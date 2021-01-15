Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at how a new law could help hospice providers across the state.
Hospice advocates are working with State Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, on a bill that would allow non-profits to expand their services into people homes, giving people in their final days of life 24-hour volunteer support.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of The Joplin Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend, you'll also find reports about:
- A playground equipment manufacturer expanding its operations, adding 82 new jobs.
- A new national TV series covering the story of a Joplin woman's mysterious death.
- Neighbors and users of Ewert Pool disagreeing with a consultant's plan to change it to a splash pad.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
