery in Webb City for several years. In 1903, he moved to Joplin and, along with Oliver P. Wiley, founded the Independent Candy and Manufacturing Co. Wiley, originally from Indiana, had moved to Joplin in 1899 from Parsons, Kansas. He had worked at the Joplin Hotel for Thomas Connor prior to joining forces with Potts. The plant was located at Fourth and Missouri (later renamed Michigan) along the Kansas City Southern main line.
Four years later, Ike Simon founded the Joplin Candy and Specialty Co., which grew into the Southwestern Mercantile Co. Simon’s business handled candy and notions. Its board read like a “who’s who” of Joplin businessmen, including John Malang, O.F. Picher, John Wise and Howard Murphy.
Buys out rival
The Independent expanded its factory in September 1909 with a concrete, one-story warehouse. At that time, it employed “50 people, chiefly girls, all of whom receive liberal compensation. Among the men workers, some of the more experienced, during the busy seasons when they are permitted to work extra time, have made as high as $50 a week,” the News Herald reported.
Wiley’s company bought out its rival when the Southwestern spun off its candymaking branch in 1910. Wiley added the manufacturing equipment to the Fourth and Michigan location. The company employed seven road salesmen and produced 2 million pounds of candies in 1909, which was equal to the amount of lead and zinc ore produced in the district.
The plant was described as the largest between St. Louis and Denver. The company took part in trade excursions, such as a trip by 200 Joplin businessmen to Muskogee, Oklahoma, in 1913. Wiley promoted even more excursions to the southeast via the Missouri & North Arkansas.
He explained in a Globe article from 1914 that he couldn’t go wrong adding $5,000 worth of equipment to the plant in “what some term a business depression, (because it) should be sufficient to demonstrate what we think of Joplin and the district.” The railroad connections by way of seven different railroads were “the best to be found in cities the size of Joplin in the Middle West.” He was a booster of Joplin and promoted the city through its advertising.
Ye Olden Tyme Candies
The company’s lead brand was Ye Olden Tyme Candies. They were marketed across the country. Boxes had a distinctive red, white and blue lid. In the 1910s, candy was one product that hadn’t increased in price as had many other products. Sales were booming in 1910, according to Wiley. He joined Joplin businessmen to urge rail shipping rates be reduced from coastal cities to Joplin, as it would make Joplin candy more competitive.
It produced its own line of chocolates playing upon the name of Joplin — Nilpoj Chocolates. The hand-rolled chocolates were a specialty. May-Belle Chocolates were another brand. But it also handled candy bars with names such as Hotsy Totsy, Nut Mollies, Oh Boy, Big Five, Lucky Lindy, Ueata Bar, Dixie Peanut, Dolly Dimple, Brown Beauty and Revelation. It supplied fountain drink dispenser ingredients such as Peter’s Cocoa.
As with many businesses of the day, the company sponsored a baseball team named the Independent Candy Kids. They competed against teams from Meeker’s, Newman’s, Joplin Printing and various banks. For the Ozark Exposition in 1910, it sponsored a float with riders who threw candy to spectators along Main Street.
The Pure Food Show in 1911 was another event to promote the company’s candy. Beautification of the grounds with a sunken garden brought additional public notice. The company participated in contests conducted by the News Herald through the 1910s. Ads for the contests showed the candies available such as bitter sweets, sugar sticks, gumdrops, bonbons, hoarhound tablets, peanut and coconut brittle and goober rocks.
During World War I, the company endured the rationing of sugar, as did consumers. In November 1917, two rail cars of sugar the company had ordered were seized by the government. The company still had a three-week stockpile of candy available for sale. However, the plant had to cease manufacturing candy until sugar was released. Said Wiley, “The government has the right to seize food products and other necessities which it needs.”
Once the war ended, the company resumed operations. In 1921, candy manufacturers promoted Sweetest Day in October to express romantic and sentimental feelings to those “near and dear.” Independent Candy took part in full-page Sweetest Day ads in the Globe and News Herald through the 1920s.
The company continued until the beginning of the Great Depression, closing in 1930 after 27 years in operation. The property and machinery were sold in October 1931 at a sheriff’s sale to satisfy real estate bonds taken out on the property in 1922.
Founder Ed Potts died in 1933, having spent his life working for the company as a confectioner and salesman. Manager Oliver Wiley was active in civic affairs and service and fraternal clubs and was elected as an associate judge on the Jasper County Court for a two-year term in 1930. He moved to Parsons, Kansas, in 1933, living there until his death in 1936.
A few advertising posters of Ye Olden Tyme Candies are all that remain of a once-thriving Joplin company.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
