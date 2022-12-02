One of the dangers for successful actors is becoming identified with a singular role and being typecast. For some, it handicaps their careers and they are never able to break out into new roles. Others successfully break the mold and surprise audiences with the scope of their talents. Still others use the stereotype, make it their own and play it for all its worth.
Zasu Pitts, of Parsons, Kansas, took that third route, which gave her a lifelong career in movies and television.
Eliza Susan Pitts was the third child of Rulandus and Nellie Pitts, born Jan. 3, 1894, in Parsons, Kansas. Her father, a Civil War veteran originally from New York state, had lost a leg in the war. He brought the family to Parsons around the time of her birth.
Her given names were those of Rulandus’ two sisters. The family merged the names into Zasu, pronounced “Say-Zoo,” her preferred pronunciation. It became her legal and stage name.
In 1903 the family moved to Santa Cruz, California, for warmer weather and job opportunities. Five years later her father died. To support the family, Nellie Pitts took in boarders. Zasu had learned she could make people laugh after giving a melodramatic reading in school that her classmates and teachers thought genuinely funny. She remembered her mother lamenting that she wouldn’t make a seamstress, “‘but maybe you can become an actress’ ... I shuddered at the thought. Shy, self-conscious, my only interests were growing flowers, cooking and finishing high school. However, Mother decided to send me to some friends in Hollywood ... so off I went … dreading the ordeal that lay ahead of me.”
Becoming an actress
Zasu diligently visited studios looking for extra roles. Famous director D.W. Griffith told her he couldn’t use her because she looked too much like actress Lillian Gish with her large eyes and plaintive face. “Instead of being hurt, Pitts said it was the nicest thing anyone ever said to her.” Still, she kept at it.
In 1917, she met Frances Marion, screenwriter for Mary Pickford’s company, who listened to her describe her life in Kansas, her father’s death and the family struggles, all without a sense of self-pity. But watching her speak, Marion thought she might just touch the hearts of audiences. She recommended Pitts to Pickford, who gave her a part in “The Little Princess.”
The girl did well in a couple of dramatic scenes, so much so that Pickford at first thought to cut those scenes, saying, “She’s stealing the picture.” But Marion and Charlotte Pickford convinced her to reconsider, saying that touching audiences meant increased ticket sales. That was enough to keep Pitts in the film. It put her in roles in 16 films that year and seven in 1918. She performed in a set of one-reel comedies for Universal, which led to the lead in “Better Times” in 1919.
She met and married actor Tom Gallery in 1920. They starred together in four films. The couple had a daughter Zasu Ann in 1922.
Pitts was making “Souls for Sale” in 1923 when she met fellow actress Barbara La Marr. Pitts brought her daughter to the set daily. She learned the unmarried La Marr was bringing a large picnic basket to the set, too. It held her baby boy. The women became close friends. La Marr went through a convoluted scenario to “adopt” her son to avoid scandal. In 1925, La Marr contracted tuberculosis and died in 1926. She had asked Pitts and Gallery to adopt her son, which they did, renaming him Don Gallery.
Through the mid 1920s, Pitts’ career began to take off while Gallery’s declined. In 1924 she starred in a Eric von Stroheim’s drama, “Greed,” about people destroyed by avarice for gold. “The Wedding March” was a second drama of his. She and Fay Wray were co-stars in a romantic melodrama about an aristocrat torn between deciding who to marry — a poor girl, Wray, whom he loved, or a rich, crippled girl, Pitts. Both women received good reviews though the movie bombed due to the director’s financial mismanagement. Her success led Gallery to leave and the couple divorced in 1933.
Talking films
With the advent of talking films, many actors couldn’t make the transition. Pitts was cast in “All Quiet on the Western Front” in 1930. Unfortunately, at the pre-screening a comedy short of hers played before the feature film. When she appeared in the drama to give a soulful lament about her soldier son, the audience laughed and drowned out her soliloquy. The director immediately recast the part. He left her in the silent version but put a new actress in the talking version. Pitts had become typecast in the minds of audiences as a comedienne.
She wrote, “I was packing to go home when Hal Roach sent for me. ‘Zasu, you’re a natural-born comedienne,’ he said. ‘The woods are full of actors and actresses who can emote, but there are few who can make an audience laugh.’”
She turned to comedies and developed the iconic persona of a “fretful, flustered spinster.” Roach also teamed her up with Thelma Todd, a Mae West lookalike, in a series of 17 comedy shorts. The two became good friends and the first female comedic movie duo.
But once more tragedy struck. In 1935, Todd died in what seemed to be a “made for Hollywood” accident — carbon monoxide poisoning in the garage of her business partner and lover, though suspicions of murder were never fully put to rest. Pitts was called to testify on Todd’s state of mind at the inquest.
Meanwhile, Pitts married tennis star John Woodall in 1933. Ostensibly, he was a real estate agent but was a heavy gambler whose debts Pitts worked hard to pay off through the years.
Pitts performed in radio shows and vaudeville besides movies. She could hold her own with stars such as W.C. Fields, Bing Crosby, Al Jolson and Rudy Vallee. She also appeared on Broadway in the mystery “Ramshackle Inn” written expressly for her, which she took on national tours that included Parsons and Joplin.
She moved to television in the 1950s as a regular guest on programs such as Lux Theatre, Perry Mason, quiz shows and as a sidekick to cruise director Gale Storm in “The Gale Storm Show: Oh, Susanna.”
Pitts began to experience health problems in the mid-1950s, diagnosed as cancer. Ever the trouper, she downplayed its seriousness, even to family members, telling them she had recovered.
She continued to appear in stage performances and made two more movies, “The Thrill of It All” and “It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World,” in 1963.
She died June 6, 1963 at age 69.
Zasu Pitts had a long and illustrious career with 223 listed acting credits. She was the model for the voice and mannerisms of Olive Oyl in the Popeye cartoons. Her work with Thelma Todd showed Hollywood a female comedic duo could be just as successful as their male counterparts.
As an accomplished comedienne she is remembered with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as one in front of the theater in her hometown of Parsons.
