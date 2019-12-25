This is the second year in a row that Congress has not passed legislation that would designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail, but supporters aren’t stepping away from the fight to preserve the roadway.
First introduced in February 2017, the Route 66 National Historic Trail Designation Act aims to protect the highway by naming it a section of the National Trails System. National Historic Trails are overseen by the National Park Service. If approved, the measure would allow the agency to award federal funds to help preserve, develop and promote Route 66.
The lack of movement on reauthorizing the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program means there will be no cost-share grants aimed at reviving old tourist spots in struggling towns in and along the highway. The cost-share grants have helped restore the Wilder’s Steakhouse neon sign in Joplin, the Independent Oil and Gas Service Station in Baxter Springs and the Boots Motel in Carthage, to name a few.
The Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program was established by Congress in 1999 and was intended to last for only 10 years, but it was extended for another decade in 2009. It expired this fall, and Route 66 supporters have been working to pass the national trail legislation as a safeguard for Route 66.
“The only reason the program was renewed at all was because the United States was going through a historic recession in 2009, and they figured that the timing would be really poor to get rid of the program, considering many businesses along Route 66 were struggling as well,” said Ron Warnick, with Route 66 News, which is an online clearinghouse of news and events taking place along the Mother Road.
Route 66, which was designated in 1926 after the Bureau of Public Roads launched the nation’s first federal highway system, bringing together existing local and state roads from Chicago through St. Louis to Los Angeles. Though Route 66 was decommissioned in 1985, the road continues to be a popular tourist destination for both domestic and international travelers.
Close but no vote
The National Historic Trail bill came close to being heard on the Senate floor last year but was never voted on, which may have been because of the partial government shutdown in December. Route 66 groups weren’t terribly surprised to hear the bill was stalled again this year, especially with Congress focusing on the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
But now House and Senate leaders are in recess for the holidays, which means proponents of the bill will have to fight even harder in 2020.
The Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership, a nonprofit organization made up of members of the eight states through which the highway passes, played a pivotal role in crafting the trail legislation.
Established in 2015, with the support of the National Park Service and the World Monuments Fund, the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership’s mission is to revitalize and sustain Route 66 as a national and international icon through partnerships focused on promotion, preservation, research and education and economic development.
Bill Thomas, who chairs the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership, said the organization will continue to push for passage, despite the setbacks.
“The bill’s going to be addressed again next year in Congress but probably not until the beginning of summer,” Thomas said. “We will make sure that it gets passed in the House again because it passed unanimously the last time around.”
Centennial year
There’s been widespread support, however, for the Route 66 Centennial Commission Act, which establishes a commission to honor the roadway in 2026. It passed the House in February and was introduced in the Senate in April.
“The centennial bill has been doing a lot better because it’s more of a one time thing, and a bunch of states have already adopted their own committees on it,” Warnick said. “That’s actually been introduced in Congress, and I don’t think it has much of an uphill battle as the trail legislation.”
Warnick said that time is running out to get the national trail legislation passed because the highway’s centennial anniversary is quickly approaching. And he believes that Congress, because it has been dealing with so many things lately, may only consider the most crucial legislation and let the others fall to the wayside.
“They’re going to have to get going because the clock’s ticking,” he said. “We’re about to be six years away from a centennial. I’m sure the pressure is going to build, even if they don’t get it done in this congressional session. I would say the next congressional session will be under more considerable pressure to do something, considering the centennial is looming.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
History
In addition to being the first all-paved highway in the United States highway system, connecting the Midwest to California, Route 66 was the road to opportunity for hundreds of thousands of people who moved west during the Great Depression. The road served the country during World War II and continued to carry families into the 1950s and '60s as the tourist industry grew along the Mother Road, according to the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership.
