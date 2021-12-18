One of the largest and longest lasting science projects is continuing this year, and area residents fanned out across the Joplin area to participate.
Local members of the Ozarks Gateway Chapter of the Audubon Society got up early on a cloudy, misty Saturday and gathered at the Wildcat Glades Education Cottage in Wildcat Park before heading out with paper and pens to count the birds in Jasper and Newton counties and record what species have set up shop in the area.
Calvin Cassady and wife Vicki, and longtime birder Dave Henness started their hunt at McClelland Park and struck birding gold, spotting about a dozen different species of feathered friends in just a few minutes.
“We’ve had five species of woodpecker, including red-headed woodpeckers, some bluebirds, bluejays, a bunch of juncos, titmouse; there goes a couple more bluebirds,” Henness said as he used binoculars to scan the trees. “We had a flock of grackles. There’s robins calling now. Everyone thinks that robins leave for the winter, but they don’t. If they do leave, they’re replaced by robins from the north.”
Then his attention was grabbed by a sudden movement in a tree about 25 yards away.
“Haha, one more, yellow-bellied sapsucker,” Henness said and he looked through the binoculars. “There’s a red-headed woodpecker that didn’t like him coming around. That’s six species of woodpecker. That species is only here in the wintertime, the sapsucker. I just like seeing them anyway because they’re not that common. They’re here in the winter but there’s not that many; sometimes there’s more than others.”
Henness explained why this particular woodpecker species earned the odd name sapsucker.
“They love sweet gum trees, if you see a sweet gum tree with perfect circle of holes in it, that’s sapsuckers,” he said. “They don’t really eat the sap, they make the holes for the sap to come out and attract the insects and then they come back and eat the insects.”
Bird count history
The Christmas Bird Count is a national tradition among members of the Audubon Society and guests.
It started in 1900 when ornithologist Frank M. Chapman, an early officer in the then-new Audubon Society, proposed replacing an old holiday tradition, the Christmas bird hunt, in which participants competed to see how many birds they could kill, with a “Christmas Bird Census,” in which people count them instead of killing them.
That first bird count was held in 25 locations from Ontario to California, and counted 18,500 individual birds from 89 species.
In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, counts were held in 2,646 locations. More than 81,000 volunteers counted 42 million birds representing 2,500 species.
The number of observers was down significantly because of the pandemic in 2020 with only 73,000 participants in 2,459 locations.
Vicki Cassady, who traveled with Henness and her husband, Ozark Gateway Audubon President Calvin Cassady, said a local count around Joplin has been held for more than 50 years.
“We’ve been doing this a long time, and often times we’ll meet for breakfast or we might have a lunch,” Cassady said. “Now with things like they are with COVID, we don’t do things like that as much. It’s just a good time to get together. Everyone does a different area and so you see different habitats somewhat. There are a lot more evergreen trees when you go south. You just see a different variety of birds everywhere.”
Science part
Calvin Cassady said the science part of the Christmas Bird Count is fascinating to him.
“Because of global warming or whatever you want to call it, it’s real important we keep track of who’s coming and who’s going,” he said. “Every year there’s a lot of bird species that are becoming more endangered. Some of them are just dropping off altogether. This helps us keep track of who they are and where they’re going.”
Henness said he enjoys getting out and watching the birds, but the science is a big draw for him as well.
“The Christmas Bird Count is a tradition and also you’re helping with the citizen science,” Henness said. “A lot of the numbers where they keep track of the distribution and populations of birds come from things like the bird counts and migratory bird counts, and breeding bird surveys, and those are mostly done by just citizens out there counting birds.
“It’s more than a century of data, and it’s real important. It shows trends and stuff. We see birds now that we never saw 10 years ago or 20 years ago, then there’s birds that were around and they’re more common.”
Henness said these kinds of bird counts are great for beginners and experienced birders alike.
“I say please come, you’ll enjoy it,” Henness said. “It doesn’t matter how much experience you have in nature. All you really need is at least one person that is decent at identifying birds, and we always need someone to do the tallying. It can be fun even for the beginner.”
