Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at an avian issue.
Southwest Missouri cattlemen have been dealing with black vultures causing problems for their herds. They are getting help from political leaders as the birds moving to the area in larger numbers.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- A golfing attraction discussed by Joplin City Council.
- Picking an architect for a proposed ag center expansion in Neosho.
- A former McDonald County pastor being charged with rape of a 10-year-old girl.
