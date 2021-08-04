U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., announced his campaign for U.S. Senate late Tuesday night. He also said he has hired Kellyanne Conway as his senior adviser and pollster. Conway was a senior counselor to former President Donald Trump.
Long, 65, who has been the Southwest Missouri congressman since 2010, made his announcement during an interview with Tucker Carlson.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt has announced plans to retire in 2022.
Long, an auctioneer and real estate broker, said in a statement: “We need to get the Senate back. You aren’t going to do anything until you get the Senate back and I’m the guy who can win that Senate seat in Missouri."
“As Republicans we must fight hard to regain control of the Senate. The Democrats are working at warp-speed to dismantle everything President Trump and I fought for over the last four years. I'm fed up and I'm not having it!"
In the same statement, Conway also said: “Who serves in the Senate matters. Kamala Harris has not done much as vice president, but she has broken eight ties in the Senate. The Democrats now control what happens to you. Congressman Billy Long is a fighter who unequivocally supports the America First agenda. He was one of the longest and the strongest supporters of President Donald J. Trump."
Other Republicans who are officially running include:
• U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, of Harrisonville, who represents Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.
• Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who was appointed to the post by Gov. Mike Parson in 2018 and won election for a full term in 2020.
• Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who earned national attention after he and his wife waved guns at protesters who marched about racial injustice near his home last summer.
• Eric Greitens, a former Missouri governor who resigned office amid personal and political scandals and the threat of impeachment by his own party.
