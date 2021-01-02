U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., has said he will join other House Republicans on Wednesday to object to the certification of the Electoral College vote.
There are now more than 140 representatives and 11 senators who also have said they object, including Josh Hawley, R-Mo.; James Lankford, R-Okla.; and Roger Marshall, R-Kan., in the Senate. Other members of the House from Missouri, including Vicky Hartzler, Sam Graves and Jason Smith, also announced plans to object.
In a statement, Long said: "After the election of speaker and the adoption of the rules of Congress, the action will quickly move to reading aloud the electoral votes submitted by each state from this past November's election — counting them, and declaring the vote tally for president and vice president. During that process, the question will be put before your elected officials — does anyone object to the certification of electoral votes of a state? We will object. Our hope is that others will join us."
They cited, among other things, Pennsylvania accepting mail-in ballots after the legal deadline set by its state Legislature, a decision that was challenged and upheld in the courts.
The lawmakers argued in their statement: "We must be able to have confidence in not only the agreement and expectation that this election would follow the law but future ones will as well. We take the responsibility of upholding the Constitution seriously, and that is why we feel compelled to object to the electoral count taking place on Jan. 6."
