Black History Month, which is recognized each February, will be the focus of a free fair this weekend at the Joplin Public Library as well as the subject of a local television interview program.
The Joplin Public Library will host its annual Black History Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in its community room, 1901 E. 20th St.
Special guests are the Alexander/Madison chapter of the Kansas City Buffalo Soldiers, who will present “Slave to Soldier” beginning at 10:35 a.m.
Certified oral and written storyteller George Pettigrew and fellow presenters will perform in full period dress while telling the story of soldiers in the United States Colored Troops, also known as the Buffalo Soldiers. Their presentation will detail the evolution of the soldiers from the Civil War to their influence in World War II and the Korean War.
Following the presentation, attendees may visit interactive displays and booths from the library, community members and local organizations. Participating organizations include the Emancipation Committee, George Washington Carver National Monument, the Langston Hughes Cultural Society, East Town Dreams District, and more.
"In its third year, the library's Black History Fair continues to grow thanks to the hard work of staff and the vital partnerships with community organizations and members," library Director Jeana Gockley said in a statement.
Admission to the event, which is appropriate for all ages, is free and open to the public. No library card is required to attend.
Black History Month also will be the featured topic of next week's "Newsmakers" interview program on KGCS-TV. The show will include a discussion with members of the newly formed Black Student Alliance at Missouri Southern State University.
Also featured on the program will be Nanda Nunnelly, president of the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, and Joplin Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez.
"Newsmakers" will air at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly next week. KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern.
