Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at helping to restore wildlife populations.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt stopped at a Jasper County prairie today to discuss the Recovering America's Wildlife Act, a bill he is leading through Congress. Conservationists call it "the most important wildlife legislation in a generation."
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Mercy Hospital Joplin and Freeman Health System opening vaccination clinics for children.
- A round-up of Veteran's Day events.
- Upcoming discussions about implementing a new use tax in Joplin.
You can catch our live updates of high school football games tonight on our website, as well. We hope you have a wonderful evening.
