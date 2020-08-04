Incumbent Billy Long outpolled four challengers by a wide margin in Tuesday's primary election to be the GOP nominee for the U.S. 7th Congressional District seat.
Long, of Springfield, won 69,169 votes from the 11 counties within the district, which is six times the votes of his nearest challenger, according to incomplete returns Tuesday night. Two of 303 precincts in the district were still out at press time.
Eric Harleman, a Sparta door company owner, received 11,640 votes. He was closely followed by Neosho real estate broker and minister Kevin VanStory with 10,460 votes, according to voting results tabulated by the Missouri secretary of state.
Retired manufacturing executive Steve Chentnik, who now lives in Branson but formerly lived in Webb City and Carthage, had 7,358 votes.
Camilla Lombardi-Olive, a former postal worker from Galena, received 5,939 votes.
Voters in Jasper and Newton counties provided nearly a third of the votes in the district — a total of 21,071. Long carried both counties, receiving 8,128 of Jasper County's 12,604 votes in the race. He took 5,181 votes of Newton County's 8,467 votes.
Returns for those two counties were complete but unofficial.
Long's opponents in the general election in November will be Democrat Teresa Montseny of Springfield and Libertarian Kevin Craig of Powersite.
