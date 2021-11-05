Stakeholders (from left) Barry Orscheln, Missouri Conservation Commission chairman; rancher Dave Haubin, Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, and Sara Parker Pauley, Missouri Department of Conservation director, talk about increased funding for prairie preservation on Friday morning at the Wah-Sha-She Prairie near Asbury. A bill, Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, brought before the U.S. Senate in July by Blunt and Democrat Sen. Martin Heinrich from New Mexico, proposes $1.3 billion — with an estimated $20 million annually earmarked for Missouri — to help native wildlife thrive and reverse species extinctions. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK