Wah Sha She Prairie

Stakeholders (from left) Barry Orscheln, Missouri Conservation Commission chairman; rancher Dave Haubin, Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, and Sara Parker Pauley, Missouri Department of Conservation director, talk about increased funding for prairie preservation on Friday morning at the Wah-Sha-She Prairie near Asbury. A bill, Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, brought before the U.S. Senate in July by Blunt and Democrat Sen. Martin Heinrich from New Mexico, proposes $1.3 billion — with an estimated $20 million annually earmarked for Missouri — to help native wildlife thrive and reverse species extinctions. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at helping to restore wildlife populations.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt stopped at a Jasper County prairie today to discuss the Recovering America's Wildlife Act, a bill he is leading through Congress. Conservationists call it "the most important wildlife legislation in a generation."

