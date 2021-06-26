Speaking during the Jasper County Republican Central Committee quarterly meeting on Saturday at Cunningham Park, U.S. Rep. Billy Long said he hasn’t decided whether to join the race in 2022 to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
“No, but I’m definitely making preparations,” Long, of Springfield, said. “When I ran for Congress the first time, I had better name identification than anyone in the race, even running against state senators and prosecutors and all that."
He also acknowledged there were those who said he could not win.
"I was too fat, I was too uneducated, I was only doing this for publicity, like they said about Trump. It was an eight-way primary and I just flat outworked everyone and I’m going to do the same thing if I get in that Senate race. I’m going to 114 counties plus the city of St. Louis.”
Long was the only one of the growing field of potential candidates running on the GOP ticket to replace Blunt to appear Saturday in Joplin, although 4th District U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, from Harrisonville, did send a representative, according to Jasper County County Clerk Charlie Davis. Others in the Senate race include Hartzler; former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned from office in 2018; current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt; and St. Louis resident Mark McCloskey, who came to national attention after a standoff during a protest in a private community.
Long also acknowledged agreeing to a 12-year limit pledge when he first ran for Congress in 2010.
Whatever Long’s political future, he said he’s hooked that future firmly to former President Donald Trump.
“I’ve got as much energy as Donald J. Trump,” Long said. “I was the first congressman in on Trump, nine days after he came down the escalator. I was on the Trump Train early, I never got off, unlike a lot of people who are either in now or thinking about getting in.
“I’m the guy who was with him from day one, the Trump people give me credit for originating the phrase 'Trump Train' and like I tell people, 'I was on the Trump Train early and never got off like a lot of you.' Now it's time to get on the Billy Bus.”
Bill White announcement
One firm announcement came from state Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, who declared he was running for a second and final term in the Missouri Senate. White was first elected to the Missouri House in 2010 and won election to the Senate in 2018 after having to give up his House seat because of the state’s term limits law that limits legislators to eight years in each body.
“We’re going to continue what we’ve been doing. We value constituent service, we are accessible and we want to have people talk to us,” White said. “If they have a question or a concern on a bill, I can tell you as it’s written, if I’ve seen it, how I’m going to vote on it. They have a right to know where I stand on issues, and that’s unlike a lot of people up there."
