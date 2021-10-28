The Blue Door Committee, a fundraising group that supports the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, will hold Bingo Night on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the club, 317 Comingo Ave. in Joplin.
The evening will include a soup and salad bar, one bingo card and a silent auction. Additional bingo cards will be available for purchase.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., at which time dinner will be served. The games start at 6:15 p.m.
Tickets are $20 apiece and can be purchased at the Boys & Girls Club.
Details: 417-623-8072.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.