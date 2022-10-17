Black vultures have in recent years gotten the attention of Southwest Missouri cattlemen and political leaders who are wondering how to live with the bird increasingly moving into the region.
“One theory is that climate change is moving the birds further north,” said Francis Skalicky, with the Missouri Department of Conservation's Southwest Region. “Regardless of the reason, they are increasing their numbers in large portions of Missouri, especially the south.”
And they also are increasingly menacing cattle and even vehicles.
“Black vultures are scavengers first, finding carrion on their own or poaching it from other vultures, but they can be aggressive and kill vulnerable animals like newborn livestock, especially in the first few days of life,” said Sarah Kendrick, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service migratory bird biologist.
With a wingspan approaching 5 feet, they are slightly smaller than their cousin, the red-headed turkey vulture, and have black rather than red heads.
“Black vultures have a terrible sense of smell. … Turkey vultures have one of the most powerful olfactory systems in the bird world and can smell carrion up to a mile away,” Kendrick said. “Black vultures only have silvery gray on the tips of their wings. Black vultures also have much shorter tails than turkey vultures in flight.”
This spring, Ronnie Rogers, vice president of the Newton and McDonald County Cattlemen’s Association, said they identified “eight topics of concern affecting landowners, producers and cooperators,” and one of those was the increasing presence of black vultures in Southwest Missouri.
Rogers, a retired veterinarian and lifelong cattleman, said that with the price of, "say, a cow and calf being anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000, we want officials to know that the safety of all livestock … is imperative for production.”
Missouri is one of the nation's top beef states, behind Texas and Oklahoma in 2021.
Among the elected officials recognizing the issue is state Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, who recently noted in his monthly newsletter the need to address the black vulture population.
“In recent years, black vultures have started to venture into our part of southern Missouri,” Deaton said. "I have had several concerned constituents reach out regarding black vultures. Unfortunately, they are federally protected as a migratory bird.”
Deaton also pointed out that landowners and cattle producers do have an option to address the issue on their property through a joint program administered by the Missouri Farm Bureau office in Jefferson City.
“The issue of black vultures came to the attention of Farm Bureau about six or seven years ago when members in the southern half of the state expressed concerns,” said Davin Althoff, director of marketing and commodities for the Missouri Farm Bureau. “With the inception of the new partnership program in March of 2021, there have been 37 subpermits issued mainly to producers in the southern half of Missouri.”
The permits allow cattlemen to kill the birds if necessary. The total number of permits the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has the state given is 350.
“As a cattle producer myself, I understand both sides of the issue,” said Greg Collier, ag liaison with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
“The best management practices for preventing depredation of livestock may be moving calving cows into a calving pen where they can be checked on more, removing dead trees, abandoned buildings or old walls where black vultures like to roost.”
According to Alan Leary, wildlife management coordinator and wildlife and human interaction coordinator for the Missouri Department of Conservation, there is also potential for property damage to vehicles and homes near the preferred habitat of black vultures.
“For some reason they like rubber and will rip off the windshield wipers or the rubber around windows on cars,” Leary said.
The possible damage even warranted an alert from the department to visitors at Bagnell Dam in 2019.
“They will sometimes do damage to shingles on homes and destroy window screens,” Leary continued.
He said the department's wildlife management program has six wildlife damage biologists across the state who investigate nuisance or damage issues caused by wildlife such as black vultures, bears, coyotes, feral hogs and beavers.
“A wildlife damage biologist will go to the location of a complaint and look to see what some of the attractants may be for the birds,” Leary said. “Checking to see if there is an established roost or if the topography offers good circular heat thermals.”
Leary notes people have nonlethal ways to prevent or inhibit black vulture activity on their property.
Kendrick agrees that "deterrents like pyrotechnics, fake effigies and disposal of carcasses/other attractants to scavengers can also keep black vultures away.”
But for those Missouri residents with a continued concern regarding black vultures on their property, Althoff said there is a process for requesting a subpermit to allow them to take one of the birds.
“A livestock producer who is experiencing challenges related to black vultures should contact me either by phone, 573-893-1416, or email, davin.althoff@mofb.org," Althoff said. "I will obtain general information from the livestock producer regarding the seriousness of the livestock harassment related to the black vultures and determine if loss of livestock has occurred.
"I will then email a black vulture depredation subpermit, which is a simple and short application for the producer to complete. After receiving the application from the livestock producer, Missouri Farm Bureau will evaluate the application and determine the necessity of the approval based on the ranking system in the application. Once determination is made for approving an application, an approval letter is emailed to the livestock producer with general instructions.”
Membership in the Missouri Farm Bureau is not required. Each applicant is limited to three takes and must be the owner of the operation, a family member or an employee and at least 18 years old.
Despite their potential for harm, black vultures and other raptors have a vital function.
“Both turkey and black vultures serve essential roles in our ecosystems by removing dead animals and disease from our landscape,” Kendrick said. “Vultures metabolize disease due to their extremely acidic stomach acids, meaning they can eat disease in carrion, and it won’t come out the other end, preventing the spread of many wildlife and human diseases."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.