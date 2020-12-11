JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Despite opposition from some Missouri residents and the Humane Society of the United States officials, the framework for a future black bear hunting season — the first in Missouri’s history — advanced Friday from the Missouri Conservation Commission.
The unanimous decision doesn’t mean a limited and highly regulated black bear hunting season is imminent; however, it moved Missouri closer to becoming the nation’s 29th state to allow bear hunting. The approved regulations will go into effect on Feb. 28. MDC officials will then present recommendations to commissioners in the spring for potential permit and harvest quotas. Should these quotas be set, Missouri hunters would be able to apply in May for a fall hunt that would take place in October.
Prior to the vote, Amanda Good, state director for the Humane Society of the United States, urged commissioners in a video statement to reject the framework proposal. She called a bear hunting season in Missouri “premature” and feared it would have “a negative impact on the black bear population.”
“It’s inconceivable that a governing body with the word ‘conservation’ in it ignored the best available science by voting today to open up trophy hunting on Missouri’s small bear population,” Good would later write in a release following Friday’s vote.
The national organization — which focuses on animal welfare and animal-related cruelties — considers Missouri’s proposal nothing more than a “trophy-hunting season” on the mammals. She said that “many Missouri residents” don’t support the concept of a black bear hunt.
Mike Hubbard, Missouri Department of Conservation’s deputy director, told commissioners on Friday that 1,013 of the 1,300 public comments received between Oct. 16 and Nov. 14 were in opposition of the bear hunting season. Negative responses ranged from the proposed hunting season being “cruel and unnecessary” to fears that armed hunters would cause irreparable harm to the state’s bear population, which was between 540 and 840 bears in 2019, according to the MDC.
While Hubbard admitted the negative-to-positive ratio from the open comment session was accurate, he did say earlier input received from the public prior to the open comment session — comments taken from meetings held throughout the state dating back to last year — “showed completely different (public) views.” During the September commission meeting, MDC officials said the bear hunting proposal received 80% support during in-person open-house meetings held throughout the state, while 59% of those polled online were in favor of it.
Past changes to regulation structure proposals have generated huge input from the public, Hubbard said. For example, the department received more than 14,000 comments for proposed changes to waterfowl regulations and 20,000-plus comments with changes to the state’s deer management plan.
“It’s not unusual for the public to be well engaged if they are interested,” Hubbard said. “A thousand comments are a lot of people expressing their opinion, but it’s not uncommon for us to have this type of public input on a regulation change that we’re proposing. We’re always thankful the public is engaged.”
Laura Conlee, a biologist for MDC, said neighboring Arkansas and Oklahoma have both seen increases in black bear population numbers despite established hunting seasons like the one Missouri is proposing. The Sooner State adopted a black bear season in 2009, while the Natural State has had one in operation since the 1980s. MDC officials have claimed the state’s black bear annual growth rate is 9%, and their numbers have “increased significantly” over the past 50 years.
"A bear-hunting season in our state will provide opportunities for Missourians to participate in the sustainable harvest of this valuable wildlife species," Conlee said. In short — it’s about bear management, not trophy hunting. "As our black bear population continues to grow, a highly regulated hunting season will be an essential part of population management in the future."
Tyler Schwartze, executive director of the Conservation Federation of Missouri, voiced his support for the proposed framework changes on Friday.
“All citizens should enjoy the many hunting, fishing and outdoor opportunities that Missouri allows,” he said in a video statement. Missouri can “sustain a limited, highly regulated harvest without risking the existing black bear population.”
Season framework
Some of the proposed bear hunting season framework key points include:
• An annual online permit application period would run from May 1-31 each spring with a fee of $10 per applicant. Individuals must be Missouri residents and would only be allowed to apply once per year to hunt in one of the three designated bear management zones.
• A harvest quota of 50 black bears would be established, with quotas adjusted throughout the season.
• Three bear management zones would be established in southern Missouri, as a vast majority of the state's black bear population is found south of the Missouri River.
• The limited hunting season would begin each year on the third Monday in October and run for 10 days or until BMZ-specific quotas are reached, whichever comes first. Hunting hours would be a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour hour after sunset. The proposal would limit black bear hunting to Missouri residents.
• Hunters would be allowed to use both archery and firearms equipment. Baiting and the use of dogs would not be allowed.
• The harvest limit would be one bear per permit. Bears may not be disturbed, pushed, harassed or taken from a den. Only lone black bears may be taken. Hunters may not take bears that are known to be in the presence of others bears, including female black bears with cubs.
• Bear hunters must wear hunter orange, make reasonable efforts to retrieve shot bears and must use commonly edible portions.
For more details, go to https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/public-comment-opportunities/black-bear-management-missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.