Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.