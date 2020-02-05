A bill proposing that state legislators should be subject to Oklahoma's open-meetings laws is receiving multiple reactions.
The measure, from Democratic Rep. Ben Loring, of Miami, would remove the longstanding exemption in the Open Meetings Act for members of the state House and Senate.
If approved, the bill would require the Legislature to follow the same rules that state law outlines for public governmental bodies and the public's right to know in advance when those groups meet and what they discuss. It also would exempt party caucus meetings.
Loring, a former assistant district attorney who is not seeking reelection, said he filed House Bill 2914 because he believes Oklahomans deserve to have an open government.
“Everybody likes to talk about transparency of government,” he said. “So let’s really talk about transparency.”
Loring said requiring the Legislature to be accountable to a transparency measure that all other governmental bodies must follow is good business.
“If it’s good for everyone else, it’s good for us,” he said.
House Majority Leader Josh West, a Republican from Grove, disagrees. He believes the Legislature — and specifically the House — already is open through established rules of procedure. Everything state lawmakers do, such as participate in committee meetings and debate on the House floor, is streamed either by audio or video, he said, and he keeps his constituents informed of state matters through social media and email updates.
“As a body, we hold more open meetings than any other entity in the state,” West said. “We try to go above and beyond for transparency.”
He approves of the proposed exclusion of party caucus meetings from the open-meetings requirements.
“That’s our space to have open discussions on any topic and frank conversations,” West said. “I can talk about personal matters, bills and strategies. The caucus is my safe space to talk about anything, where I can have a back-and-forth conversation without worrying about offending someone or some group.”
West also questioned the timing of Loring's bill.
“He is on his way out,” he said of Loring. “My take on this is the law won’t affect him (if approved). Why didn’t he run it sometime in the last six years?”
Constitutional question
One common practice Loring said he'd like to see ended in the Oklahoma House is the modification of meeting agendas. As House rules stand now, meeting agendas can be modified up until the start of the meeting. The Open Meetings Act requires that an agenda be published with 24 hours' notice for regularly scheduled gatherings and with 48 hours' notice for an emergency session.
The change, Loring said, would allow everyone to know what is set to be discussed and keep the majority party from changing or adding things at the last minute.
“This is not just for us,” he said. “There are certain bills John Q. Citizen is interested in. Publishing an agenda would tell them it’s going to be discussed here, at such and such a date.”
Mark Thomas, executive vice president for the Oklahoma Press Association, has some concerns about Loring’s proposed legislation — especially how it would be affected by Article 4 of the Oklahoma Constitution, which lays out the separation of powers for the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government, and how those branches govern themselves.
Thomas said that when the Open Meetings Act was passed, the Legislature was exempt from the start because of that article. The House and Senate set their own rules, he said.
“Technically according to the constitution, the House and Senate rules are passed every year," he said. "The longstanding view since the inception of the act is that it applies to all political subdivisions, but not (the Legislature) because the constitution says they get to set their own rules.”
Thomas also questioned whether the Open Meetings Act — a measure designed for small governmental bodies such as a three-person county commission — fits the 101-member House.
“It just doesn’t fit or work right with a body that large,” he said. “But it does fit boards with 11, seven or three members."
Loring doesn't see a constitutional issue with his bill. He believes the law would allow the Legislature to self-govern using the guidelines of a formal law.
“This is a way to bring true transparency to ourselves,” he said. “In essence, without this, the public doesn’t get advance notice. What’s fair for the goose is good for the gander. This would require us to be like every other governmental body, except the judiciary.”
