Serita Eldridge stepped back in time Monday to 1926, the year when a recently formed chapter of the Urban League held a dance at Joplin's new Memorial Hall.
Dances and other social events were not unusual in that first year of operations at Memorial Hall, but what was uncommon was that the event involved Joplin's Black community.
"It was only six years prior to that that the Black people in the community actually gained access to a (public) building to be able to host meetings and to be able to host dances and things like that," Eldridge said on the stage of the recently opened Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. She is president of the Joplin chapter of the NAACP. "I wanted to bring that up because imagine that this great facility that we have right here has only been here a little while and already they are hosting Black organizations, and in this case, no one is segregated."
"We are all sitting together right here on the same level," she said, drawing applause from the mixed audience that attended a Black History Month luncheon and panel discussion about the current experiences of Black residents in the Joplin and Pittsburg, Kansas, areas. The program was put on by the NAACP.
"I just felt it was really important to call out how far we have come" in advancing opportunities for people of color, Eldridge said.
"I want to say that today when we are on the panel there might some things that are hard to hear," she said. "But it's how people feel, and it's their truth. And they are going to be respectful when they talk, but there's probably going to be some passion behind it as well. Because although we have come a long way, we still have a long way to go. I hope that today helps us come together, understand each other more, and really open some doors so we know we can come to each other."
Five young people, all college students in Joplin and Pittsburg, answered questions posed by panel moderator William Kean, vice president of the Joplin chapter of the NAACP and co-chairman of an organization formed by the NAACP, the Rock Center Coalition.
Kean first asked the Black panelists how comfortable it is for them when there are discussions about race in the students' classrooms.
"It is not supposed to feel comfortable," said Nakylah Bailey, a student at Missouri Southern who is president of the small but growing Black Student Alliance organization. "You have to get out of your comfort zone" to talk about race.
Alesha Allen, a Missouri Southern student who is vice president of the Black Student Alliance, said her grandparents were traumatized by racist experiences and she, for that reason, is not comfortable talking about race in a class.
Today's generation is not that far removed from those who experienced segregation, degradation and violence in past generations, but racism is still present in many ways that white people may not realize, panelists said.
Kean asked the students if they have experienced racism.
Allen, who is from St. Louis, said she thought racism would not happen to her but there was an incident on campus. She said a man holding a sign with derogatory messages about gay and Black people harassed her and other people of color.
"It's not an experience I would want to have again," she said.
Marcel John, president of the Missouri Southern student body, is from Jefferson City, a community he said is similar to Joplin. He saw people carrying racist flags during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and also saw people in Jefferson City displaying signs with racial slurs.
"It's basically everywhere we go," John said.
Erin Igwacho, a student at the Joplin campus of KCU medical school and president of the Student National Medical Association there, said she knows there are people who look down on people of color or choose not to be inclusive, but she has learned to ignore that and appreciate the occasions when she encounters other Black people in the community. Her husband has made a lot of friends in Joplin, she said.
Khadija Ceesay, a Pittsburg State University student who is president of the Black Student Association, said that although racism still exists, she participates in positions of student leadership to make people of color more visible in the community and help others. She asked Kansas state legislators last year to pass legislation that could help Black students advance.
"Change doesn't come every day, but things like this (forum) help," Ceesay said.
