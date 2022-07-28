The new Black history mural in downtown Joplin is nearing completion, and those behind it want to celebrate with you.
The community is invited to view the new mural and meet the artist during a celebratory event on Saturday evening. There will be music and refreshments, plus a few guest speakers.
Learn more in a story online at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Details of a guilty plea in a federal case concerning lead contamination and soil remediation in Granby.
- The position of Joplin's police and fire unions on Proposition Public Safety.
- An update on federal legislation to provide health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
Have a nice evening. See you on Friday.
