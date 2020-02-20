Black activist warns about systemic racism

The program began with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. and ended with a chant of “yes, we can,” former President Barack Obama's slogan. In between, for more than an hour, Southwest Missouri residents took part in what the speaker described as a “difficult and uncomfortable conversation” about systemic racism.
Sponsored by the Southwest Missouri Democrats, Wednesday's town hall at the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center in downtown Joplin featured D’Andre Jones, chair of the Northwest Arkansas Democratic Black Caucus. Jones thanked the local party for inviting him to Joplin to speak about racial differences between white people and black people.
“Yes, white people can have problems," he said. "But guess what? Systemic racism isn’t one of them.”
White people grow up in a culture and social environment that “protects and insulates you from race-based stress” from birth, Jones said. Even Americans who recognize their own white privilege, he said, still flourish in this system, whether they realize it or not.
Jones also spoke about an experience with college students in Arkansas when he asked a class dominated by white students if they feared being stopped by the police. Most raised their hands. Then, Jones said, he asked the class how many feared physical harm from the police once they were pulled over. No hand was raised.
That, he said, is due to institutional racism.
“It’s one thing to be a poor white person” in America, he said. Because of systemic racism, “it’s a whole other world to be a poor black (person)” living here. And while Americans have made great strides, mostly since the late 1950s and early 1960s, in recognizing and embracing diversity and equality, he said, the most important aspect of them all, racial equity, has all but been ignored, mainly because white people hold the nation’s power positions.
“White people can represent all of humanity; people of color can only represent our racial selves,” he said.
Jones challenged audience members to launch what he termed “calls of action” to help achieve racial equity. They include:
• “Tolerate the discomfort associated with an honest appraisal and discussion of your internalized superiority in racial privilege."
• Make attempts to understand “the racial reality of people of color through authentic interactions rather than through the media or unequal relationships.”
• Take action to address white privilege and “the racism embedded in our institutions.”
Achieving racial equity, Jones said, “is an ongoing and often painful process,” but it will be a process that will affect lives "in exciting, powerful, stimulating and emotional" ways.
"With any group, when you understand what you have in common, you can appreciate each other. The only difference is race. That's it," he said. "So being very sensitive, in tune and coming from a good place, you can't go wrong. Make yourselves vulnerable because the most vulnerable and fragile are always the most oppressed."
Nanda Nunnelly, chair of the 7th Congressional District Democrat organization, said she and other black Americans are tired of struggling against racism.
"When people come to me wanting answers, the best thing I think we can have is resources," she said. "We direct them to do the work because we are already doing the work and have been doing the work for a long time."
Krista Stark, executive director of the Southwest Missouri Democrats, said Jones’ talk was not only powerful but also timely.
“It’s not an insult to white people to say that you have white privilege,” Stark said. “It’s not meant to be mean — it’s just a fact. What we have to understand is that as we try really hard to strive for racial equity, we have to recognize our privilege and recognize that there are just some things that we can’t understand because of our majority (skin color). The only way for us to sympathize (with) what that feels like is to listen to the voices or our black and brown colleagues and to really think about what they are feeling and take it to heart.
“Some people have said, ‘Is this really the time?’” she said. “If this isn’t the right time, then I don’t know when it would ever be the right time because this is very important.”
